Harford County Executive Glassman Issues Statement on Hateful Fliers Found in Bel Air Neighborhood

From Harford County government:
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman issued the following statement today in response to hateful fliers found Wednesday in a Bel Air neighborhood.
“I absolutely reject any kind of hateful and discriminatory messages directed against our Jewish community, law enforcement, or any citizens of Harford County. We cherish all of our residents and want them to know they are welcome here, and these disgraceful fliers have no place in our home.”
Comments
Khan says
Welcome to Trumpland!
Christopher Boardman says
These are the people being empowered by Trump , who has the maniac Steve Bennon installed in the White House. Trump even refuse to condemn neo Nazi activity at his news conference. It is chillingly reminiscent of the Nazi kristol nacht. Everyone should be concerned.
SoulCrusher says
One thing about Trump does scare me. Has anyone other than myself gotten the impression that we are one executive order away from losing more of our rights guaranteed by the constitution. In my opinion, Trump may decide that its a national security issue to protest, to have freedom of speech and to allow the freedom of the press. The protests have become less than peaceful and full of hate, yet alone lies. The President’s implication of “Fake News”, which he has been right about from time to time, is only exemplified by his remarks that the Media is the enemy of both himself and the American people. If you don’t see the writing on the wall then you must be blind. Now, Christopher Boardman, you have used the term “N-A-Z-I” in your post so I feel compelled to ask you, was your comment moderated by the Dagger? Every time I’ve used it the comment gets moderated. So if you would kindly reply “yes” or “no” to the question it would be appreciated…..
Donna says
Remember how OBama divided us as a country?
Yea me neither.