Edgewood Man Sentenced in Felony Theft Scheme

From the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore:

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced that Jamar Marlyn Jones, 31, of Edgewood, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on one count of felony theft scheme having a value of at least $10,000 but less than $100,000.

Jones’ theft scheme began in February 2013 and continued through September 2013. Jones conspired with a number of his friends and family to make numerous fraudulent insurance claims alleging his 2008 DTS Cadillac was damaged from accidents that never occurred. The theft scheme covered claims made in Harford County, Baltimore County, and Baltimore City, and he defrauded more than 9 insurance companies of more than $85,000.

“Insurance fraud is never a victimless crime,” said Attorney General Frosh. “Perpetrators who steal money by filing false insurance claims victimize both the insurance carrier and every insurance consumer whose premiums are driven up as a direct result.”

“Insurance fraud costs all of us through higher premiums,” said Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer, Jr. “I am proud of the collaboration between the professionals from the Insurance Administration and the Attorney General’s office, as we continue to investigate and prosecute fraudulent activity.”

Harford County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Waldron sentenced Jones to 10 years incarceration, all suspended, and placed Jones on supervised probation for five years, with an order to pay full restitution.

The case was prosecuted by Jerry E. Jones of the Insurance Fraud Unit of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, with assistance from Maryland Insurance Administration Investigator

Bill Johns and Forensic Auditor J.C. Hamilton.