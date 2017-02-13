Vale Road Personal Care Boarding Home; Emmorton Offices; Churchville Vehicle Repair Shop Proposed

From Friends of Harford:

Development Advisory Committee Meeting Notice

1. 1701 Emmorton Road – Preliminary

Located on the east side of Emmorton Road (Route 924); north of Patterson Mill Road.

Tax Map 56; Parcel 382.

Third Election District. Council District C.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. P16-2017 Subdivide parcel into two lots./1.42 acres/RO.

Received 01-10-17 1701 Emmorton Road, LLC/David G. Taylor & Associates, LLC.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

2. 1701 Emmorton Road – Lots 1 & 2 –

Site Located on the east side of Emmorton Road (Route 924); north of Patterson Mill Road.

Tax Map 56; Parcel 382.

Third Election District. Council District C.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. S15-2017 Lot 1 Construct 4,146 sf addition on existing office bldg. & Lot 2

Construct 6,000 sf office bldg./1.42 acres/RO.

Received 01-10-17 1701 Emmorton Road, LLC/David G. Taylor & Associates, LLC.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

3. 1807 Pulaski Highway – T-Mobile

Located on the south side of Pulaski Highway (Route 40); east of Gateway Road. Tax Map 65; Parcel 670.

First Election District. Council District A.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. S20-2017 Construct 195’Monopole w/unmanned equipment/15.0576 acres/B3.

Received 01-11-17 Edgewater Partnership/ECO-Site/Fullerton Engineering.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

4. Lands Of Robert L. Greager – Lots 5-8

Located east of Norrisville Road (Route 23); south side of Urey Road. Tax Map 8; Parcel 204.

Fourth Election District. Council District D.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. P26-2017 Create four residential lots/9.562 acres/AG.

Received 01-13-17 Estate of Robert L. Greager c/o Denise Smigaj, P.R./Highland Survey

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

5. 304 Vale Road

Located east of Bel Air By-Pass (Route 1); north side of Vale Road.

Tax Map 48; Parcel 283. Third Election District. Council District C. BOA 5872.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. S31-2017 Personal Care Boarding Home/3.24 acres/R2.

Received 01-18-17 William & Diana Harloe/David & Joyce Apperson/Vale Estates Assisted

Living/Bay State Land Svc.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

6. 2011 E. Churchville Road

Located on the south side of East Churchville Road (Route 22);

west of Schucks Road. Tax Map 42; Parcel 31.

Third Election District. Council District E. BOA 5853.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. S33-2017 Motor Vehicle Repair Shop w/Residence/25.91 acres/B2/AG.

Received 01-18-17 J. Douglas Epperley/HASW LLC/Morris & Ritchie Associates Inc.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN