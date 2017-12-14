Medline Industries Plans to Leave Havre de Grace; Build New Distribution Center in Perryville

From the Office of the Governor of Maryland:

Medline, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies and clinical solutions, is nearly tripling its footprint in Maryland with the construction of a 1.1 million square-foot distribution center in the Principio Business Park in Perryville. The new distribution center, which will replace the company’s current Havre de Grace facility, will be LEED-certified and is expected to create more than 200 new jobs over the next six years, which, when combined with their current workforce, will provide jobs for more than 300 local residents.

“Medline’s move to nearly triple its operations in Maryland and add 200 new jobs shows that our work to strengthen our state’s economy is delivering real results,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Our highly-skilled workforce, along with our upgraded transportation infrastructure, gives companies like Medline a strategic advantage to easily connect with customers throughout the region.”

This site is one of more than 40 distribution centers strategically located across the country, making it possible for Medline to make any of its more than 350,000 products available whenever and wherever clinicians and patients need them most. Medline strives to drive healthcare solutions and advance patient outcomes throughout America and beyond. With more than 16,000 employees worldwide, Medline offers more than 350,000 medical devices and support services, and works with more than 90 countries across the globe. Headquartered in Illinois, the company has been named a Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune for seven years.

“We are excited to welcome Medline to Cecil County’s Principio Business Park,” said Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy. “We worked very closely with the business during their decision-making process and look forward to continuing to be a great partner to ensure their success in Cecil County. The recent project announcements by Amazon, Lidl, TRUAire, and now Medline are further evidence that Cecil County has one of the best industrial markets on the East Coast and will bring excellent employment opportunities to our area.”

“A growing demand for Medline’s products and clinical solutions is driving their significant growth here in Maryland, and we are proud to support this global company’s expansion,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “Companies all over our state are continuing to grow and add jobs, and we are pleased to work with our local partners to ensure that these companies know how much they are valued here in Maryland.”