District 7 Delegation to Hold Town Hall Meetings in Fallston, Joppatowne, Jacksonville

From State Senator J.B. Jennings:

What are your thoughts about legislation that did or did not pass in Annapolis this year, and how is your family being impacted? Do you have any thoughts or concerns about issues you’d like to have addressed by the General Assembly next year? Please join me, along with the District 7 Delegates; Impallaria, McDonough and Szeliga, for a Town Hall meeting on any of the following dates to discuss outcomes of the 2017 legislative session. Your feedback is important to me, and helps me more accurately represent your interests in Annapolis.

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Fallston Town Hall

Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company

2201 Carrs Mill Road

Fallston MD 21047

6:30 PM

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Middle River Town Hall

Middle River Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, Inc.

1100 Wilson Point Road

Middle River, MD 21120

6:30 PM

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Joppatowne Town Hall

Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company

1403 Old Mountain Road South

Joppa, Maryland 21085

6:30 PM

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Jacksonville Town Hall

Jacksonville Senior Center

3605 Sweet Air Road

Phoenix, Maryland 21131

6:30 PM

I, along with the District 7 Delegates, look forward to seeing you there!

Sincerely yours,

Senator J.B. Jennings