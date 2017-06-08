Havre de Grace Man Tries to Smother Mother; Charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On 05/29/17 at 1219 hrs. Havre de Grace Officers were dispatched to 700 block of Teal Ct. Havre de Grace, Maryland 21078, for a report of a female advising her son attempted to smother her. Upon arrival, contact was made with the homeowner who advised a female that lives with her just came upstairs and advised her that her son had tried to smother with a pillow. As a result of the victim received injuries.

At that time the victim stated, her adult son Martin Krajewski who also lived in the above residence was standing in her bedroom. At that time Martin grabbed a nearby pillow and placed it over her face. The victim lost consciousness and awoke to observe her son had left the area.

At that time the victim went upstairs and made contact with the homeowner of the residence. Upon learning of the assault the homeowner contacted 911 dispatch.

At 1231 hrs, Detectives from the Havre de Grace Police Department Criminal Investigation were contacted to respond to the scene to assist in the investigation. The victim was transported to Harford Memorial Hospital Emergency Room for treatment for her injuries. The crime scene was processed for forensic evidence. The scene appeared to have been consistent with the account of the assault provided by the victim to responding officers.

At 1953 hrs. A friend of Krajewski’s came to the lobby of the Havre de Grace Police Department and advised that Krajewski was outside in the parking lot. Krajewski was taken into custody and has been charged with Attempted 2nd-degree Murder, First and Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. At this time he has been held without bail. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.