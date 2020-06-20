Black Bear Shot/Killed by Havre de Grace Police Near Promenade

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On Saturday, June 20th, 2020, officers from the Havre de Grace Police Department were dispatched to the 700 blocks of Union Avenue for a bear on residential property.

Officers responded to the area, and were unable to locate the bear who was last seen going towards the area of the hospital. Officers launched a search for the bear and alerted citizens in the area that a bear was sighted and to take appropriate actions. Officers eventually found the bear in the area of the promenade and had to euthanize the bear due to the high potential for a physical encounter with humans.

We understand this was a very unfortunate event, but officers made this decision based on the overwhelming concern for public safety.

As this investigation is still ongoing, no further information will be released at this time.

Photograph courtesy of Cynthia Laubach.