Harford County Education Association Endorses Vincenti for Council President

From the Harford County Education Association:

The Harford County Education Association (HCEA) and Harford Educational Services Council (HCESC) proudly announced their endorsement of Patrick Vincenti to serve as Harford County Council President.

“Mr. Vincenti has been an exceptional council member. His attention to his constituents, dedication and honesty are exemplary. Pat has shown a steadfast commitment to our students, our educators, our public schools and our community. He knows at the foundation of every successful community are great public schools,” said HCEA President Ryan Burbey.

Donna Woodfield, President of the Harford County Educational Services Council said, “Harford County Educational Services Council (HCESC) is very excited and looking forward to working with Mr. Vincenti to better serve our students and employees at Harford County Public Schools.”

We can’t imagine a better candidate for Harford County Council President or a more dedicated leader to serve our community. HCEA and HCESC are honored to endorse Mr. Vincenti for Harford County Council President.

HCEA and HCESC vet all candidates for endorsement through a careful selection process, which includes completion of a questionnaire and interviews with educators. All candidates are given the opportunity to participate in the HCEA endorsement process.