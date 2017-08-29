Woman Sought for Passing Counterfeit Bill in Bel Air

From the Bel Air Police Department:
On Tuesday, August 29, 2017 the below suspect passed a counterfeit bill during a purchase of products from the Klein’s Shoprite Supermarket, 223 North Main St in Bel Air, MD 21014.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic female, 4’10”-5’02” in height, 27-33 years of age, medium to heavy build, wearing a gray hoodie, and blue jeans.
Please contact OFC Wes Salvas at 410-638-4500 or wsalvas@belairmd.org if you have any information about this incident or have any information on the identity of the suspect.
Comments
Harford County Citizen says
SO….its Bel Air….end of August. You have a Black Thug with a Hoodie on strolling through the aisle without a basket. I think I would have had my eyes on her the whole time in the store…including stroking the bill with a brown pen to see if it was counterfeit…COME ON WHITE BEL AIR RESIDENTS! WAKE UP!!!
Dirt Farmer says
Clearly your own racist trolling was more important than to actually read the article that contained a physical description of the subject pictured.
You saw the pic of a “dark” colored person and decided to troll, like you did in the “Home Depot” article.
Mark says
She was Hispanic