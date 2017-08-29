Woman Sought for Passing Counterfeit Bill in Bel Air

From the Bel Air Police Department:

On Tuesday, August 29, 2017 the below suspect passed a counterfeit bill during a purchase of products from the Klein’s Shoprite Supermarket, 223 North Main St in Bel Air, MD 21014.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic female, 4’10”-5’02” in height, 27-33 years of age, medium to heavy build, wearing a gray hoodie, and blue jeans.

Please contact OFC Wes Salvas at 410-638-4500 or wsalvas@belairmd.org if you have any information about this incident or have any information on the identity of the suspect.