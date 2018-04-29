Harford County Education Association Endorses Shrodes for Re-Election to County Council

From the Harford County Education Association:
The Harford County Education Association (HCEA) proudly announced their endorsement of Councilman Chad Shrodes for re-election as Council member for District D.
Councilman Shrodes is committed to the families and working people throughout Harford County. He shows a true passion and commitment to his community.
“Councilman Shrodes has been a proponent of public education throughout his tenure on the County Council. He proudly supports the schools in District D by attending events and volunteering his time. While on the council, Mr. Shrodes advocated to increase funding for all the students in Harford County Public Schools. HCEA is proud that he has earned our endorsement,” said HCEA Vice President Chrystie Crawford-Smick.
HCEA calls on all voters in District D to cast their vote to re-elect Councilman Chad Shrodes.
HCEA vets all candidates for endorsement through a careful selection process, which includes completion of a questionnaire and interviews with educators. All candidates are given the opportunity to participate in the HCEA endorsement process.
Justalilfeisty says
This is no surprise! Chad Shrodes has the morals, integrity and family values that most of us want in the North Harford Community. I cannot see his opponent coming close with his past.
Just the facts says
MD State Trooper of the year is a bad thing?
Dog catcher says
Yes, a fired for killing dogs and hitting kids trooper of the year is a bad thing
Harford Republican says
It’s a good thing you can’t change posts here and Dog Catcher you might want to read the TOS before you go making accusations about people, slander is an ugly thing. No one got fired for “hitting kids” get your story straight.
DC says
My apologies I must’ve misread, You are correct
Justalilfeisty says
Correct. I read in several articles that is removal from MAryland State Police started with not cooperating with the investigation of him assaulting a child. Then he took them to court and judge ordered desk duty. He continued his court battle since he was so stressed and was granted disability retirement benefits. There are several articles in the Baltimore Sun about it that someone shared prior. So as far as slander goes against the dog catcher, I don’t think there is a case.
Come on Now says
He was soooo stressed he parked the Pooper Scooper truck in the lot of the State Police Barack when he was on desk duty and left the vent lid open. He eventually bought that company after he left the police. Is that a stable person?
Harford Republican says
I was just looking at who gave Chad contributions. I will be voting for someone else. Adding more and more houses while excluding vital business’s is not in the counties or peoples best interest.
The god old boy network of Harford County needs to go, they are bleeding the dog dry.
Uncle Jerry’s Antifreeze meatballs says
So you would rather vote for a dog killer and domestic violence offender?
Harford Republican says
Yes I would in a heartbeat, that was a long time ago and if we are going on the past Jerry was trooper of the year. How many lives did he save removing drunk drivers? If you will notice the issues you have, revolve around Jerry protecting his property. He wasn’t going on other peoples property provoking them it was exactly opposite. Did he handle it poorly? yes. Did he pay the price? yes. But enough about him care to discuss the incumbent candidate?
Dog catcher says
“Fired” trooper of the year
Justalilfeisty says
Don’t forget the more recent restraining order. Obviously has issues dealing with people who don’t agree with him. What will he do to his constituents?
Shrodes is one of the few good politicians out there! As for who endorses him, I think it’s just because they know the community loves him. It would look bad if they didn’t.
Ryan Burbey says
I assure you that HCEA would not have endorsed Mr. Shrodes if we did not think he was the best candidate for our teachers, our students, our schools and our community. Councilman Shrodes has always been willing to listen to our concerns and to work to help improve education in Harford County.
Harford Republican says
Don’t mean to discount your endorsement Ryan but if you are going to support someone might as well be the guy who’s handing out money. After all look at Chads donors that how he rolls.
Mike Callahan says
Re: Harford Republican
Show me the money or shut up about Chads doner’s! Accusations without evidence is political b.s.!
Vote for honesty and integrity! Vote Democrat Jean Salvatore
Mike Callahan says
Here is Jean Salvatore’s responses to the Baltimore Sun Election Guide 2018!
https://elections2018.news.baltimoresun.com/harford-county/county-council/district-d/jean-m-salvatore/
ExperienceMatters says
And who are his donors? The last event that I went to – I didn’t see any donors that were not honorable. And definitely nothing from big housing or commercial construction.
Harford Republican says
If you are unable to find out who the donors to his campaign are.you probably aren’t smart enough to vote.It’s public information took me about a minute to find. Google is your friend.
ExperienceMatters says
I’m asking you to share it with everyone and not just made general statements. Post the link so we can see who all these horrible donors are. You can’t base a candidate on who gives them a contribution now can you. A few folks tried to do that to another candidate that received a contribution from the Dog Killer himself – this candidate didn’t ask for his donation, but they received heat over it just the same. Let’s base it on the candidates merits. What they are bringing to the table. The only thing Jerry is running on his ‘oh they are getting a raise. It’s not fair.’ What else do you have there Jerry? How are you going to work toward keeping NH rural? What skill set do you have to talk about ag preservation and zoning – which is HUGE in our area. Pumping shitters isn’t exactly a skill that qualifies him. (opened the floor to serious jokes I know) So let’s leave the donors out of it. And also, let’s leave the family out – otherwise you better shake Jerry’s trees and watch all the nuts drop.
Harford Republican says
Oh and when you find the list you will realize just how dumb the real estate and construction comment you made is.
North Harford 25-year resident says
I’m thankful someone is finally running against Chad Shrodes. He’s entitled and has continued to get this position only because of his family’s name and his wife’s positions in the past. He does little, if anything for the County but especially for No Harford County. UNLESS there is an election coming up, then all of a sudden he does one small thing and everyone acts as though he has saved the world. He only shows up at events for the publicity, or putting his name on fundraiser t-shirts, again nearing election time. He’s always been in the ‘good ole boys network’ and probably always will. Look deeper folks…..but look at BOTH candidates, not just one who might be a little dirty behind the ears. Like a previous poster said, look at who supports/funds Chad and you’ll see what will or wont be done for this County.
Educated Resident says
All those people who live in the soon to be built section 8 housing have to shop somewhere.
Justalilfeisty says
As also a 25 yr resident and an active volunteer in our schools & community, I have to strongly disagree with you. Chad Shrodes has supported & attended every fundraising event for the schools I have helped coordinate over the past 12 yrs. Outside of the schools, he also supports many local families such as recently the Win Burrell Golf Tournament. An event for a sweet 18 yr old boy who died last year shortly before his graduation.
Shrodes has also helped us stay a rural community. In just the past year alone he work diligently to stop the building of section 8 housing in Forest Hill and the building of the Dollar General in Pylesville. Being in real estate is a plus being he knows how the fight planning and zoning even though other politicians don’t agree with him. Some growth might be needed but his goal is to keep us rural.
There is no comparison between the two candidates! I would much rather a person like Chad who shares my morals, family values and heart then someone who kills his neighbors dogs, assaults a child and has a recent restraining order. Those thing are not just dirt behind his ears!
Justalilfeisty says
Actually, this weekend alone, Chad Shrodes supported the SARC Event, Wall a mile in her shoes. This is an annual event to support abused women. He also supported the Sunshine Angels Walk to support Therapeudic Care for children. There is not a weekend he is not supporting our community.
Harford Republican says
As a Forest Hill resident your claim of stopping section 8 house is fake news. He did nothing of the kind the section 8 housing is on track and on schedule what he stopped was a small commercial lot that would have been occupied by much needed busimness’s because they would compete with his donors and in it’s place we get more houses and people AKA shoppers. As for the Dollar General this is another competitor shut down forcing people to drive into forest hill and Bel Air making already bad traffic worse. The store would have employed local people and paid county tax but once again it’s a donor issue.
ExperienceMatters says
We have a Dollar General a few miles down the road from the location they wanted to build on. In fact, there is one in both directions – delta and jarrettsville. Get your facts straight. The stores in our area are in need of employees – we are not hurting for minimum wage jobs. There is no need for another DG in our area. We have it covered. As for the FH housing: There will NOT be section 8 housing. Look it up – there are 9 apartments selected to be section 8-11 which is for folks with disabilities. Are you going to deny them an affordable home? And did you know that this complex was zoned over 20 years ago. You need to go dig up an administration from the past to get the answers to that one. This was way before Chad’s time. If you are an FH resident than I suggest you join the monthly Forest Hill Advisory Board meetings where you can find everything out and speak directly w/Chad on anything you like. He took the time to set up this board at the request of the residents.
Harford Republican says
OK let me get my “facts” straight. You think the Dollar General in Madonna is actually in Jarrettsville.The company you use for customer demographics say Dollar General making an investment of $1,000,000+ in Harford County will not have any customers. You think there is actually some sort of zoning for section 8 and since now you can’t find it Chard did it. And you think Chads sewing circle of soccer Moms complaining will actually make a difference. Here’s a clue after 5 meeting tell me what was accomplished? Even money says it’ll be gone before meeting 4.
Yu are the reason people should be tested to cast a vote.
Details Matter says
Dear Experience Matters, you made mention of an “Advisory Board” for Forest Hill. It is extremely important to clarify that this is not a true Harford County advisory board working for the County Executive but more a group of people assembled by Chad Shrodes for some sort of information gathering.
Retired & loving it says
Harford Republican – first off, the address for the Dollar General in Jarrettsville can be looked up if you google it. (As you claim to be so good at) Yes, it is a Jarrettsville address, not Madonna.
Second, the FH Advisory Board has just gotten started. Many people in the community ask for something where the people can get together and get involved. Chad, along with others, agreed to help start this group. They had their first Meet & Greet last week ( which was awesome and had a great turnout) and are looking for volunteers to create a board. Other areas have an Advisory Board and with all the changes proposed to the Forest Hill area, we think we deserve one too. There were many constituents from the NH district welcomed, not just Forest Hill residents.
I don’t know what Chad ever did to you that was so bad but Since your so good with google, you should google the Baltimore Sun articles and the court records before you campaign for someone. You are judged by the people you associate with.
Details Matter says
I will say this again. There is no “Forest Hill Advisory Board” It is very important that this isn’t confused with county authorized boards. If Chad loses the election this group has no official connection with the county, like true boards do, no matter who is elected. It’s just a detail but a very necessary detail especially in legal terms. This group has no protection from the county or government for their actions.
ExperienceMatters says
As a 37 year resident, I can tell you Chad does more for District D than anyone could ever imagine. He works 7 days a week – and sure he shows up for the pictures – but that is because he is THERE! He is EVERYWHERE. And the man cares. He cares so deeply for North Harford and every single person in his district. He was doing this way before he and his wife were an item. So please don’t even insinuate that her positions in the past are why he is where he is. You could not be farther from the truth. But now as a couple, with a young family, they bring even more to the table.
Chad’s deep knowledge and experience in comprehensive zoning, ag preservation, environmental planning and land use, historic preservation, forest conservation and land preservation ties make him invaluable to District D and its rural fiber. To say he has done little and it’s only during election season is false and a down right lie. I don’t have a list at the ready, but I do know this – Did you know he founded the Highway Safety Advisory Board? Did you thank him for all of the lives this board as saved over the years? He also stopped massive development from happening in FH and recently shut down the Dollar General from sneaking in the back door in Pylesville. He has been working hard to combat Transource and is working seek solutions for internet issues. Some of this is also out of his jurisdiction, yet he continues to work for the people to get it in front of the proper legislation. He has lowered our property tax rates. Through his knowledge of ag preservation – he supported and assisted in the preservation of over 47,000 acres of land. These are just a few items off the top of my head. There is so much more – look it up. DO YOUR RESEARCH.
And you bet he’s a good ole boy! He is good to his core! A dedicated family man, unwavering conservative and friend to District D – unlike the foul mouthed, dog murdering, child beating, son-in-law attacking, I’m on my 4th wife because I can’t get along with anyone, I promote smoking, cussing and being overweight to our youth, unqualified ‘man’ that is running against him. None of this is slander – it’s public info – do your research folks! The man is horrible!
Pooper Trooper Believer says
So what did he do to you, write you a ticket or two, arrest you, or someone in your family or somebody you know
ExperienceMatters says
I think I listed clearly what he did – what he does to my neighbor, my community – he does to me and all of us. I know that there are meatball supporters on here that are just going to toss out vague generalizations. What is Jerry really running on? What is his platform? I mean heck he just posted the other day that he hasn’t a clue as to what to do about the opioid problem. This is a man that spent a career around it and he doesn’t have a clue? And yet in a previous post he made a joke about heroine. He’s screaming about the raises – oh good grief. So what. The raises don’t go into effect until the next round of council takes office. And Jerry is going to donate the raise portion only of his salary to the Humane Society. Which is funny! I’m sure he meant it to be as well. And how can a man with such a lucrative and busy business (his words not mine) have the time to work another 50-60 hours a week as a councilman? I never see him at local meetings – so how is he going to magically carve out the time now to give a crap. (yeah pun intended)
Harford Republican says
Are you actually implying Mr Shrodes must work 60 hours a week in order to take care of the business conducted by the Council in 1 hour on a Tuesday night. Wow…. that’s breathtaking…..
Wake Up says
It is down right shocking the Shrodes supporters that have their facts all wrong. The only fact any of them has gotten right is he shows up at events. Wow…. there is something to base apolitical system on. Who was that Congressman who was “present”?
HARFURD COUNTEE says
They ever catch them country boys who got an ass whoopin’ by some kid on the shoulder of Route 1?
Not Economically Viable says
ExperienceMatters, but, like, what has anyone else elected in a Political position done for the “heroin epidemic?”
Hosting rallies, presentations and telling people information they already know is not the answer.
The real answer is no one has an answer and probably never will unless some science fiction Star trek medical device can be waved in front of your face to alter your brains neurons to stop the “addiction.’
The only thing I noticed that changed is that USING drugs USED to be a crime, nowadays (for better or for worse) it doesn’t appear to have as much criminal charges attached. Maybe for the average cop it’s a waste of their time to arrest someone on something they know they’ll be doing again once the Court system just nolle, stets, PBJ and Probation’s em’? I have no idea.
SoulCrusher says
Many who have held a political position have done a great deal in regards to the “heroin epidemic”. Unfortunately, it has been to help spread it like a wild fire, while allowing many to make untold riches off of the sorrow that accompanies it. The biggest defense in preventing people from using opioids is education of its effects and the addiction that follows from prolonged use. Those who held political positions didn’t do the process and real good when they lied to the American people about marijuana and its effects, which then gives those same people doubts about what is being said about the opioids. If the government didn’t lie and told the truth, we probably wouldn’t be where we are right now. If the government did its job and prevented the over prescription of opioids, we probably wouldn’t be where we are as well.
http://blog.norml.org/2012/03/22/40-years-ago-today-congress-was-told-to-tell-the-truth-about-marijuana-they-didnt/
Really says
An interesting aspect of the Heroin problem is the number of people getting rich off of doing nothing. It’s kind of like hopes and prayers except there is a taxpayer checkbook attached