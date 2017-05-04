Nine Months after Arson, Victory Street Playground Re-Opens in Aberdeen

From the City of Aberdeen:

Nearly nine months after several juveniles were identified and convicted of arson, the City of Aberdeen will host a dedication for the new and improved Victory Street Park Playground. Through the support of many citizens, businesses, and leadership from Aberdeen Proving Ground, the City has not only been able to re-build the playground, but install a water fountain as well.

The entire Aberdeen community is invited to join us at 12:30 p.m., Friday, May 5, 2017 at Victory Street Park for our Dedication Ceremony. Light snacks and drinks will be served. Special recognition will be given to those who donated funds for the re-build.