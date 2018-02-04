Sen. Jennings: “Before Governor Hogan Took Office, the State’s Economy was Floundering”

From State Sen. J.B. Jennings:

State of the State

On Wednesday Governor Hogan delivered his fourth State of the State address, where he laid out a strong and transformative legislative and executive action policy agenda focused on improving the lives of all Marylanders. Simply put, Maryland is stronger than it has been in decades. Before Governor Hogan took office, the state’s economy was floundering, and Maryland was losing businesses, jobs and taxpayers at an alarming rate. Under his leadership, the state has gained over 110,000 jobs, we’ve had the fastest job growth in the Mid-Atlantic region, and businesses are expanding. The Governor called on members of the General Assembly to come together in the best interests of the people of Maryland to continue the momentum of bringing real progress, real change and real reform to the state.

Full text of the Governor’s State of the State Address can be found here.

Maryland General Assembly Legislative Forum

This week I had the privilege of attending the Greater Baltimore Committee’s annual Maryland General Assembly Legislative Forum, where I addressed the current climate of the General Assembly, legislative priorities, and how Baltimore’s surging crime rate is affecting the entire region, not just people who live and work in Baltimore. In true Jennings fashion, my remarks were honest, unscripted and from the heart. Following is an excerpt of an article about the forum from the Baltimore Business Journal:

“I used to bash Baltimore,” Jennings, the State’s minority leader, told the crowd at the Greater Baltimore Committee Maryland General Assembly Forum. “It was easy to do.”

Jennings, who represents Harford and Baltimore Counties, said he has had to change his view. And as the city faces one of its worst crime waves in decades, he said it was imperative for everyone – regardless of where they live in the metro area – to do something to quell the violence.

“It’s our town,” the Republican lawmaker said. “We have to do something. It’s affecting all of us.”

You can view a video of my remarks in their entirety by clicking here.

Maryland Horse Industry Day

I take a lot of pride in supporting the state’s horse industry, not just as a farmer and as an active member of the horse community, but as a legislator who understands the vital role it plays in Maryland’s tourism, agricultural and sporting industries. This week I was honored to speak at a legislative forum for the Maryland Horse Industry, a coalition of many groups representing various sports, activities and educational opportunities that involve horses.

Proposal to Eliminate Commuter BusLink 425

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) gives notice of Two Public hearings to provide interested persons the opportunity to comment on proposed service changes to Commuter BusLink 425.

Schedule of Public Hearings:

Monday, February 5, 2018

5:00pm – 7:00pm

Aberdeen Public Library

21 Franklin Street

Aberdeen, MD 21001

Wednesday, February 7, 2018

6:00pm – 8:00pm

War Memorial, Assembly Hall

101 North Gay Street

Baltimore, MD 21202

Transit access to the locations via CityLink BL, OR, PR, GR, RD, YW;

LocalLink 67, 76, 54, 80, and 56; and Metro SubwayLink

Interested persons are invited to share their comments at a public hearing or in writing. MDOT MTA will accept written comments through Friday March 9, 2018. Comments may be mailed to MDOT MTA, Office of MARC Train and Commuter BusLink, 1600 Ludlow Street, Baltimore, MD 21230. Alternatively, you can email your comments to CommuterBus@mta.maryland.gov with “Hearing Comments” as the subject heading. Your name and postal address must be included with your comment to become part of the public hearing record.

What are your thoughts so far on the 2018 legislative session, and how do you feel about the current state of our State? Your feedback is important to me, and helps me more accurately represent your interests in Annapolis. As always, if you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely yours,

Senator J.B. Jennings