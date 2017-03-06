Maryland Officials React to President Trump’s New Immigration Plan/Ban

Rep. Harris Issues Statement on President Trump’s Immigration Executive Order

From the office of Congressman Andy Harris:

WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Andy Harris released the following statement regarding President Trump’s latest Executive Order:

“I applaud President Trump for doing everything he can to assure that immigrants from countries which are either state sponsors of terrorism, or where ISIS has significant presence, will be properly vetted before entry. This temporary pause in immigration from those six countries was long overdue – giving our law enforcement and Homeland Security officials adequate time to work to develop vetting measures that will protect us from terrorist infiltrators.”

Attorney General Frosh’s Statement on President Trump’s New Immigration Ban

From the Office of the Attorney General of Maryland:

BALTIMORE, MD (March 6, 2017) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today released the following statement:

“While President Trump has scaled back some aspects of the Muslim ban, it is still a Muslim ban. The new Executive Order at its core remains an attempt to discriminate based on religion. While the Administration’s announced intent was to keep the country safe from terrorism, this new Muslim ban does not make us more safe; it makes us less safe. The Department of Homeland Security’s own analysis demonstrates that citizenship of the banned countries is an ‘unlikely indicator’ of a terrorist threat to our nation.

“My office is reviewing this most recent Executive Order and remains committed to fighting discrimination.”