Del. Szeliga: “Stop Maryland from Becoming a Sanctuary State”

From Del. Kathy Szeliga:

Say NO to Sanctuary State!

NOW is the time to weigh in on Sanctuary State issues in Annapolis!

On Tuesday, my bill to STOP Maryland from becoming a Sanctuary State will be heard. HB 1308 – Keep Our Communities Safe Act of 2018, is in the House Judiciary Committee.

Along with the results from the January poll, I will be submitting the results of my online petition to the press. If you believe that Maryland should not be a Sanctuary State for illegal immigrants, sign my petition. (FYI – some browsers have been blocking people’s ability to sign the petition – maybe it’s George Soros of the Russians meddling in my poll!)

SIGN THE PETITION!! SO NO TO SANCTUARY STATE STATUS

http://electkathy.com/petition/sanctuary-state/

Should you wish to submit written testimony on HB 1308, Keep our Communities Safe Act, you can email your testimony to me at ,Kathy.szeliga@house.state.md.us. It is due to me by March 12 so that we can get it to the House Judiciary Committee on time. A simple email saying, “I support HB 1308, Keep Our Communities Safe Act. Please vote favorable on this bill and release illegal aliens convicted of a crime to ICE when they request,” with your name and address.

