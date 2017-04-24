Bel Air Coffee Talk April 24: Photo Exhibit; Spring Concert; Festival of Flowers

From Harford County Councilman “Capt’n” Jim McMahan and Bel Air Commissioner Susan Burdette:

APR 23 – JERRY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBIT Featuring People Places and Portions. People on 4 Continents.The Liriodendron Gallery every Sunday 1 to 4 and Wednesdays 4 to 7. Free Admission (Ends May 28)

APR 30 BEL AIR COMMUNITY BAND SPRING CONCERT Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Bel Air High School. Admission is free. For more information, email us at BACB@verizon.net or visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Bel-Air-Community-Band-335980532811.

APR 30 HARFORD CHORAL SOCIETY European Spring St Matthews Luthern Church 1200 Churchville Road. 3:00PMAdults $25 Seniors $20 Students $10. Free those under 12 years. Call 443-299-6358 for advance sales discounts

MAY 13 Mother’s Day Festival of Flowers, 9am to 2:30 PM at Bel Air United Methodist Church, 21 Linwood Avenue, Bel Air 21014. Choose from colorful hanging baskets, artisan pots, annuals and perennials. Young children can visit the flower potting station and make a gift just for mom. For information, please call 410-838-5181. Funds benefit a church sponsored medical clinic in Zimbabwe and service projects in Harford County.

May 20 SUSQUEHANNA SYM ORCHESTRA CONCERT Bel Air High School at 7:30.More program information is available on their web site www.ssorchestra.org.

JUN 4 SUSQUEHANNA ORCHESTRA Summer Concert Series in Shamrock Park at the Humbert Amphitheatre. Maestro Sheldon Bair Conducting an original composition “This We’ll Defend”. This will be the premier performance of Mr Bair’s work. More info – www.ssorchestra.org

JUN 17 ROAD CLOSURE for block party. Paige Circle at Ponderosa Ct from Noon to 8 PM.