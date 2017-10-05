Maryland Democratic Party Chair Visits New Harford Democratic Club to Discuss What Went Wrong in 2016 Election

From the New Harford Democratic Club:

Minutes of the New Harford Democratic Club

Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at the Aberdeen Holiday Inn Express

President Steve Johnson opened the meeting at 7:05 pm

Johnson led those present in a pledge to the flag.

Johnson then asked for a moment of silence for the victims of the recent hurricanes in Texas, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, The Virgin Islands and other areas of the Caribbean, as well as the victims of the current effort to move against the Dreamers.

He recognized Adam Hiob, legislative aide to Del. Mary Anne Lisanti, Jason Robertson of the Havre de Grace City council, Carlos Taylor candidate for State’s Attorney, Ryan Burbey president of the Harford County Teacher’s association and Pat Foulk of the Cecil County Democratic Central Committee.

Those present were asked to stand and identify themselves

Treasurer George Harrison submitted the financial report. Johnson asked for and received unanimous approval.

He asked for a motion to approve the minutes from the August meeting. Approved unanimously. There was no meeting in July.

He asked for reports for any other clubs but none was present.

Johnson thanked everyone for attending and adjourned the meeting at 8:06 p.m.

Johnson noted that the club is preparing a fund raiser later in the fall. He said the club will be represented at the Darlington Apple Festival.

Committee reports:

George Harrison said the club is keeping tabs on the zoning plans now before the County Council and urged members to pay attention to the council’s plans since what they decide will have a profound effect on the future development of the county.

Johnson introduced Kathleen Matthews the night’s speaker. He noted she was born in California and is a graduate of Stanford University. She is married, mother of three and spent 25 years in television journalism. She has been awarded 9 local Emmy awards as well as the Edward R Murrow award. She later became head of communications for Marriott Corporation. She ran for congress in Maryland’s sixth district in the 2016 Democratic Primary. She currently holds the post as Chair of the Maryland Democratic Party.

Ms Matthews said this visit was her 22nd to Maryland’s county Democratic organizations. She said she wanted to take over leadership of the state party to make sure the party understands what went wrong in 2016 and what Democrats must do to appeal to those who turned away from the party. How to do a better job of messaging and to find out what people respond to. She said the party will be doing training to help local committees and clubs do a better job of contacting voters. She said they will be targeting “soft Democrats” who are those who don’t always vote for Democrats and in many cases don’t vote at all.

She said the Democratic party not only must contact voters but also must listen to those voters to get a feel for what they are concerned about and what the party can do to bring those voters back to the party.

She encouraged those who want to get involved to run for Central Committee. “We need younger people, those from high schools and the colleges, and others who are close to their community.”

There was vigorous discussion from the floor.

Johnson thank Ms Matthews for coming.

No further business was before the club and Johnson adjourned the meeting at 8:27.

Submitted by George Harrison, Acting Secretary.