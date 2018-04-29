Section of Carrs Mill Road in Fallston to Close for Bear Cabin Creek Bridge Construction

From Harford County government:

Harford County Department of Public Works’ Bureau of Construction Inspections will close Carrs Mill Road from Wildwood Drive to Vale Road to all through traffic from 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 4 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, May 6, 2018 for the construction of the bridge over Bear Cabin Creek.

Emergency vehicles will not have access within the work zone, which is located between 1610 and 1302 Carrs Mill Road.

Please follow the detour signs or make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway.

Questions about this closure may be directed to Matt Michael, Chief Construction Inspector, Bureau of Construction Inspections at 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.