Aberdeen IronBirds Partner with The SUCCESS Project for Collection Drive Before Sept 3 Game

From the Havre de Grace Housing Authority:

It may be billed as the “Father-Daughter Game,” but an event planned for the September 3 matchup between the Aberdeen IronBirds and the Staten Island Yankees will give the entire community a chance to bond while helping the less fortunate.

The ‘event’ is a collection drive of household goods to re-stock the SUCCESS Pantry, a supply house for low-income families in Harford County. Donations will be accepted outside Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium before the game beginning at 4:30 p.m.; game time is 5:35 p.m.

The SUCCESS Pantry is a service of the SUCCESS Project, a 501(c)3 affiliate of the Havre de Grace Housing Authority. The non-profit program is open to the public as well as residents of the Housing Authority and in addition to the Pantry offers seminars, classes and workshops at no cost to educate and empower families, individuals and at-risk youth.

Nicki Biggs is the Executive Director of the SUCCESS Project. She says, “We are extremely grateful to the Aberdeen Ironbirds for partnering with us on this project. It’s important because the items we are gathering are often not covered by public assistance funding or provided by other agencies. The supplies will help many local families directly, plus this event will also give us the opportunity to share information about the SUCCESS Project with those who may not have heard about the program and could benefit from its services.”

IronBirds fans who would like to participate in the collection can bring any of the following items on September 3:

– Toilet paper, facial tissue, napkins, paper towels

– Laundry detergent, dryer sheets, dish soap, sponges and other cleaning supplies

– Liquid/bar soap, shampoo, body wash, deodorant

– Brushes and combs

– Toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss

– Feminine hygiene items

– Diapers and wipes

To learn more about The SUCCESS Project and other ways to support their mission, visit www.theupwardclimb.org. For details about the Aberdeen IronBirds, directions to the stadium