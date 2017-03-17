Del. Szeliga: “Fighting to Protect and Preserve Obamacare is Not in the Best Interest of the Citizens of Maryland”

From Del. Kathy Szeliga:

Video Streaming – why are they fighting it?

This Wednesday on the House floor, I offered an amendment to the State Budget to make sure video cameras are installed on the House and Senate floors. Governor Hogan provided $1.2 million in this year’s budget to get this done and the leadership in the House is holding this up. Unfortunately, 89 Democrats voted to keep on stalling and keep on hiding from the public.

Maryland is one of only seven states across our great country that does not provide citizens video access to the actions in the House and Senate chambers.

What can you do? Check out the voting list and contact your delegate and ask them to stop stalling – get this done!!!

Rose colored glasses – Protecting Obamacare

This week, the Democrats passed a House Resolution that urges congress to protect and preserve the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. Really? The Party line vote was not surprising. The liberal Democrats are doing all they can to get Americans to forget how bad Obamacare is. This is the same plan that had:

25% Average increase in premiums this year on the Obamacare HealthCare.gov exchanges

4.7 Million Americans were kicked off their health care plans by Obamacare

$1 Trillion in new taxes, mostly falling on families and job creators

18 failed Obamacare Co-Ops out of 23, costing taxpayers nearly $1.9 billion – including MD Evergreen

$53 Billion new Obamacare regulations requiring more than 176,800,000 hours of paperwork

19.2 million taxpayers that either paid the individual mandate penalty or claimed an exemption, compared to 10.3 million individuals who paid for plans on Obamacare exchanges

I have heard may similar stories from families who have suffered under the insurance reforms created by Obamacare. Mike from Howard County called in the WBAL radio show last weekend to say that he and his wife (both around 60) paid $700 per month prior to Obamacare, then it raise to $1200 per month, and now they are paying $1700 per month with a $13,000 deductible!! This is hardly affordable. And remember when we were promised that if you liked your doctor you could keep your doctor and if you liked your insurance you could keep your insurance? And then there was the truly famous, “you have to pass the bill to read the bill.”

We absolutely MUST change the direction of healthcare today. Fighting to protect and preserve Obamacare is not in the best interest of the citizens of Maryland or the United States.



AG Brian Frosh gets $1 million tax dollars to sue the federal government!

Attorney General Brian Frosh was granted $1 million of your tax dollars by Annapolis liberals to sue the federal government. After the liberals granted AG Frosh expanded powers, they gave the AG’s department $1 million and 5 attorneys to sue President Trump. Before the ink was even finished and not even dried, Brian Frosh filed a law suit about President Trump’s travel restriction saying it is a Muslim ban, along with other false opinions.

Aside from granting AG Frosh your tax dollars, the liberals in Annapolis have given Frosh the power to sue for the following: “the federal government’s actions or inactions that threatens the public interest and welfare of the residents of the State with respect to:

(1) protecting the health of the residents of the State and ensuring the availability of affordable health care;

(2) safeguarding public safety and security;

(3) protecting civil liberties;

(4) preserving and enhancing the economic security of workers and retirees;

(5) protecting financial security of the residents of the State, including their pensions, savings, and investments, and ensuring fairness in mortgages, student loans, and the marketplace;

(6) protecting the residents of the State against fraud and other deceptive and predatory practices;

(7) protecting the natural resources and environment of the State; or

(8) protecting the residents of the State against illegal and unconstitutional federal immigration and travel restrictions”

I’m scratching my head too when I read that people believe it’s the federal government’s responsibility to do some of those things listed above.

In the meantime, President Trump’s travel restrictions are temporary and include just five countries with known unstable or corrupt governments and radical Islamic terrorists who hate the USA. President Trump wants to institute extreme vetting of refuges coming from these countries. I support this move to keep Americans safe. It’s a 90 day restriction, not a ban. This is being held up in the courts now.

How about some good news?

The budget passed out of the House of Delegates today. It is only the second time in seven years that I voted for a budget. Governor Hogan is being responsible with spending and working hard to reign in the state budget. Governor Hogan funded education at the highest level in the history of the state with every single county and the City receiving an increase from last year. He also funded roads, economic development and health care. With the heroin crisis facing every community in our state, Governor Hogan committed extra money and resources to fight this crisis and to help turn things around. While the leadership in the House increased capital spending above Governor Hogan’s proposal, it was much less than anything we saw under Governor O’Malley.

The bi-partisan common sense budget proposal that passed this week helps taxpayers across our state and, hopefully, will provide tax relief to everyone in the coming year. I am very proud to be working with Governor Hogan to put Maryland’s fiscal house in order.

How can you get involved?

Friends and supporters always ask how they can help get common sense ideas across in Annapolis. Follow Governor Hogan and me on Facebook and Twitter – as well as others who represent you and your ideas – share our posts and share our emails!

THANK YOU!

Thanks for your interest in the important issues facing Maryland today. Please be sure to follow me on Facebook and Twitter for the most up to date information.

God bless you and your family!

Kathy Szeliga