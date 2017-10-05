Bel Air Family Hospitalized After Townhouse Fire; 10-Yr-Old Boy in Critical Condition from Smoke Inhalation

A 10-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition for smoke inhalation on Wednesday evening after a fire was ignited in the basement of his family’s Bel Air townhouse.

Just after 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency responders were dispatched to the 900 block of Pentwood Court in Bel Air for a reported dwelling fire in a two-story, middle of group, townhouse.

Forty firefighters from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 40 minutes.

The female occupant and both her children, ages 10 and 15, were transported by Bel Air EMS to Johns Hopkins Children Center for smoke inhalation and burns. The 10-year old son is currently in critical but stable condition.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office estimated the fire caused $150,000 in damage to the structure and another $50,000 to its contents. A smoke alarm was present in the home and operated.

Harford County Sheriffs Office and neighbors assisted the occupant and her kids to safety. K-9 “Kachina” assisted investigators on scene.

The preliminary cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.