Del. Griffith: “I am Proposing a Reconfiguration of Our Current Learning Environments and Classroom Space”

From Del. Mike Griffith:
Recently, Harford County Public Schools proposed an online-learning only plan, in combination with ‘virtual learning centers’. I would like to offer an alternative hybrid plan. First, though, here are the issues that the current HCPS plan poses to our community.
• It potentially disenfranchises single parent households. Many of these families will now be faced with a very difficult choice: (1) do I go to work and have my child stay home for e-learning, (2) do I send my child to the virtual learning centers, which could be especially difficult depending on their age and education need, or (3) do I quit my job and do my best to help my child navigate the e-learning?
• Two income households are facing similar challenges, and will have to decide if one parent is willing to quit their job (and drastically reduce the total income) in order to supervise their child.
• It potentially puts many children and their families at risk by jeopardizing food security for children in low income families throughout the county. Many families, just like when I was a child and relied on a free breakfast and lunch with HCPS, rely on this nutritious resource and don’t have the ability to make an extra trip to the proposed food-pickup location.
• Our teachers and school administrators are often the ones on the front lines who identify sexual or domestic abuse a student is experiencing at home. This happens through getting to know the affected child and by becoming a trusted adult figure in that child’s life. This trust is very difficult to establish virtually. An all-virtual learning environment may increase the likelihood that many children who are being sexually or domestically abused could go unnoticed.
• It is vitally important to consider the irreparable damage and crucial time lost for the IEP students, most notably our special needs students, many of whom have already suffered significant developmental regression in the spring and summer. A virtual learning environment, especially for our special needs students, is essentially useless and will negatively impact these children for the rest of their lives. Special needs children will face a significant regression in mental and social development, if they’re not able to get the face-to-face interaction that is required by the IEPs. In full disclosure: I am not only advocating for the over 5,000 students with IEPs in Harford County Public Schools, but I am also the father of a special needs child and the husband of a mother trying to figure out how we are going to help our son through this.
• I’ve also learned of an alarming amount of families who have decided to pull their children out of HCPS for a variety of alternative reasons. If this comes to pass, this will have a devastating effect on the 2021-2022 HCPS budget, since in Maryland the school funding dollars follow the child.
I would like to propose an alternative learning structure that would help mitigate the above problems. In my proposal, I emphasize choice, for parents and teachers alike. I am proposing a reconfiguration of our current learning environments and classroom space that prioritizes children who are most likely to struggle in an e-learning environment.
• Students 7-12 grade are typically more mature and independent. They can not only stay at home alone, but they are generally able to navigate the virtual learning centers with minimal supervision. I am proposing that all 7-12 graders go to a 100% virtual learning model with the following exceptions: special needs children, children with certain IEPs, and children taking certain hands-on technical classes. This frees up significant space in our public schools, which would allow for the redistribution of classes.
• For the parents who choose or need their children to go to school: First, we would relocate our fifth and sixth grade students to the classrooms in high schools across the county.
• Second, we would relocate our third and fourth grade students to the classrooms in middle schools across the county.
• Third, we would relocate our Kindergarten through second grade students to the classrooms in elementary schools across the county.
This would significantly reduce density in each of those grades in each of those buildings, allowing us to social distance, while educating in-person as these students so desperately need. For any parent who would rather choose the virtual learning option, they would have the full choice to do so. Special needs students whose parents prefer they study from home would be given additional options to make sure their IEPs could be fulfilled.
In regards to staffing these redistributed classrooms, we would give our teachers choice. Teachers who may be vulnerable to COVID19 or who do not feel safe teaching in person could choose to teach virtual classes. Teachers who are not vulnerable, or who want to teach in person would be able to choose to do so. Organizing this will take heavy lifting and compromise by many of the stakeholders.
Finally, I want to address school bus transportation in my proposal. I propose a bus schedule that mirrors the pre-COVID19 bus schedule.
• Elementary schools would stay on the elementary school schedule
• Middle schools would stay on the middle school schedule
• High schools would stay on the high school schedule.
HCPS, after receiving the data on which students are enrolling for classrooms and which are enrolling online, could develop new bus routes that encapsulate the need. I am sure that this plan can be improved, and I am calling on all stakeholders to join me in a collaborative process to properly vet this plan and see if this is a feasible alternative to 100% virtual learning plan. Our teachers are essential. This urging to consider this proposal is nothing but a compliment to and recognition of the value of our educators and how essential they are. I hope our educators take this proposal as the high praise that it is.
As always, if you have questions, please feel free to reach out to me via email at mike.griffith@house.state.md.us.
Thank you.
Delegate Mike Griffith
Gordon Koerner says
Delegate Griffith. A flaw I see is mixing fifth and sixth grade students with the more mature students. That’s asking for sexual situations the schools have struggled with. In stead of glorifying your self with an opinion in a newspaper, you need to sit down with the people who do this for a living.
Gary Ambridge says
You stated that “Students 7-12 grade are typically more mature and independent. They can not only stay at home alone, but they are generally able to navigate the virtual learning centers with minimal supervision.”
I can tell you categorically that this is not true. I was in education for 40 years and I know that 7-12 are even more likely to only not be able to “navigate the virtual learning centers with minimal supervision” but are, in fact, more likely to cause problems for themselves or the community.
However, I give you points for thinking of this Pandemic as life threatening and the worse medical crisis in a century. Better home than dead!
Gary’s friend Jimmy says
Gary you are absolutely correct. 7-12th are also the most likely to fall behind and suffer. It’s difficult for most parents to teach and support their children with higher level classes.
Patrick Mullin says
Why are you making changes to a system that is not broken. The science says that children are better equipped than adults against the virus and that the likelihood of them carry the virus is relatively negative. We should have never shut down the schools! Sweden did not shut down at all and they’re doing very well. Most of Europe is reopen along with their schools.
So reopen the schools and please tell the teachers that they’re are essential employees. I am an Over the Road Truck Driver!
Try Again says
So you spend you days alone in a truck??? Sure…I can see where that’s similar to teachers spending their days surrounded by kids who are coughing and sneezing and picking their noses. Sweden didn’t shut down, but they didn’t have a%$$holes flipping out about how wearing a mask meant the second coming of the third reich.
Truth Be Told says
Especially in Harford County……Where the parents received a mediocre education in the HCPS.
Patrick Mullin says
Home than dead? You have been watching too much CNN or MSNBC! Check the science! I live the science! I have been on the road since day one of the virus! No epidemic on the road………………truck drivers are not falling over dead are they?
Truth Be Told says
Neither are Health Care Workers…..If this is so deadly why don’t we have a huge influx of health care worker fatalities? Don’t tell me PPE because we know dam well even the most diligent persons cut corners and the statistics simply don’t bear witness to what were being told.
Really??? says
@ Truth Be Told:
Health Care Workers have been dying, it just isn’t widely publicized as much as other things have been in the news.
Let’s also put this into perspective: modern hospitals also have very advanced air flow systems set up to be able to scrub particles out of the air, and ICU units are each on their own systems. How many people do health care workers see at a hospital during the day and for how long are they in contact with said people? How often do they change out of their PPE?
Teachers, on the other hand, are working in buildings that are not properly ventilated, and depending on the level, with 30+ kids for 6 hours a day at elementary to 90+ kids each day if middle school/high school. Teachers, paraeducators, etc., are in contact with children for far longer than most other jobs. And it still hasn’t been addressed at most schools what PPE would have been provided, and such.
Unless you yourself are willing to do the job that teachers do, then with all due respect, quit criticizing. Try to offer solutions like Mike Griffith has instead of ‘just open up.’
Just the facts says
We do….
https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/2020/07/27/dr-joseph-costa-chief-of-critical-care-at-mercy-medical-center-dies-due-to-covid-19/?fbclid=IwAR0P8lMG_k-4-jKRoMjlNxum4DjUB-XAVWsQJJMVQC5rh5Y1YCxCRQjmOdU
Really??? says
Truck drivers also aren’t packed in their cab with 30 other people and poor ventilation most of the day either.
Truth Be Told says
Here is an example of why HCPS doesn’t work. Experts like this one.
Get it Together says
Isn’t it ironic that for all those years Harford County screwed teachers out of pay raises, including step increases, and now they are crying about how vitally important teachers are?
And all those parents who for years fought against teacher pay increases, who voted for the people who promised to not raise taxes in order to fund the schools….tough luck! Schools are now closed. Now you can pay for private school and see how much “bang for the buck” you can get from them, like you got out of HCPS. Or you can watch your kids fall behind those who can afford private school because you voted to under fund you own child’s education. Kids with IEP’S? NOW you’re going to consider them???? TOO LATE! You should have thought about them when it was time to pay the costs to help them. There’s always a time to pay the piper…and now the piper is calling.
Don’t get me wrong…I’m not letting HCPS off the hook. They also treated their teachers like s&%$ for so many years. No excuse, HCPS….you owe these children an education, and there are no excuses for you ineptitude. You held teachers to standards while under funding their classrooms so you could pay six figures to the Supervisor of Supervisory Supervision. “We’re doing what we can” is not good enough. You OWE THESE KIDS A WORLD CLASS EDUCATION. And there is NO EXCUSE for the garbage that you tried to pass off as “learning” this past spring. Do you accept that kind of BS work from your teachers? NO. You hold them accountable. NO EXCUSES is what you tell them. So you have NO EXCUSE! You want everyone to believe that you are as competent as any private school? Then deliver what private schools deliver. If you don’t or you can’t, then you are second rate. Period.
You Can't Have it Both Ways says
‘Deliver what the private schools can.’
You do realize that private schools get to pick and choose what students that they take, right? They don’t have to take students with IEP’s, unless they deem that they can handle those IEP’s. If they can’t, too bad, they don’t have to accept that student. Parents that can afford to send their children to a private school or charter school will. Those that can’t have the choice of either homeschooling or public school. Private schools also don’t have to deal with all the standardized testing that public schools; and, dirty little secret – if they do accept the federal funding that would ‘follow’ the student from public school to the private school, that private school then must also submit itself to the standardized testing. (We then would truly find out if those private school students really are better than public, but that is a question for another time.)
Due to a combination of a county that views its teachers as expendable and a county government that for years underfunded the budget, Harford County is a county that teachers go to as last resort. You got what you wanted, and now you are all whining because you got what you wanted – mostly young, inexperienced teachers who are cheap and you think, easily replaceable. Yet, there were many schools that still did not have a certified teacher at the start of the school year. You expect the Ruth Chris education experience for students, yet want to only pay for the McDonald’s price, and are upset when those inexperienced teachers do the best with what they have access to, and the limited support of the parents, to offer an Outback experience for the students who do want to learn.
For all of the parents that are whining about it’s all about the teachers, are you ready to step up to the plate when your child’s teacher gets ill? We already have a sub shortage in some of our schools, and teachers have that easy job, right? Oh wait, you mean it’s too hard to keep telling children to not lick their hands, running around trying to touch each other? Or follow the sub plans because you, yourself never really could be bothered to listen and pay attention when you were in school? You don’t want to sub in for your physics teacher because you’d have to admit that these teenagers might know more than you do?
At least Mike Griffith is the first person that I have seen, publicly, offer a solution that potentially could work. It still needs some tweaking, such as how often things would be disinfected, who does the disinfecting, who is funding the PPE, etc. But at least he is trying.
For those of you that think teachers are sitting on their butts, at home, doing nothing, then why aren’t you going back to school to become a teacher? Most of the teachers that I know have been spending their summers, looking at what they teach, and are figuring out how to now teach virtually, synchronous learning from home, and making it work, despite having kids of their own.
jay says
Multiple studies show that kids are the least likely to get it & the least likely to spread it. Shutting down schools isn’t about the kids – it’s entirely about the Teachers Union and educational system employees who would rather be at home getting paid.
Just the facts says
I’m betting you can’t find a study that is reputable that says that.
Sue Me says
Here’s one…please read. I can link you about a thousand reports just like this one.
https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/07/10/coronavirus-why-kids-arent-the-germbags-and-grownups-are/
Just the facts says
You are seriously posting anecdotal articles with no science? LOL go for it. Read the article carefully just the first few sentences…..
growing body of research suggests …. SUGGESTS?
could be a manageable problem….. COULD BE?
evidence suggests…. SUGGESTS?
If confirmed….. IF?
How about an article that says kids don’t get sick or pass it on… here is the scientific data.
You are discounting the biggest unknown… what is kids aren’t getting it because they are not in school?
Sue Me says
There are references to multiple studies in the article if you bothered reading as well as quotes from various professors who are experts. Those aren’t anecdotes brain trust.
Just the facts says
I read them all they are all anecdotal and not one scientific. I’m sorry if your reading skills do not let you recognize this. Jesus one of the studies is from May 4. How do you do a comprehensive study on a new virus after 40 days including time for data collection? You might want to work on your reading skills, the information is there you just aren’t getting it.
Sue Me says
Continue to put your fingers in your ears. I assume you must be a teacher reveling in your year-long paid vacation. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200710100934.htm
Just the facts says
Oh for christ sake the entire study is from countries that have the infection under control and are doing everything the science recommends. None of which has been adopted in this country. You should read more than the headlines it makes you look stupid.
SoulCrusher says
You’re a moron. The children aren’t the one getting others infected because they have been kept under quarantine, while their parents had to go to work or go shopping. If the parent is the one exposed to the public then it is no wonder the parent is the one who gets it and transmits it to others, including their children. How many children do you see shopping for food? How many parents do you see shopping for food? Alas, I still see people with their children in Walmart and the Grocery Store, but I was assuming they brought them because they had no one to watch them…..Just for the record, the only people I have seen in Walmart or the Grocery Store not wearing masks are children and the occasional idiot that believes they can pull their mask down while we all are wearing them. This pisses me off. I don’t really believe in the mask thing, but if I gotta wear it to be in the store, you better believe your dumb ass better be wearing it too.
? says
How do students social distance on a school bus? North Harford High school and Middle school ride the same buses. Will he buses be disinfectant after every trip? Who pays for that? How do you propose to protect bus drivers?
Also you totally didn’t address testing. We know there will be positive students, do the schools close down for a cleaning with every positive test? How often are the staff and students going to be tested and how long for the results?
I see many dangerous flaws in your proposal so will just start with the biggies.
Truth Be Told says
I am glad that Harford County hired a highly paid PHD to run its school system because he has been incapable of coming up with an alternative plan such as this. A plan that makes more sense and gets kids back to school where they belong. Of course the head of the school system and the teachers union will come up with a dozen excuses why this would not be feasible.
As for this family we will remove our students from the Public School system that is largely inept.
Try Again says
Awesome! That’s one less whiney, selfish, entitled parent they have to deal.with!
Don’t let the door hit on the way out!!
jay says
buh bye don’t let the gym door hit you on the ass as you leave.
Cdev says
Until one class is the Florida Marlins!!!! Major League Baseball screwed up in 72 hours and they have each player tested every day!!!
Celeste Triandos says
All these players MUST be tested for herpes!
My son lost his private parts due to a sexual disease.
Gordon Koerner says
Asking all of you so called experts who take national data and say children don’t get Covid 19 as much as adult. Yet forget the states that have high cases. Here is a study of data that is being made available as of July 20th.. I have no ideal how much is hidden cause certain people want the schools to open. Pay close attention to the dark blue states, cause that is what MD and Harford County will look like if we abandon the steps taken and open schools.
https://services.aap.org/en/pages/2019-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-infections/children-and-covid-19-state-level-data-report/
SoulCrusher says
Nobody said the kids don’t get it as much. Only they don’t die from it anywhere near as much and in most cases it flies thru them like the common cold. The teachers would be by far at a greater risk than the children and they should wear masks and use hand sanitizer. It’s what Walmart does and they have remained open thru the entire pandemic. The teachers would be as safe as any Walmart or Grocery Store clerk in this nation. Why is that so hard to comprehend? Kids need to be in school to develop social skills and learn. Kids need to be in school so their parents can go back to work. Teachers need to be back in schools so they can teach. See the pattern here?
SoulCrusher says
Yea, right….
And ask those students are going to be respectful and follow ask the safety guidelines without giving the teachers any issues… right…? Just like you were respectful to that teacher you assaulted, McCarty…?
SoulCrusher says
I didn’t assault him. Notice those charges were dropped. There was no court date. There was no disposition. The fact is probably more than 50 students saw him lay hands on me before he was pushed away, his back hitting the lockers. He then proceeded to press his chin in my chest, so I proceeded to push him back into the lockers. After this was repeated about 10 times, the principal came around the corner and he then acted like he never touched me. However, not only the students, but another teacher told the truth and in the end there was no court case. no nothing. I did get suspended for 3 days by James Thurber never laid his hands on me or any other student again. End of story….
SoulCrusher says
SoulCrusher! It took you a while to jump in on this subject. I thought maybe you got yourself arrested again! Well, I shouldn’t assume…maybe you did but you’re out on bail.
SoulCrusher says
Actually, I was working in a machine shop in Jessup, MD. I have been for the past 3 weeks. However, I will complete the task tomorrow and then I will be laid off until they need me again. I work too fast because when I do work I put everything I got into it and I made my 12,000 pieces as fast as I could. Just punching holes in sensor housings. Kinda boring and monotonous, but a friend asked me to do it because no one else would….
Sword of Light says
I…I am slightly stunned and pleasantly surprised to say I completely agree with Mr. Crusher here.
Gordon Koerner says
I Am amassed. It sounds like Soul is arguing with himself. All the above answers have Soul Crusher says.
Except for Sword of Light comment.
Celeste Triandos says
I adore you, Gordon. I always have. You are a beautiful Soul. Very cute
jay says
COVID has been way less risky for kids than the flu – we don’t shut down schools for that.
laughing my mask off says
I’m sure the kids that have died from it totally agree with you…..
Sue Me says
Sure…all like 5 of them in a country of 300 million. Drama much?
Try Again says
But we are shutting them down for Covid. Tough luck.
Mic Drop says
Teachers just want to stay home, ask for pay raises, complain about benefits, and do as little as possible. The teachers union doesn’t care about your kids and they sure as crap don’t have your kids best interest in mind.
Try Again says
I sincerely hope you believe this, and I hope it fills you with anger and resentment.
Enjoy it!
Gordon Koerner says
Here comes another out break of infection. Cause unknown. Could it be coming from the meat processing plants with their high Covid 19 infections. Now the parents can worry if the food will make their children sick. Guess we can then blame the teachers, the union and the cooks. https://www-foxnews-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.foxnews.com/health/salmonella-outbreak-23-states-cdc.amp?amp_js_v=a3&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQFKAGwASA%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fhealth%2Fsalmonella-outbreak-23-states-cdc.
jay says
At least with them all at home we don’t have to listen to teachers complain about having to purchase supplies out of pocket this year.
Gordon Koerner says
Jay you have incurable sick mind.
jay says
Gee, that’s the nicest thing anyone has said to me all day. I note you make a personal attack rather than reply with a coherent counterpoint or some facts. Perhaps it’s because the facts we currently have do not support closing schools. The facts tell us that COVID is NOT a catastrophic threat to children any more than any of the other risks associated with modern life. The facts also tell us that Teachers will not be complaining about buying pencils out of their own pockets this year.
Gordon Koerner says
Jay how does one make a coherent comment to such a statement you made. When I heard the teachers and how they spent their money to help their students. I hear love and sharing. You hear complaints and hate. Have you ever been with teachers and students. I have. I have seen them sharing and helping students of need. I Have been on field trips and saw teachers buying students lunch. When I offered to help, I was told thanks but this is our thing. It’s like the boy carrying his brother “he’s not heavy, he’s my brother. I think of teachers the same way. They aren’t heavy, they are my children. I want them to be healthy and wise. When they grow up may they remember to help others. Jay, apparently you have missed that and are either jealous or just another person filled with hate.
laughing my mask off says
Hey Del Griffith, Can you see if you can get a group of kids a White House Tour with your plan?
Gordon Koerner says
Give them a tour of WH and shake hands with Trump Nothing to worry about they are children.
Celeste Triandos says
My God, I admire you.
You have beautiful, soft hands. Your lips are raspy like the clouds over Aberdeen.
Celeste Triandos says
Soul Crusher reminds me of turpentine mixed with green mustard, and put on a horse in Britnenny Bay.
LIAM!!!!
SoulCrusher says
I don’t know how you got two thumbs up for that. It simply doesn’t make any sense. I don’t even know where “Britnenny Bay” is and I googled it. What drugs are you on?
RU Kidding says
Why must this be a “this” way or “that” way? Wouldn’t it be more productive for all, students, parents and teachers if there was some sort of compromise? There must be middle ground that students can return to school and also be virtually taught. You all make very valid points for and against. The solution is out there, just no one has found it yet.