Man Hospitalized Following Edgewood Shooting

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Harford County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are seeking information regarding a non-fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Edgewood.

At approximately 1:11 am, deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the McDonalds in the 2200 block of Pulaski Highway in Edgewood for the report of a subject suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim, Edward Eugene Trafton, 38, of Edgewood, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics from the Abington Volunteer Fire Company treated Trafton at the scene and subsequently transported him by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for the treatment. He is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

While enroute to the McDonald’s, deputies were informed Trafton was shot in the 1700 block of Crimson Tree Way. Patrol deputies responded to secure both locations. The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

The initial investigation indicates the victim was in a residence in the 1700 block of Crimson Tree Way when he was shot.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Seth Culver at 443-409-3498. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00.

Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted

Online: Metro Crime Stoppers: p3tips.com

Phone: Harford Crime Solvers: Call 1-888-540-8477