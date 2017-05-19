Harford County Historic Preservation Commission Announces 2017 Award Winners

From Harford County government:

The Harford County Historic Preservation Commission announced its 22nd annual award winners during a May 18 ceremony at the historic Liriodendron Mansion in Bel Air. These awards, which are presented each May in honor of National Historic Preservation Month, recognize individuals and organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to stewardship of Harford County’s historic and cultural resources. Ms. Carol Deibel, chair of the Commission, acted as master of ceremonies for the 2017 awards.

Preservation Project Awards were presented to:

Harford Community College for the preservation and restoration of the Hays-Heighe House Springhouse;

Steppingstone Farm Museum for the interior and exterior rehabilitation of the historic Gilman Paul House for its continued use as the education center for the museum.

A Special Preservation Award was presented to Campaign 42 for their commitment to the cause of promoting, preserving and documenting African American History in Harford County, as reflected in their weekly pamphlets.

Local Government Preservation Awards were presented to:

Town of Bel Air in recognition of their commitment to the cause of historic preservation in Harford County as reflected in the adaptive reuse project converting the Reckord Armory Complex garages into Armory Marketplace;

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, in recognition of his commitment to the cause of historic preservation in Harford County as reflected in the relocation and reinterpretation of the historic Joesting-Gorsuch House.

A Preservationist Honor Award was presented to Jeffery Smart, in recognition of his commitment and extensive efforts to advance the history of Harford County and his significant contributions to recording and preserving military history at APG and Edgewood Arsenal.

A Stewardship Award was presented to Bill Shimek in recognition of his commitment to the cause of historic preservation in Harford County as reflected in his 30+ years of stewardship, preservation, and rehabilitation of historic Noble’s Mill.

For more information about Harford County’s Historic Preservation Program, please visit http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/730/Historic-Preservation-Commission.