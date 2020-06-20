Black Bear Shot/Killed by Havre de Grace Police Near Promenade

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:
On Saturday, June 20th, 2020, officers from the Havre de Grace Police Department were dispatched to the 700 blocks of Union Avenue for a bear on residential property.
Officers responded to the area, and were unable to locate the bear who was last seen going towards the area of the hospital. Officers launched a search for the bear and alerted citizens in the area that a bear was sighted and to take appropriate actions. Officers eventually found the bear in the area of the promenade and had to euthanize the bear due to the high potential for a physical encounter with humans.
We understand this was a very unfortunate event, but officers made this decision based on the overwhelming concern for public safety.
As this investigation is still ongoing, no further information will be released at this time.
Photograph courtesy of Cynthia Laubach.
Alexander Aurora says
This is very unfortunate. Not sure why the bear could not be tranquilized and transported to safety.
LH says
I agree. Havre de Grace supports conservation efforts in the bay and natural habitats. The bear should have been tranquilized and relocated.
Susan V Rinehart says
Excacly.always have to shoot.poor yhing was probably scared to death.
Jason and Jessica Schlothauer says
my thoughts exactly with as many DNR vehicles as we see up in this area there’s no reason why one of them couldn’t have been dispatched and tranquilize the Bear and relocate it into safety it just seemed unnecessary that the police had to shoot and kill this bear.
Ethan says
I’m pretty sure DNR refused to come out because the bear wasn’t being aggressive
Lucinda Adams says
They didn’t have to kill the bear..shame on you!
Linda says
Because they have to kill every single Bear, cougar, or anything that dares to come in our area due to the absolute stupidity of people. It should bee able to be tranquilized and relocated but that never ever happens. Angers me to the core.
morans says
Black Bear lives matter
Tandy says
Oh lord lol
veritas says
There was a bear/human attack in 2016 in Western Maryland. Previous to that the last was 81 years ago. Did HDG bother to consult DNR about this first?
I camp frequently in bear country. Black bears are just big rodents.
Kyle says
They did actually, the dnr didn’t respond
Hunt the Hunters says
I’m guessing your a hunter Veritas? Well, ALL hunters are sociopaths, so we know where you can shove your opinion on bears. You’re a pathetic excuse for a human.
Jp says
Wow do you have any idea how crappy it is to say that. Many hunters hunt to feed their families and eating wild game is a whole lot healthier to eat then processed crap you buy at the store
Jp says
When a population runs out of control it gets sickness running rampant. Look about 10 years ago in Baltimore county by Loch Raven. Deer were literally starving because the the resources deer need to feed ran out due to over population. Get educated
Brandy says
It happened in the future!!! Please edit your story.
Tandy says
Minority report
Anne says
I am very upset and disgusted to hear of this. The bear was seen off of Tydings La and he caused no problems and bothered no one.
I generally support those in blue who risk their lives for us, but not in this. I too do not understand why the bear could not have been tranquilized and relocated.
Although it might have taken more effort, relocating the bear would have been a caring act with a happy ending, something most of us need at this point. Instead it turned into a quick fix and a very depressing ending.
Tim Hall says
Senseless Death – It could have been relocated. Just makes no sense – BS.
Sharon says
This is BS!! There was no reason this bear couldn’t have been tranquilized & relocated! You were just looking for target practice & using your normal speech when a firearm is used to dispatch someone or something. It was not necessary! Poor bear had wandered into society & gotten itself lost. It did not deserve this! Bad judgement!!
The next time this happens have phone numbers & a cage ready to relocate it. It’s not their fault for we are encroaching on their land. Idiots!!
Karen Utter says
I agree. He should have been tranquilized. Police should have something other than guns to kill animals. He wasn’t bothering anyone
Dee says
Utter stupidity and lack of knowledge!!!
Scott says
Unfortunate that they have no training how to handle this common annual situation. Just move the bear along.
Carol Simmons says
Havre de grace police, please buy a tranquilizer gun , and learn how to use it.
Cindy says
Bullshit
todd holden says
LAME ASSED MOVE BY AUTHORITIES…THINK, THEN ACT…AND ACT ACCORDINGLY..
William Russell says
I believe you find MD DNR was called and refused to come.
Valerie says
Why couldn’t they have tranquilized the bear and lived it. That is ridiculous there are better ways to get things done rather than to shoot and kill everything that is deemed a threat. ?
Pauline says
I feel that until a full investigation is completed we should refrain from condemning the shooter.
Christine says
F*ing A**holes. It would have been just as easy to tranquilize it. What a bunch of jerks. So sorry for this poor animal. ??? HDG police has lost my support and respect.
TryHarder says
The bear was heading to the promenade, an area with a good number of people. Since they do not carry tranquilizing darts and DNR would not respond, what should they have done? Unless you have a better idea, we now know who the f*ing a**hole is.
Bearcubkilled says
Does anyone know what happened to the body of the cub? Who took it? Where?
David says
Just goes to show police don’t think sometimes. With all the negativity surrounding police these days could have relocated the bear and looked good in the eyes of the general public
Na says
Why couldn’t they call plumpton park zoo for help
Holly says
This is family break up time of year for bear families.
The mother pushes her yearlings away so she can mate.
The mother bear carves out territory for her female Cubs from her own territory.
Male Cubs are pushed away and on their own to roam.
These are the young bears we see each year.
For the first time they are with out protection of their mothers, forces out into new territory alone, they are easily frightened, and looking for food.
As humans, we need to bring in bird feeders and protect our trash and never feed these bears or approach them, so they remain wild bears.
So unfortunate this young bear was killed, it was unnecessary, and DNR should have come and relocated him.
Mister Lee says
Every year it seems a black bear wanders into a populated area of Harford county. It’s usually determined to be a male juvenile, trying to find his way on his first adventure on his own. He might raid some bird feeders or upset a trash can or two before he moves on. These young black bears aren’t much of a threat to humans.
I’d rather have a bear encounter than be confronted by some of the occasional vicious dogs I see that aren’t leashed.
I wasn’t there to hear the officer’s reason for shooting the bear, but it seems it might have been a hasty decision. I would like to hear his explanation.
Karen Kuhnert says
Distraught about the killing of young black bear.
As juvenile bears get chased away from the mom bear, due to new spring cubs, they are looking for safety and food. Their wild rural areas are shrinking and as they transverse many miles to find a place to live, will mistakenly go into and then out of neighborhoods in Harford and Cecil counties.
This is more common now then in the past, this isn’t the first bear nor will it be the last bear to wander through populated areas in the counties.
The HdG Police Dept., before today’s decision to shoot to kill, should have been prepared to tranquilize the young bear for DNR to pick-up to transport rather then pick up to dispose of the carcass.
Perhaps someone in the police department wanted a trophy and complaints from the community gave them the opportunity to bag a black bear?
Uninformed people, who’s fear of an animal they only know from cable shows about grizzly bear attacks, shouldn’t get to be the judge, jury and executioner of a immature black bear looking for a home, who was temporally in the wrong place at the wrong time.
John Hechler says
Karen you are correct except for the “spring cubs”. These young bears which are 16 months old are booted by their mothers because she will now be bred again. The cubs that came out a few months ago will remain with their mothers until spring of 2021, those sows will not breed this year.This particular situation is really sad.There have been several running around in Philadelphia but all were sedated and moved.
john s says
holy shit, if your name doesnt fit you to a T. karen always bitching about something.
A in B.A. says
The only Law Enforcement agency in the state equipped with tranquilizer guns is the DNR. Don’t gripe at an agency for not doing something they are not equipped to do.
SoulCrusher says
Agreed. HDG police did their jobs and protected the public from a potential threat of a wild animal. I can’t see why anyone would be opposed to this type of action under these circumstances. The police are there to protect the corporation and the people, not wild animals that stray into a municipality. I don’t say this too much, but “Good Job Havre De Grace Police”.
Bearcubkilled says
If DNR is not available they should have a system for backup so someone’s life is not taken when it could easily have been prevented.
Lucian Teratos says
It is an unfortunate incident but at least THIS bear won’t be eating my kayak.
RU Kidding says
Absolutely uncalled for. There must be some resources available that could have assisted in keeping the bear alive, the DNR is useless in situations like this.
Charles says
You cry baby tree-hugging assholes if it would have killed your dog you would be saying that shit yes stupid tree huggers
Leroy Brown says
Is this a joke?
Vote Jimmy!
Sean M says
I’m glad we have so many wildlife biologists on this post. Had the frightened bear eaten one of the duck feeders or chomped on one of your poodles, y’all would have been cursing the police. Sad for the bear but some of y’all need some common sense!
Try Tolerance! says
Just one more reason to hate the police. If a mosquito landed on their testicle, would they pull out their gun and shoot it?? There are ALWAYS peaceful, non-violent solutions! I have ZERO respect for the police and the mayor of Havre de Grace!!
North Harford Democrat says
Where were all the second amendment supporters and their guns to help stop this animal?
Oh, that’s right? A large majority of gun owners aren’t legally allowed to carry their firearms.
SoulCrusher says
That’s for handguns. Not for rifles or shotguns. If I were going to put down a bear I would probably use a rifle. Anyway, once again you’re on here demonizing people who retain their rights and support the 2nd Amendment. What is the purpose of that? Would you not like to see the situation handled by those who are paid to handle stuff like this or do you want private citizens to act on their own so you can demonize them more? The 2nd Amendment is what keeps us free. The 2nd Amendment is what is keeping some business owners from being looted. The 2nd Amendment is what would protect a family from a bear attack on their property. Quite frankly, I don’t understand why you made the comment and I don’t understand the correlation to this incident. Do you think before you type?
North Harford Democrat says
I’ve seen no such law prohibiting long gun carry in public but I’m sure it’s really bad optics and no doubt if anyone did it, a large police response would happen.
Therefore it’s basically against the law considering most legal gun owners are afraid of getting arrested.
I’m not sure what they would get arrested for if it came to that, perhaps “disturbing the peace” or some “dangerous weapon” crime?
SoulCrusher says
Really? You haven’t seen a long gun carried in public? Have you seen the guards of the CHOP area in Seattle on TV? That’s carrying a long gun in public. I’m sure you not only consider them long guns, but as “Assault Weapons”, even though there is no fully automatic feature involved. Look, carrying a long gun to counter the threat of a bear attack would not be an unlawful act. There would be no arrest and your statement “Therefore it’s basically against the law considering most legal gun owners are afraid of getting arrested”, does not make sense because if they are legal gun owners, why would they be afraid of getting arrested? It is only against the law if it is in fact against the law. The police will not arrest you for not breaking the law. What is wrong with you?
North Harford Democrat says
I have no idea what the law is in Washington state, maybe they are more firearm “friendly?”
Carrying a long gun openly in Maryland is a good way to get the Police called on you.
Why don’t I see every gun owner in Harford County with a rifle or shotgun in public spaces?
SoulCrusher says
Well, they wouldn’t be carrying them in public places because they would be carrying them on their own property to defend themselves. Why would they care about a bear that is NOT on their property? You are stretching things a bit much. However, people do hunt public land and we don’t hear about police harassing hunters during hunting season. To the best of my knowledge, there is no BEAR season in Maryland, so it would be obvious that we would be talking about people carrying their firearms on their own property.
North Harford Democrat says
Maryland does have a black bear hunting season.
Feel free to type up more paragraphs, again and again. I won’t be replying.
SoulCrusher says
First off, I don’t care if you reply because you were not making any sense. Second, Yes, you are right Maryland does have a Black Bear Season and I didn’t know that. However, there is no Black Bear Season in Harford County as it is limited to Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties only. So, as I said before it is obvious that we are talking about using the weapon on your own property.
Knik says
Investigation?…Excuse me? What are you going to do..go in the woods/mountains question wildlife!…this should be interesting, ridiculous! But, interesting none the less.
They are “wild” and “hungry” anything edible will suffice…pets, people…umm..KIDS! Yet, humans posing no threat are killed each day by Law Enforcement…until recently, the outcry has been minimal to say the least.
Hopefully, the future will bring equal concern for HUMAN life. #bearscomeandgo
#sorryhadtogothere
TryHarder says
#YouShouldBeSorry
Guy says
Did they inform the bear of it’s rights, and tell it to consult a lawyer first? At least make sure the meat goes to good use and feeds someone that needs it.
MICHELE DOWDELL says
This bear has been following the water from Pennsylvania, Delaware and down thru Maryland and hasn’t caused any trouble for 3 years now. What an ass! We’ve all been locked up for 3 months haven’t you all noticed the increased number of wildlife coming out? Orcas in Ocean City! I just had a deer at my back step last night. This bear should have been tranquilized and taken back to Pennsylvania. Bad choice!
SoulCrusher says
I don’t think the Orcas in Ocean City have anything to do with human beings being locked in their own homes for the past 3 months. The deer coming to your back step is a sign that the deer know it isn’t hunting season and of over population of deer in your area. I’m not sure about the bear and you may be right about that….Yes, the incident could’ve been handled differently and the use of a tranquilizer gun could’ve been used. However, it wasn’t and the HDG police did their job and didn’t break any law, violate their oath or create a breach in trust with the public they serve. Remember, that innocent bear may have eaten another innocent animal in your area to survive. The bear is a wild animal and can be unpredictable. You don’t mind in erring on the side of caution involving the Coronavirus. Why would you condemn the HDG police for erring on the side of caution involving this bear and a potential attack if provoked?
Marguerite says
I wonder what a taser would have done. I know nothing.
Elsa says
Black bear lives matter! That makes me so f@#$ing sick that the police did that to the poor bear. Havredegrace police are animal killers now so keep your pets inside your house or police will kill them. If you wouldn’t shoot your pets then dont kill the wildlife you f@#$ing idiots.
John says
Shoot for the leg not the heart lol.
Just Sayin says
Was the bear aggressive? Could they have put the bear in a cage and relocated the bear? could a tranquilizer be used? This is horrible, I mean they could have at least caged the bear or a net or something, maybe call a circus.