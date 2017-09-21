Woman Arrested in Edgewood Stabbing

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A woman is in custody and a man is recovering in the hospital after a stabbing in Edgewood Wednesday night.

On September 20, 2017, at approximately 9:56 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Fisherman Lane for the report of an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Davon Hurst, 29 of Edgewood, who stated a woman who was known to him stabbed him in the upper body with a knife. Deputies secured the scene and took the suspect, identified as Lessie Davis, 23 of Edgewood into custody. Medics from the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company treated Hurst at the scene and subsequently transported him to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation indicated the suspect and victim became involved in a verbal altercation that escalated and Davis stabbed Hurst in the upper body. The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

Deputies transported Davis to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct for questioning. Prior to questioning, Davis was found to have drugs and drug paraphernalia on her person.

After being interviewed by Sheriff’s Office detectives, Davis was charged with attempted 1st and 2nd degree murder, 1st and 2nd degree assault and reckless endangerment. She was transported to the Harford County Detention Center where she is being held without bail.