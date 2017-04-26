Edgewood High Hall of Fame Inductees Announced: Moyer, Brown, McCone, Bair, Carey, Donley, Rawlings, Robinson, Dang Siblings

From the Edgewood High School Hall of Fame Committee:

Six individual alumni along with the seven Dang siblings will be joined by a former staff member and a community supporter as the latest to be inducted into the Edgewood High School Hall of Fame during ceremonies to be held on the school’s 2017 Commencement Day, May 30th. The 2017 inductees will bring to 56 those who have been enshrined in the EHS Hall of Fame during the seven years the program has been in existence.

Joining the Hall will be the late Theodore ‘Ted’ Moyer as a community supporter and Joseph J. Brown as a former staff member. In addition, Alumni Robert G. McCone (1965), Albert H. ‘Cubby’ Bair, Jr. (1975), Karen L. Carey (1978), G. Brian Donley (1981), Keith A. Rawlings (1983), and Christopher Robinson (1985) will be inducted. And, the Dang family – Than Leim Thi Dang Campbell (1979), Minh Duc Thi Dang Sheridan (1981), Ngoc Quynh Thi Dang Budzynski-Simon (1983), Minh Chau Van Dang (1985), Bang Tam Thi Dang Miller (1985), Dan Thanh Thi Dang (1990), and Minh Tri Van Dang (1993) will join the Hall of Fame as a family.

Jointly sponsored by the EHS Alumni Association and the school administration, the Hall of Fame has the dual purpose of recognizing the extraordinary accomplishments of those inducted while providing positive role models for current students, staff, and the community.

“As a first year principal at Edgewood High School, I was blown away when I learned of the accomplishments of the 48 people who were inducted into the Hall of Fame before I got here,” said EHS Principal Kilo C. Mack. “And, having had the opportunity to be part of the process with this latest group to be chosen, I am even more impressed at the contributions made by these extraordinary people who helped make Edgewood High School the great family of learners it is.”

The EHS Hall of Fame is unique in the region in that it recognizes not only alumni but former teachers/administrators/support staff and those from the community who have given of their time and talents to assist the school in its mission.

Helen E. Morrison (Class of 1961), President of the EHS Alumni Association and a charter Hall of Fame member, said her organization is gratified to be playing a part in reminding the community of those who have played an extraordinary role in enhancing the reputation and success of the school. “It is amazing when you stop and think of these exemplary people and so many more who have been associated with the school over its 63 years of existence,” said Mrs. Morrison. “As Alumni, we are proud of our role in helping to recognize a relatively few people who have accomplished so much and given so generously to their communities.”

The eight individuals and one family to be inducted were chosen from among 38 nominees by a Hall of Fame Review Committee composed of Alumni, students, representatives from the school administration and a member of the community. The committee had received ballots from most of the living Hall of Fame members who had the opportunity to review summaries of the candidates’ contributions. Those nominees not selected but who received votes from the 37 who cast ballots – along with future nominees – will be eligible for enshrinement in succeeding years. Portrait/plaques of the nine new inductees will be added to those currently displayed on a main hallway at Edgewood High.

All of the living 2017 prospective Hall of Fame members are expected to be present during the induction ceremony to be held in the school auditorium on the afternoon of Commencement Day for EHS seniors. A number will take part in the processional and be on-stage guests during the Class of 2017 graduation exercises to be held that evening in the EHS gymnasium. They will also be feted during a dinner preceding the commencement; and are expected to receive awards from County and State government officials as well as the school, the Alumni Association, and others. The induction ceremony will be featured on local television during the month of June by the Harford Cable Network (consult www.Harfordcable.org for dates and times).

EHS CLASS OF 2017 HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES:

THEODORE ‘TED’ MOYER – Community Support –The late Mr. Moyer, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 83, spent a lifetime in service to others as a law enforcement officer and volunteer. Raised in poverty by a single mother, young Ted Moyer overcame those challenges to become a star athlete at Hagerstown High School, helping his team win multiple state titles and earning an invitation to play football at the University of Maryland. Instead, due to his mother’s failing health, he opted to go to work to support the family. In 1951, he was accepted into the Maryland State Police Academy and, upon graduation, was assigned to the Bel Air Barrack, working the Rt. 40 Corridor through the early 1960s. Trooper Moyer, the only policeman in the area at the time, embraced the “community policing” concept, becoming involved in the area, working to establish a Babe Ruth baseball team, and mentoring youth. Living in the Edgewood community from 1956 until his passing, he served as Commissioner of Edgewood Parks and Recreation baseball/softball/basketball, coaching more than 20 teams. Mr. Moyer was appointed to the Harford County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, helping with the acquisition of land for sports complexes throughout the county, but, particularly, in the Edgewood area. He served on the Edgewood High Booster’s Club and was President of the EHS Band Booster Association. After 31 years as a State Trooper, rising to the rank of Major, he was appointed by the Governor to fill the vacant Harford County Sheriff position in 1981 and was elected to that office the following year. Mr. Moyer was a member of the Edgewood Rotary, the Edgewood Lions Club, the Boys and Girls Club, and multiple other neighborhood and county groups, always with his personal focus on youth. He was also a charter member of the Al Cesky Scholarship Committee. Mr. Moyer and his late wife Elaine had three children, all graduates of Edgewood High, and four grandchildren.

JOSEPH J. BROWN, Former Staff – Teacher/Asst. Principal – Mr. Brown, 86, taught a wide variety of English courses in addition to Advanced Composition and Public Speaking at Edgewood High during a six-year stint from 1956 through 1962. He then served as Vice Principal at the school for three years before being named to open the new Edgewood Middle School in 1965 as its charter principal, serving in that position until his retirement in 1985. A demanding teacher/administrator, Mr. Brown is credited by many of his former students and colleagues as making them achieve beyond what they expected of themselves. In addition to his teaching duties in the early days of Edgewood High, Mr. Brown coordinated a dramatic production with the school’s music department, showcasing the blending of English and Music curricula. A veteran of the U.S. Army, the New York native earned his bachelor’s degree from Salisbury State College and his masters from the University of Delaware. He served as one of the original instructors of Confraternity of Christian Doctrine at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. Mr. Brown and his wife Mozelle Pardew Brown have two children and four grandchildren.

ROBERT G. MC CONE, Alumni – Class of 1965 – Mr. McCone, 71, came to Edgewood High as a transfer student in 1963, making an immediate impact on the basketball team, leading it to the school’s first county title and being named as an All State player. He also played quarterback on the football team and had the lead role in the senior class play. He earned a bachelor’s degree and two masters as well as his teaching and counseling certifications, paving the way for a 37-year career as an educator and coach. Mr. McCone taught in Pennsylvania and Baltimore City before coming to Aberdeen High in 1976 where he taught Special Education, Social Studies and was a school counselor. He took over as head varsity basketball coach in 1978, his teams winning or tying for ten consecutive county championships, advancing to four state semi-final appearances through 1988 when he accepted the position as Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach at Johns Hopkins University, a role he continued for 26 years during which the Blue Jays made eight NCAA Tournament appearances. In 1997, Mr. McCone became the Harford County Coordinator of the Maryland’s Tomorrow anti-dropout program. From 2001-2004, he was in charge of the school system’s discipline program, before being named a school counselor at Fallston High from 2004-07. He was a member of the Harford County Task Force that obtained a Federal grant to create the County Juvenile Drug Court and was appointed Coordinator of the county’s Juvenile Truancy Court in 2007-08. He is a current member of the Al Cesky Scholarship Foundation and chairperson of the selection committee. Mr. McCone and his wife Frances (EHS Class of 1966), have three children, Brett (42), Sean (39), and Carrie McCone Moran (38), and eight grandchildren.

ALBERT H. ‘CUBBY’ BAIR, JR., Alumni – Class of 1975 – ‘Cubby’ Bair, 60, has been a leader in the local and regional fire service for 42 years, having been a member of the Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company since his junior year in high school. During that time, he has held numerous leadership positions, including Fire Chief for 20 years and President for two years. In addition, he was Harford County Fire and EMS Association President for four years. He has contributed tens of thousands of hours working in the community performing emergency and routine duties, earning numerous citations from various agencies including an award from the State Fire Marshal’s Office for his selfless actions during a fire in the neighborhood. As Chief, he worked on a committee appointed by the County Executive to develop and implement a Firefighter/EMS Cadet Program that would be taught in the high schools. Since its inception 16 years ago, the Cadet program has prepared many students for the fire service. In 2005, Mr. Bair was inducted into the Harford-Cecil Volunteer Fireman’s Association Hall of Fame. In addition, Mr. Bair managed baseball teams in the Edgewood Recreation Council for eight years and was appointed to the Edgewood Planning Council, serving as its chair for two years. He was employed by Amtrak for 41 years before retiring earlier this year. Mr. Bair’s son, Albert III, has followed in his footsteps as a firefighter with the Aberdeen Proving Ground Fire Department. He has one grandson, six-year-old Oliver Matthew Bair.

KAREN L. CAREY, Alumni – Class of 1978 – Ms. Carey, 57, was an outstanding student leader at Edgewood High, a four-year cheerleader and three-year captain/co-captain; as well as an officer in the Student Government/Senior Class. In addition, she was an active part of the school’s drama program including having been director of her senior class musical. She was Homecoming Queen in 1977. After high school, she married, and, while raising two children, returned to college, earning a degree as a registered nurse. Ms. Carey worked eight years in critical care, labor & delivery, and operating room, before taking on a position as an administrator for a surgery center & urology practice for more than 12 years. She currently runs a successful home-based business taking on the fight against childhood hunger as well as being a nurse consultant for DDA (Developmental Disabled Association). In 2012, Ms. Carey founded and directs an online Christian support group for women in business. She served as the EHS football team nurse for several years and coached Parks and Recreation cheerleading. For more than 20 years she held various leadership positions at Mountain Christian Church including Youth Sponsor, Women’s Group Leader, Youth Choir Director, and Director of Women’s Ministry. She currently leads a small Bible study group and serves on the Worship Team at Community Christian Church in White Marsh. Ms. Carey is a Past President and current Secretary of the Southern Harford County Rotary Club which provides services to young people in the Edgewood/Joppatowne area. She is an accomplished writer/composer of Christian contemporary music. Ms. Carey has two children, T.J. Askew and Tiffany Askew, both EHS graduates; as well as a stepson, Antonio Sutton, and two step-grandchildren.

G. BRIAN DONLEY, Alumni – Class of 1981 – Mr. Donley, 54, is the owner and President of Donley Construction, a multi-million dollar government contracting firm specializing in commercial construction. It is a firm he and his father created while Brian was still in high school. Concurrently, he became involved in auto racing with the NASCAR Busch Grand National Division, traveling throughout the east coast as a driver in the dirt-track series before continuing his career after his driving days working with NASCAR teams as a tire specialist. Mr. Donley currently owns a race team in a national racing series. His race team donates all its winnings to charity. Meanwhile, he continued his involvement with Donley Construction, taking over as sole owner upon his father’s death in 1999. Twelve years ago, Mr. Donley became involved with the Edgewood High Varsity football program, developing a tutoring program and serving the team meal on the night before games. So far, he has sponsored and served over 7,200 meals. In addition, he has organized an accountability program where players earn points for academics, community service and commitment to the weight room, resulting in each senior who achieves the required number of points receiving a framed jersey. To date, 120 framed jerseys have been presented. In addition, he is associated with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes group, sponsoring attendance by student-athletes at summer FCA camps. Some 225 have attended the summer camps over the past nine years. In 2006, Mr. Donley co-founded the Charlie Riley Community Service Scholarship Foundation, the organization having awarded 233 scholarships worth more than $238,000. He is an active member of the Cokesbury Methodist Church where he teams with fellow EHS Hall of Famer Bruce Riley to present the contemporary service each Sunday. Mr. Donley is also a board member of the “53 Families Foundation,” an organization created by former Ravens linebacker Jameel McClain which provides services to underprivileged youth. Mr. Donley and his wife Amy have two children, Aubrey and Keegan.

KEITH A. RAWLINGS, Alumni – Class of 1983 – Mr. Rawlings, 52, was an all-star linebacker on Edgewood High School’s only undefeated football team (1982) as well as a leader on the school’s first state champion lacrosse team (1983), captaining both squads. He was also a standout linebacker for the national champion Salisbury University football team. Mr. Rawlings returned to Harford County following college, becoming one of the areas most outstanding and responsible business leaders. He was vice president of Mackenzie Commercial Real Estate and was president of the Harford County Realtors Association before becoming CEO of the Harford Health and Fitness organization (1996-2004). In 2004, he purchased the Arena Club in Churchville. As owner/operator of the fitness business, he employs more than 200 people while providing a full slate of fitness activities as well as being an active philanthropist. He has served or is currently serving on the Boards of many organizations including the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club, the Highland School, the ARC, and the Bel Air Recreation Council. The Arena Club sponsors the UCBAC ‘Athlete of the Week’ program and awards an annual scholarship to the high school senior selected as the ‘Athlete of the Year.’ Mr. Rawlings is an active member of the Mountain Christian Church where he is a Fellowship of Christian Athletes ‘huddle leader.’ Recently, the Arena Club signed up to donate accommodations for the Bel Air campus of the church. He has been coaching youth sports since 1989 when he was an assistant football coach at Edgewood High and is currently the head football coach at John Carroll School. Mr. Rawlings and his wife Kathy have two sons, Kurt (19) and Keifer (22).

CHRISTOPHER ROBINSON – CLASS OF 1985 – Mr. Robinson, 50, is the founder and operator of the award winning film company ‘Robot Films;’ and ranks as one of the most prolific, sought-after directors in the national motion picture/recording business. He is the Producer/Director of the Black Entertainment Network’s (BET) comedy, ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood,’ starring Kevin Hart. Mr. Robinson has enjoyed extensive success shooting commercials for firms ranging from American Express and Apple to Coca-Cola and Budweiser. In addition, he has directed music videos featuring artists such as Rihanna, Jay-Z, Usher, Erykah Bandu, Alicia Keys, Common, and Joss Stone. Mr. Robinson was nominated for a 2009 Best Music Video Grammy Award; and won Best Direction at the 2008 MTV WNA’s; as well as the 2008 BET Awards. He has won two NAACP IMAGE Awards and an EMMY for his work in television. Mr. Robinson has used his fame and fortune to benefit others including his role as founding partner and creative director of the volunteer organization ‘Rockcorps.’ The group has provided assistance to communities around the world including a cleanup effort on Treetop Drive behind the Edgewater Shopping Center. He is also one of the founders and driving forces behind ‘Rams4others,’ a “giving circle” that raises money for the Community Foundation of Harford County’s ‘Help Your Neighbor Fund.’ At Edgewood High, he was a member of the football and lacrosse teams; and was a member of the Jazz and Concert bands. He attended Harford Community College before heading west to pursue his dream as an entertainment producer.

THE DANG SIBLINGS, Alumni – Classes of 1979, ’81, ’83, ’85, ’85, ’90 & ’93 – The Dang siblings immigrated to the United States in 1975 from South Vietnam as one of the last families to leave Saigon Harbor on the eve of the fall of Saigon, April 29, 1975. Their father was a Lt. Colonel in the South Vietnamese Army, while their mother was six months pregnant with the family’s seventh child. The six children came to America ranging in ages from two to 15 and none spoke any English. They were evacuated from the town in which they lived with just the clothes on their backs and a family photo album. The family boarded the last naval ship docked at Saigon Harbor via a Jacob’s Ladder, arriving in Edgewood two weeks before school opened in 1975 with those of school age being enrolled in Edgewood Elementary, Edgewood Middle and Edgewood High schools. Each was an outstanding student and has achieved great success in his or her chosen field of endeavor.

THAN LEIM THI DANG (CAMPBELL), Class of 1979 – Learning to speak English, the elder of the Dang siblings was graduated early from EHS, having earned National Honor Society membership and was a member of the French Club. She was an accomplished tennis player on the Rams team and graduated from UMBC as a Bio-Chemical major, earning an award for research on Polarizability of Organic Compounds at Virginia’s Langley Research Institute (NASA). Mrs. Dang-Campbell is currently an Executive for Jansen Pharmaceutica and a consultant for area mental health hospitals and providers.

MINH DUC THI DANG (SHERIDAN), Class of 1981 – After graduating from EHS, Minh DucThi attended UMBC before spending 18 years in the entertainment field working with the “Magic of Denny Lee” group. Concurrently, she managed the family-owned Carvel Ice Cream business (1981-’88) where she employed many EHS students and donated funds to support school yearbook publications and the school athletic department. Mrs. Dang-Sheridan has been a local small business owner for 25 years and currently co-owns the family Metro Office Solutions business, employing multiple EHS graduates and interns. She has provided monetary gifts, school supplies, and furniture donations to Deerfield Elementary School as well as support to the Boys & Girls Club of Harford County.

NGOC QUYNH THI DANG (BUDZYNSKI-SIMON), Class of 1983 – Ngoc QuynhThi was lacrosse team manager at EHS before attending UMBC while co-managing the family’s Carvel ice Cream franchise. She is the current co-owner of the family-run Metro Office Solutions and served seven years on the County Boys & Girls Clubs Board of Directors. She led fundraising efforts to support at-risk youth. Mrs. Dang –Budzynski-Simon led an initiative to equip each club unit with a fully functioning computer lab; and provided funds for Deerfield Elementary’s PBIS program as well as to the Greater Edgewood Education Foundation (GEEF) along with the Maryland Music Conservatory. Recently, she was appointed to be a member of the Edgewood Community Advisory Board to pursue economic development in the area. She is employed by Blind Industries and Services of Maryland (BISM) and co-owns the new Edgewood Laundromat which employs local residents as well as providing educational partnerships with area schools.

MINH CHAU VAN DANG, Class of 1985 – Minh Chau was an accomplished wrestler while at Edgewood High, winning a county championship and placing second in the state tournament. He was also photographer for the EHS yearbook. He attended Lincoln Technical Institute and co-manages the family-owned Metro Office Solutions stores in Florida, serving as interior space designer and installation project manager.

BANG TAM THI DANG (MILLER), Class of 1985 – BangTam is an accomplished violinist, earning All County and All State Orchestra honors while in high school where she also was manager of the wrestling team. After graduation, she co-managed the family-owned Carvel Ice Cream business and ran the Edgewood Parks and Recreation wrestling team’s Booster Club. She earned her AA degree from Harford Community College and BS in Education from Towson University as well as a master’s from McDaniel College. A career Harford County Public School educator, she started as a teacher and, later, served as Assistant Principal at Deerfield Elementary. She is currently Coordinator of Accountability (testing) for the school system. She has been Learning Center Coordinator for the Edgewood Boys & Girls Club and is past member of the Harford Human Relations Commission as well as the Edgewood Community Council member-at-large. Mrs. Dang-Miller is co-owner of the Edgewood Laundromat.

DAN THANH THI DANG, Class of 1990 – An accomplished pianist, Dan Thanh performed with many of Edgewood High’s musical groups; was wrestling team manager; a member of both the yearbook and school newspaper staffs, serving as newspaper editor; County Circulator contributor; and Homecoming Queen. She received a four-year Baltimore Sun scholarship, earning her journalism degree from the university of Maryland before beginning an 18-year career with the newspaper where she covered beats ranging from police, to energy, state government and consumer interest. She earned many prestigious journalism awards and was a consistent guest lecturer at colleges and high schools. She concurrently worked at the family-owned Carvel ice Cream business and presently works with the family’s Metro Office Solutions as Interior office space designer. Like her siblings, she has consistently supported local schools and charities as well as the Maryland Music Conservatory. Recently, Ms. Dang has established a new Laundromat in the Edgewood Plaza and has formed partnerships with the Judy Center, providing literacy lessons for two-to-four-year-olds. In addition, she has partnered with local churches and New Hope Ministries to provide laundry service to the homeless.

MINH TRI VAN DANG, Class of 1993 — An accomplished high school wrestler, Minh Tri was a county champion. He worked at the family-owned Carvel Ice Cream franchise and coached wrestling for the Edgewood Parks & Recreation Council. He is currently employed by the family’s Metro Office Solutions as purchasing agent and installation project manager. He has independently launched Metro Office Products government contract program. As with his siblings, he is an active contributor of monetary and product gifts to local schools and other worthwhile groups.