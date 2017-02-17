Harford County Executive Glassman Issues Statement on Hateful Fliers Found in Bel Air Neighborhood

From Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman issued the following statement today in response to hateful fliers found Wednesday in a Bel Air neighborhood.

“I absolutely reject any kind of hateful and discriminatory messages directed against our Jewish community, law enforcement, or any citizens of Harford County. We cherish all of our residents and want them to know they are welcome here, and these disgraceful fliers have no place in our home.”