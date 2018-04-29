Harford County Education Association Endorses Shrodes for Re-Election to County Council

From the Harford County Education Association:

The Harford County Education Association (HCEA) proudly announced their endorsement of Councilman Chad Shrodes for re-election as Council member for District D.

Councilman Shrodes is committed to the families and working people throughout Harford County. He shows a true passion and commitment to his community.

“Councilman Shrodes has been a proponent of public education throughout his tenure on the County Council. He proudly supports the schools in District D by attending events and volunteering his time. While on the council, Mr. Shrodes advocated to increase funding for all the students in Harford County Public Schools. HCEA is proud that he has earned our endorsement,” said HCEA Vice President Chrystie Crawford-Smick.

HCEA calls on all voters in District D to cast their vote to re-elect Councilman Chad Shrodes.

HCEA vets all candidates for endorsement through a careful selection process, which includes completion of a questionnaire and interviews with educators. All candidates are given the opportunity to participate in the HCEA endorsement process.