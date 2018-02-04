Sen. Jennings: “Before Governor Hogan Took Office, the State’s Economy was Floundering”

From State Sen. J.B. Jennings:
State of the State
On Wednesday Governor Hogan delivered his fourth State of the State address, where he laid out a strong and transformative legislative and executive action policy agenda focused on improving the lives of all Marylanders. Simply put, Maryland is stronger than it has been in decades. Before Governor Hogan took office, the state’s economy was floundering, and Maryland was losing businesses, jobs and taxpayers at an alarming rate. Under his leadership, the state has gained over 110,000 jobs, we’ve had the fastest job growth in the Mid-Atlantic region, and businesses are expanding. The Governor called on members of the General Assembly to come together in the best interests of the people of Maryland to continue the momentum of bringing real progress, real change and real reform to the state.
Full text of the Governor’s State of the State Address can be found here.
Maryland General Assembly Legislative Forum
This week I had the privilege of attending the Greater Baltimore Committee’s annual Maryland General Assembly Legislative Forum, where I addressed the current climate of the General Assembly, legislative priorities, and how Baltimore’s surging crime rate is affecting the entire region, not just people who live and work in Baltimore. In true Jennings fashion, my remarks were honest, unscripted and from the heart. Following is an excerpt of an article about the forum from the Baltimore Business Journal:
“I used to bash Baltimore,” Jennings, the State’s minority leader, told the crowd at the Greater Baltimore Committee Maryland General Assembly Forum. “It was easy to do.”
Jennings, who represents Harford and Baltimore Counties, said he has had to change his view. And as the city faces one of its worst crime waves in decades, he said it was imperative for everyone – regardless of where they live in the metro area – to do something to quell the violence.
“It’s our town,” the Republican lawmaker said. “We have to do something. It’s affecting all of us.”
You can view a video of my remarks in their entirety by clicking here.
Maryland Horse Industry Day
I take a lot of pride in supporting the state’s horse industry, not just as a farmer and as an active member of the horse community, but as a legislator who understands the vital role it plays in Maryland’s tourism, agricultural and sporting industries. This week I was honored to speak at a legislative forum for the Maryland Horse Industry, a coalition of many groups representing various sports, activities and educational opportunities that involve horses.
Proposal to Eliminate Commuter BusLink 425
The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) gives notice of Two Public hearings to provide interested persons the opportunity to comment on proposed service changes to Commuter BusLink 425.
Schedule of Public Hearings:
Monday, February 5, 2018
5:00pm – 7:00pm
Aberdeen Public Library
21 Franklin Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Wednesday, February 7, 2018
6:00pm – 8:00pm
War Memorial, Assembly Hall
101 North Gay Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Transit access to the locations via CityLink BL, OR, PR, GR, RD, YW;
LocalLink 67, 76, 54, 80, and 56; and Metro SubwayLink
Interested persons are invited to share their comments at a public hearing or in writing. MDOT MTA will accept written comments through Friday March 9, 2018. Comments may be mailed to MDOT MTA, Office of MARC Train and Commuter BusLink, 1600 Ludlow Street, Baltimore, MD 21230. Alternatively, you can email your comments to CommuterBus@mta.maryland.gov with “Hearing Comments” as the subject heading. Your name and postal address must be included with your comment to become part of the public hearing record.
What are your thoughts so far on the 2018 legislative session, and how do you feel about the current state of our State? Your feedback is important to me, and helps me more accurately represent your interests in Annapolis. As always, if you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to contact me.
Sincerely yours,
Senator J.B. Jennings
Comments
WTF? says
Yo, JB, in case you didn’t realize, the entire nation was slowly recovering from the Bush recession!
SoulCrusher says
I agree with your statement as to the modern accruement of debt during the Bush Presidency, that was inherited by each CEO of the Untied States of America since. However, what you need to realize is that we have been recovering from a debt that was incurred in the 1930’s that forced the entire country into the rule of a “foreign” banking system known as the Federal Reserve. W were all illegally sold to the Federal Reserve, as being part of collateral for the bailing out of the Federal debt in 1933. All of this occurred without the permission of WE THE PEOPLE and the act of the incorporation of the “United States of America” did occur in 1871 without any Congressional consent as well. What I’m getting at is we have always been recovering from the Great Recession of the 1930’s and ALL of your tax money does nothing but pay the interest on debt that wasn’t occurred by any of us. Your birth certificate and social security number are property of this illegal corporation and these “foreign” bankers draw off of an account number attached to both your birth certificate and social security number which is still being used as collateral to this day. The Department of Treasury or the Federal Reserve, whatever you may call it, has committed treason against the American people and these entities need to be dissolved for us to become free again. This is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help me God.