Harford County Education Association Endorses Vincenti for Council President

From the Harford County Education Association:
The Harford County Education Association (HCEA) and Harford Educational Services Council (HCESC) proudly announced their endorsement of Patrick Vincenti to serve as Harford County Council President.
“Mr. Vincenti has been an exceptional council member. His attention to his constituents, dedication and honesty are exemplary. Pat has shown a steadfast commitment to our students, our educators, our public schools and our community. He knows at the foundation of every successful community are great public schools,” said HCEA President Ryan Burbey.
Donna Woodfield, President of the Harford County Educational Services Council said, “Harford County Educational Services Council (HCESC) is very excited and looking forward to working with Mr. Vincenti to better serve our students and employees at Harford County Public Schools.”
We can’t imagine a better candidate for Harford County Council President or a more dedicated leader to serve our community. HCEA and HCESC are honored to endorse Mr. Vincenti for Harford County Council President.
HCEA and HCESC vet all candidates for endorsement through a careful selection process, which includes completion of a questionnaire and interviews with educators. All candidates are given the opportunity to participate in the HCEA endorsement process.
Comments
Archibald says
“HCEA and HCESC vet all candidates”… all except those who haven’t yet announced their candidacy, apparently.
just a thought says
bitter much?
Resident says
There are a few schools of thought with this one.
1. Mr Vincenti announced directly in line with Coach Slutzky’s announcement that he would not be seeking reelection. That is the respectful way to handle it, in most opinions. As over several years, a comradely, and common respect for each other grows.
2. HCEA, endorsed him in his initial council run, and he has done nothing to lose or tarnish that endorsement.
3. If you have not announced yet, you are strategizing, and positioning yourself, and that should not be what elections are about. Put it out there, and let voters decide, don’t wait until after reporting deadlines, so you can see if you are wasting your time.