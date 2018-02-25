Harford County Signs Agreement with Miracle League to Develop Baseball Field for Children with Disabilities in Bel Air

From Harford County government:

Harford County government has entered into a partnership with the nonprofit Miracle League of Harford County, Inc. to help children with disabilities experience the thrill of playing ball. In a memorandum of understanding signed by County Executive Barry Glassman on February 12, Harford Miracle League will fund and develop a specially adapted baseball field and operate related programs on land at the county’s Schucks Road Park in Bel Air. Under the agreement, Harford County Parks & Recreation will also develop programing using the field, expanding opportunities for individuals with disabilities of all ages.

“We are proud to partner with the nonprofit Miracle League on Harford County’s first baseball field for children with disabilities,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “Together we will help everyone have a chance to play ball.”

Harford County Parks & Rec’s therapeutic division currently offers a variety programs for individuals of all ages with any type of disability. Programs are highly structured utilizing trained staff, adapted equipment and activities with a high staff-to-participant ratio. Programs are offered countywide at a variety of locations including recreation centers, parks and schools. More information is available on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1884/Therapeutic-Recreation-Programming or by calling Harford County Therapeutic Recreation specialist Rachel Kollasch at 410-638-4899. Follow Harford County TR on Instagram and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HarfordCountyTR/.