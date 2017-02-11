Havre de Grace Restaurant Week 2017 Returns Feb. 20-26

From the City of Havre de Grace:

Havre de Grace Office of Tourism announced today Havre de Grace Restaurant Week will be returning this year February 20 through 26.

Mayor Martin stated in a recent video promoting Restaurant Week “It’s a great way to come together with family and friends to try new dishes and try new places.” Participating restaurants will be featuring $10, $20 and $30 specials. Restaurant Week is organized by the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism, Havre de Grace Chamber of Chamber of Commerce and Havre de Grace Alliance.

Following Restaurant Week celebrate Fat Tuesday, February 28 at 6:30 p.m during our annual Mardi Gras Parade. Havre de Grace embraces the French culture with a festive parade starting along our very own Bourbon Street and ending at the American Legion.