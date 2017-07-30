New Harford Democratic Club to Discuss Way Forward in “Age of Trump”

From the New Harford Democratic Club:

In the age of Trump, amidst the chaos of his Tweets and his upending of historical political norms, how do Democrats, Progressives, political moderates and just about anybody else come together to deal with his challenges? Finding common ground, creating coherent messages incorporating disparate ideas and creating a plan that could lead to success is a formidable task. Are we up to it?

That is what Karen Kukurin, a professional advocate and communications expert, is asking as she leads a discussion at the New Harford Democratic Club meeting August 2, at the Holiday Inn Express in Aberdeen.

“Turning diversity in Unity…is it possible?” Kukurin asks. If Democrats want to take advantage of the turmoil in Washington, they need a coherent message and a plan of action at all levels of the political spectrum she says.

Kukurin, a Democrat and Harford County resident, once served as Deputy Director for California’s Republican Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. She was responsible for a three million-plus constituent base in the Los Angeles area, targeting and developing advocacy support for issues and legislation for the governor.

Kukurin previously served as Vice President of Communications for The Employers Group, overseeing legislation and legal advocacy programs for one of the nation’s largest HR employer associations. She was the first woman vice president in the association’s 100 year history.

She headed her own Beverly Hills-based public relations firm and represented political and national clients including United Way, Fiat of Italy, Target and United Way. She also served as Assistant Public Relations Director for the Tournament of Roses.

Kukurin is currently living in the Bel Air area and is working with groups concerned about the future of our country.

The New Harford Democratic Club is the county’s largest Democratic political organization and was established to support Democratic candidates and promote Democratic ideals. The club meets regularly at 7p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express in Aberdeen.