Five Harford County Public Schools Recognized as 2017 Green Schools

From Harford County Public Schools:

Five Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) were recently recognized by the Maryland Association of Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE) as part of their Green Schools program.

Deerfield Elementary School and Edgewood High School were named new Green Schools; Havre de Grace High School received first recertification for Green School status; Norrisville Elementary School received second recertification for Green School status; and Forest Hill Elementary School achieved Sustainable School status.

Maryland Green Schools have demonstrated a continuous effort to integrate sustainable environmental practices, environmental education curriculum, professional development and community engagement into the culture of the school. This certification signifies that these schools have made a commitment to developing stewards of the earth and reducing environmental impact.

“I am very proud of the fact that Harford County Public Schools has twenty-two Green Schools. Our students and staff understand the importance of environmental stewardship and the effect it can have on our communities,” said Barbara Canavan, Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools. “We are committed to supporting the green practices in our schools.”

The Maryland Green Schools Program is a nationally recognized program that began in 1999. Today there are more than 582 Green Schools certified in Maryland, over a quarter of all Maryland schools.

MAEOE will celebrate with Green Schools, Green Centers and schools that are interested in knowing more about the program at the Maryland Green Schools Youth Summit on May 18, 2017, at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis. Dr. Carol Williamson, deputy state superintendent, will join Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton and Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles at the Summit.

A complete list of HCPS Green Schools is as follows:

– Aberdeen High School: 2008, 2013

– Bel Air High School: 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012

– C. Milton Wright High School: 2016

– Churchville Elementary School: 2007, 2012, 2016

– Deerfield Elementary School: 2017

– Edgewood Elementary School: 2014

– Edgewood High School: 2017

– Emmorton Elementary School: 2014

– Forest Hill Elementary School: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2017

– Forest Lakes Elementary School: 2001, 2004, 2008, 2012

– Havre de Grace High School: 2012, 2017

– Hickory Elementary School: 2006, 2010, 2016

– Jarrettsville Elementary School: 2012, 2016

– Joppatowne High School: 2002, 2012

– Magnolia Elementary School: 2015

– Meadowvale Elementary School: 2015

– Norrisville Elementary School: 2009, 2013, 2017

– North Harford Elementary School: 2014

– North Harford High School: 1999, 2008, 2014

– Prospect Mill Elementary School: 2009, 2014

– Red Pump Elementary School: 2014

– Southampton Middle School: 2012, 2016

Schools may recertify every four years