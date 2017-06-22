Harford County Public Library Extends Hours at 10 Branches

From the Harford County Public Library:

New hours at Harford County Public Library start July 1. All libraries will open at 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday, with the exception of the Darlington Library. Currently, library hours vary from day to day and from branch to branch.

The new hours were approved at the library’s board of trustees meeting May 18.

“We are so excited to offer our customers more time to use the various resources Harford County Public Library provides,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Having nearly all our libraries open at the same time every day provides consistency throughout our system and gives our customers greater flexibility to use the library.”

All Harford County Public Library locations, with the exception of Darlington, will be open starting July 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.