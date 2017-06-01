Darlington Assault Investigated as Potential Hate Crime; Public’s Help Sought To Identify Suspects

From Maryland State Police:

The assault and taunting of a Pennsylvania man who was driving through Harford County earlier this week is being investigated as a potential hate crime and troopers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved.

The victim is a 20-year-old African American man from southeastern Pennsylvania. He is not being identified at this time for safety reasons.

The two suspects are described as white males, in their mid to late twenties, both about 5’10” tall and weighing 180 lbs. Both were wearing blue jeans and baseball caps. One was wearing a black t-shirt and had a small amount of facial hair. The other was wearing a white t-shirt.

The suspects were operating a small black pickup truck with a long bed. The victim reported there was a large Confederate flag mounted in the bed of the truck. The truck may have a dent in the front right bumper.

The victim and his father contacted Maryland State Police at the Bel Air Barrack on the evening of May 27, 2017. He said earlier that afternoon, he was driving a dark maroon Ford Focus north on Rt. 1, north of Castleton Rd., in Darlington, when the suspects in the black pickup came up behind him and began blowing the horn. He said the pickup swerved to the right and attempted to pull beside him. The victim swerved to the left to avoid a crash and the suspects pulled up beside him. The victim said the suspects put the truck window down and began yelling racial slurs.

The suspect’s truck then accelerated and swerved back into his lane, cutting him off. The victim braked and swerved. He reported this action caused him to hydroplane and swerve to the right and left, striking guardrails on both sides of the road. He stopped to inspect damage on his vehicle and said the pickup truck stopped and the suspects began to taunt him.

The victim reported he then followed the pickup north on Rt. 1 to the entrance of the Conowingo pool. Both vehicles stopped and the victim said the suspects approached and used racial epithets. After they pushed him to the ground, he said a fight ensued and he defended himself, apparently subduing both suspects.

The victim reported the suspects got back into their truck and drove south on Rt. 1. The victim did not require medical treatment.

An investigation by uniformed troopers and State Police criminal investigators has been underway since the incident was reported. No further descriptive information about the suspects or truck has been developed.

Troopers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects and the vehicle they were operating. Anyone who was in the area of Rt. 1 north of Castleton Road or in the area of the entrance to the Conowingo pool on the afternoon of May 27th, is urged to contact State Police criminal investigators at 410-996-7813. Callers may remain anonymous.