Robinson Mill Road Bridge in Whiteford Closed Until Further Notice

From Harford County government:

The Harford County Department of Public Works has closed the bridge on Robinson Mill Road, three-tenths of a mile east of Route 136 in Whiteford, due to the structural degradation of the supporting beams. The bridge will remain closed to all traffic, including emergency vehicles, until further notice. Please make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway.

Questions may be directed to Dan C. Svrjcek, Civil Engineer III, Department of Public Works, at 410-638-3545 extension 1392.