Darlington Assault Investigated as Potential Hate Crime; Public’s Help Sought To Identify Suspects

From Maryland State Police:
The assault and taunting of a Pennsylvania man who was driving through Harford County earlier this week is being investigated as a potential hate crime and troopers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved.
The victim is a 20-year-old African American man from southeastern Pennsylvania. He is not being identified at this time for safety reasons.
The two suspects are described as white males, in their mid to late twenties, both about 5’10” tall and weighing 180 lbs. Both were wearing blue jeans and baseball caps. One was wearing a black t-shirt and had a small amount of facial hair. The other was wearing a white t-shirt.
The suspects were operating a small black pickup truck with a long bed. The victim reported there was a large Confederate flag mounted in the bed of the truck. The truck may have a dent in the front right bumper.
The victim and his father contacted Maryland State Police at the Bel Air Barrack on the evening of May 27, 2017. He said earlier that afternoon, he was driving a dark maroon Ford Focus north on Rt. 1, north of Castleton Rd., in Darlington, when the suspects in the black pickup came up behind him and began blowing the horn. He said the pickup swerved to the right and attempted to pull beside him. The victim swerved to the left to avoid a crash and the suspects pulled up beside him. The victim said the suspects put the truck window down and began yelling racial slurs.
The suspect’s truck then accelerated and swerved back into his lane, cutting him off. The victim braked and swerved. He reported this action caused him to hydroplane and swerve to the right and left, striking guardrails on both sides of the road. He stopped to inspect damage on his vehicle and said the pickup truck stopped and the suspects began to taunt him.
The victim reported he then followed the pickup north on Rt. 1 to the entrance of the Conowingo pool. Both vehicles stopped and the victim said the suspects approached and used racial epithets. After they pushed him to the ground, he said a fight ensued and he defended himself, apparently subduing both suspects.
The victim reported the suspects got back into their truck and drove south on Rt. 1. The victim did not require medical treatment.
An investigation by uniformed troopers and State Police criminal investigators has been underway since the incident was reported. No further descriptive information about the suspects or truck has been developed.
Troopers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects and the vehicle they were operating. Anyone who was in the area of Rt. 1 north of Castleton Road or in the area of the entrance to the Conowingo pool on the afternoon of May 27th, is urged to contact State Police criminal investigators at 410-996-7813. Callers may remain anonymous.
Comments
Pw3 says
A little dose if TrumpAmerica right here at home. Hope these racist asshole get caught but don’t have much faith in this county…..
You smell something says
You are free to leave.
How come? says
How come when a white Canadian tourist at the inner harbor on Memorial Day a couple of years ago gets beaten and robbed by a mob of blacks who cell phone picture the event isn’t called a hate crime? Even when the police seize the suspects cell phones and hear the mob encouraging the assailants to “beat that “white” MF. Instead they call it a group of disorderly youths making no reference to their race.
How come when a black man inspired by the BLM movement slaughters multiple police in Dallas does Attorney General Loretta Lynch refuse to reference the incident as a hate crime even when the shooter professed his intentions to kill white police. Her comment was there was no need to investigate the incident because the shooter was dead. News flash, maybe there were additional suspects or aides and abbettors. Hate is hate. Ignoring one side of the picture just exasperates the situation.
A Realist says
Racism is very real in Harford County. Has been,always will be.
Jack Haff says
The story is a little suspicious. No tag number in all that interaction? Stopping to check “damage” while being actively involved in apparent road rage? This guy whooped ass and then later informed the Police way after?
Is this a hoax/false flag?
Howard C. says
Fugged up dad’s car and came up with a whopper of a story.
Harford County Constitutionalist says
If a racist incident in Harford county is TrumpAmerica, is all crime commited by blacks ObamaAmerica? Racism exists on a personal level, but it doesn’t exist on an institutional level. If this story is true I hope that the bastards are caught and convicted, but something doesn’t smell right about it.
Sounds fishy says
I’m sorry but all this happened on rt 1 , on a Saturday afternoon during Memorial day weekend and no one saw it?
I sincerely hope the State Police are really investigating this and it’s not a false report because either way someone needs to be arrested.
Really says
This poor child to be 20 years old and not have a phone to call 911 or take a picture. How does he manage?
Would the real Mr. Sharpton please stand up says
The Tawana Brawley of Harford County….
You smell something says
No license plate number, vague discriptions and he had time to follow suspects.. pull over.. beat their asses and drive away. No witnesses whatsoever.
Perps just hapoened to be two white hillbillies in a pickup with a confederate flag, one wearing a black tee shirt and one wearing a white tee shirt.
Sorry, this story does not pass the smell test. IMO The teen was more than likely texting while driving, wrecked the car and didnt want to get in trouble so he fabricated this story.
Harford County Citizen says
I have no business driving through the THUG areas of Edgewood just like Jamal has no business on Castleton Road unless he is a farm hand. (For those scratching your heads….someone who works on a farm).
take back our streets and make them safe again says
Defending scum says a whole bunch about your character or lack of.