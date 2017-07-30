New Harford Democratic Club to Discuss Way Forward in “Age of Trump”

From the New Harford Democratic Club:
In the age of Trump, amidst the chaos of his Tweets and his upending of historical political norms, how do Democrats, Progressives, political moderates and just about anybody else come together to deal with his challenges? Finding common ground, creating coherent messages incorporating disparate ideas and creating a plan that could lead to success is a formidable task. Are we up to it?
That is what Karen Kukurin, a professional advocate and communications expert, is asking as she leads a discussion at the New Harford Democratic Club meeting August 2, at the Holiday Inn Express in Aberdeen.
“Turning diversity in Unity…is it possible?” Kukurin asks. If Democrats want to take advantage of the turmoil in Washington, they need a coherent message and a plan of action at all levels of the political spectrum she says.
Kukurin, a Democrat and Harford County resident, once served as Deputy Director for California’s Republican Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. She was responsible for a three million-plus constituent base in the Los Angeles area, targeting and developing advocacy support for issues and legislation for the governor.
Kukurin previously served as Vice President of Communications for The Employers Group, overseeing legislation and legal advocacy programs for one of the nation’s largest HR employer associations. She was the first woman vice president in the association’s 100 year history.
She headed her own Beverly Hills-based public relations firm and represented political and national clients including United Way, Fiat of Italy, Target and United Way. She also served as Assistant Public Relations Director for the Tournament of Roses.
Kukurin is currently living in the Bel Air area and is working with groups concerned about the future of our country.
The New Harford Democratic Club is the county’s largest Democratic political organization and was established to support Democratic candidates and promote Democratic ideals. The club meets regularly at 7p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express in Aberdeen.
Comments
s says
This should be a short discussion. “Donald Trump won, we lost.”
“See y’all next month”
elections do have consequences says
The country lost.
Shutup says
Yeah they lost when we decided to pay government officials ridiculous salaries, not limit terms, and afford them retirements/health care that is insanely expensive.
Having 8 years of socialist OBama didn’t help either
call them like you post them says
I like my “socialism” and you are free to renounce all of it you want – Social security, medicare, pubic schools, public roads, USPS, public police force and list goes on. I believe that’s a least a hundred years plus of “socialism”. I guess you are living in a socialist democratic republic Trumpanzee. You all seem to like Russian ways so much maybe you and your leader should move there.
s says
Actually, I believe we won. Let’s take a look at some data.
In the second QUARTER of 2017, the US GDP grew 2.6%.
In the previous eight years of the Obama administration, the highest ANNUAL GDP growth was 2.9% with an overall average of 1.525%.
Now, you might blame that of George W. Bush, so let’s go to the data. In his administration, the GDP average growth was 3.213%
One quarter of one year doesn’t make a trend, but the metrics are certainly showing a positive attitude.
As JFK once said, “a rising tide lifts all boats.” Strap in and enjoy the ride because I think we’re all going to benefit.
MAGA my friend.
The TruthHurts says
GDP is not a good indicator of anything other than the amount of money changing hands. Things like war and natural disasters are great for boosting GDP. People who don’t understand it love to use it as some sort of indicator of prosperity which it isn’t.
Want a god indicator of where things are headed? Look at the dollar index it’s doing something it hasn’t in many years, it’s headed down when it should be headed up or at least remain stable. And it’s not a minor trend it’s turned back 6 years of gains.The single reason the dollar is headed down and interest rates are headed up is Trump is a fiscal idiot and the world sees through bs.
In the short rum Trump might be good for business by reducing regulations letting them profit from doing immoral things like polluting the earth and poisoning citizens but it will not last. When people realize they are being screwed for profit they eventually rise up and demand responsibility something Trump knows nothing about.
This is a great country and we will get over this horrible mistake in leadership but it isn’t going to be pretty or easy.
s says
Sorry, I forgot to post the data source: https://www.thebalance.com/us-gdp-by-year-3305543
Dems are hypocritical wimps says
After the elections Democrats acted like complete juveniles with there classic temper tantrums involving extreme social disobedience. Liberal Dems and the liberal media the likes of MSNBC and CNN said that President Trump’s election caused a national divide. What have their continued anti-Trump editorials done? Their commentary spearheaded by the likes of Rachel Maddow and Chris Matthews are text book examples. They have no interest in seeing the country move forward. Their contempt for Mr. Trump supersedes any desire to see the country move forward. They are the “I am going to take my ball and go home hypocrites. Like it or not Mr. Trump is the president. People need to grow up and make the best out of things.
Former Republican says
He’s not president for long enjoy it while you can the most corrupt administration in the history of the US is falling apart.
s says
You’re right, eight years will go by in a flash.
So, remember the old canard about Hillary Clinton that she was pure as the wind driven snow because she was never convicted of anything?
Nope, you probably forgot that one already.
Well, Trump and members of his administration haven’t even been charged with anything, let alone tried and convicted.
That’s because they are not corrupt. The corruption is all rambling around the heads and fertile imaginations of liberal politicians and media. They can’t even keep all their conspiracy theories straight.
But, if you want to keep believing that stuff, I suggest you begin to listen to some classic rock. Aerosmith sang a song all about you. Dream on.
Harford Republican says
And the mooch is gone, even crooks don’t want to work for this slimy bunch
elections do have consequences says
Best out of things = midterms, constitutional remedies and 2020 if he survives that long, and I’m not even a Democrat.
Alvin says
I just go to these meetings for the free food and drinks.
FSA says
After all, going after Free Stuff that other folks pay for is the very most Democratic thing to do!
Sam Adams says
The more the Democrats listen to their “experts” the more irrelevant they become. They are in desperate need for centrist leadership in a party that has spent the past 50 years lurching toward a socialist platform.
just sayin says
“It is in the interest of tyrants to reduce the people to ignorance and vice. For they cannot live in any country where virtue and knowledge prevail.”
Samuel Adams
Sounds like you should change your name or maybe you just like the brewery.
Hope says
Don’t give them any tips!
I just hope the Democrats keep calling everyone who disagrees with them racists. If they keep that strategy, we’re in for smooth sailing. ( But don’t tell anyone. )
fortune teller says
You RepliCONjobs are going to need a lot more than just Hope. Stormy sea ahead!! Ha ha ha ha ………….
Hope says
I’m no Republican. The Republican establishment fought against Trump as hard as the Democrats did.
You’re missing a good game.
dazed and confused says
Wow that was a surprise twist in this week’s episode of Trumpland Survivor. Two losers voted off in one episode!! I can’t wait for this week’s show. What do you mean it’s not a reality TV show? You’re kidding me right? No way man! This $h!ts for real?Trump is really the President of the United States? We are truly screwed!!!
North Harford Democrat says
The angry conservative white male. Finger pointing, high blood pressure causing your entire face to be red and shaking while you try to stuff another 12″ cheesesteak sub down your throat.
Guzzle yer’ beers and rev up your piece of shit Harley constantly for no reason.
Toler Ance says
You just described, to a “T”, your elected official Elijah Cummings!
As for the last comment – at least us angry, white Republicans can afford things like Harleys.
Nice tolerance, you are excellent at showing your parties true colors.
North Harford Democrat says
I’m just glad this state has gun rights correct and limits the handgun carry permits. I truly believe someone would have pointed their gun at me for no apparent reason, reasons just because they disliked the car I was driving (see below) and disliked a custom fit sports blazer I might be wearing.
I know you guys aren’t going to break the law, even though you all think your chest about your second amendment rights. LOL
SoulCrusher says
Owning a gun is a right. Carrying one in public is a privilege. There are many individuals who own guns that shouldn’t be allowed to carry, as they have no valid reason to carry in public. That is about the only thing Maryland has gotten right. The rest of the interpretations of our rights have been intentionally decimated. Laws have been made in total violation of the Maryland and US Constitutions to curb your rights, yet these laws are illegal, unconstitutional and sanguinary against the individuals they were designed to betray.
Former Democrat says
The angry Liberal Progressive Democrat. Wearing pussy hats, marching, protesting, destroying others property, making vile threats and even trying to kill Republicans. Don’t get your tassley shoes dirty and get your illegals to do your landscaping.
North Harford Democrat says
Your definition does not describe me.
I know you like to think I smoke the “gude stuff” and wear rainbow colors. I am not a “hippie.”
I would be your average multiple degree white collar employed citizen in this county who happens to live in the Northern portions.
I know you and your ilk take offense to me, as noted by some “country boys” spitting their worm dirt onto my Porsche as I walked into pay for gas with money that I worked for and pay the same taxes you do.
NHD is not a normal modern day Democrat says
We can take you off the list and I for one am extremely great full that you as a Democrat are doing the right thing. Far too many of you guys choose to vote for a living rather than work for a living. Maybe if you could get a handle on the insane amount of free loaders that you party coddles with virtually no monitoring of abuse there would be a whole lot more money to fund our government
Freestate? says
“Age of Trump” Brought to you by eight years of Obama-style socialism and the prospect of Hillary’s corruption.