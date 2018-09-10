Suspect Steals Taxi in Joppatowne, Rams HCSO Cars after Pursuit by Sheriff Gahler

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
On Saturday, September 8 at 1:50 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a carjacking in the Joppatown Plaza.
Upon arrival, deputies were informed an unknown black male entered the cab, requested a ride to Baltimore, then implied he had a weapon. The cab driver jumped out of the car, and the suspect got into the driver’s seat and fled with the cab. A call went out on the radio for deputies to be on the lookout for the cab.
Shortly thereafter, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler was traveling along Route 40 in the area of Route 755 on his way to a community event when he saw the cab that was reported as stolen. He immediately began a pursuit, which ended after the suspect collided with two Sheriff’s Office vehicles, including Colonel Steven Bodway’s, on Route 40 near Spesutia Road. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Deputies took the suspect, identified as Dionte Kyrell James Torrence, 24 of Baltimore, into custody and charged him with carjacking, 2nd degree assault, and theft. He was transported to the Harford County Detention Center where he is being held without bail.
Comments
True Blue says
Great Job Sheriff and Colonel Bodway !!!
Glad you’re safe and the bad guy got apprehended so quick. You continue to make us proud !!
#westandwithgahler
Marty McFly says
The best part of this whole thing is that Bodway after getting his car hit would take the time to get a photo op of the Sheriff in an arrest picture. He has really changed. Even better if any other deputy took a photo while others were arresting and getting a suspect in a patrol car they would be disciplined. Can we say double standards.
In the Know says
Why would you make some crap up about Bodway taking the pic? Maybe because you are a liar and just an overall disgruntled pos? Bodway did not take picture.
Hate Haters says
Thank you!
Jane says
Now the rest of the story begins to come out…..Get your popcorn folks…..This should be good!
Come on Now says
Was Jane there to help, or show you how to do it? LOL
Fantastic job Sheriff, and Colonel. What a way to lead by example. I echo True Blue, we are lucky to have you fine men leading the HCSO.
Many thanks for your service!
Jane says
Were so lucky? O mighty one please anoint us. Well at least your groupies on Dagger whom seem to idolize your every move. Its a good thing someone was their to get a picture of the traffic stop. I bet A&E would love to bring Live PD to your County. Well maybe not.
You people are sick. Truly get over your infatuation with me. It just isn’t normal.
Neon Dion says
Publicity stunt.
Maryland 5.0 says
How is that? Gahler paid this guy to steal a car I guess? Great job Sheriff Gahler! Our top cop through and through!
Harford County Proud says
A publicity stunt? You can’t be serious?
For a Saturday, I’m sure they had other plans like to be with their families and not patrolling Route 40!!
Make no mistake, they are always prepared! Do you think Sheriff Gahler and Colonel Bodway thought twice about it…nope, it’s it’s the call of duty, it’s in their blood and would put themselves on the line before any citizen or fellow officer! They are true police officers and less political figures; they just happen to be political figures because that’s how the county is set up. Your insinuation is baseless and irritating! Next time you need a cop, think about this stupid comment you made first. Show up at the trial of this criminal and hear the facts…you can’t make this stuff up for political gain! Whether Gahler and Bodway apprehended this guy or not, I’m pretty sure the votes are already in!! For your sake, let’s collaborate in November on the landslide victory yet again!!
Thank you Sheriff Gahler and Colonel Bodway!!! We all feel safe in Harford County knowing the two top cops are active in the communities…even on weekends!
Jane says
Surprised they didn’t wreck or something…..Could you see the headline? I can see it now. Pull the guy over and then wait for the media to get on scene so they could get a picture of the Sheriff making an actual stop.
This is A&E Material. Next he will actually get shot at. Now that’s some action. Soon he will be a star in his own movie like Smokey and the Bandit. Chasing down beer smugglers through Hazzard County.
Jane says
@Neon Dion….I think I agree with your assessment. Such a high profile stop. The kid looks like he is all of 19 years old. Good thing media was on the scene to get the picture. Did they roll the command post and the SWAT Team as well?
Ya Think says
It’s a publicity stunt because everyday deputies catch Part 1 crime terd buckets. Gahler needed to make himself feel good at the end of the day. The fact is he was in the right place at the right time, he imo did a great job pursuing the suspect. BUT it didn’t warrant an HCSO press release from the puppet Christie Hopkins. He decided to pat himself on the back, as a retired trooper I guess he likes commendations and nominating himself.
Cdev says
Interestingly enough the name of the actual arresting officer (according to court records) is not listed in this release!
Libss*ck says
Ya Think, I do believe I hear your mother calling to get back in the basement , (she has some chocolate cookies for you, and a puppy)
Republican Voter says
That’s how you catch a ride to jail!
Glad he didn’t end up hurting or killing anyone.
Harford County Education Association TEACHERS RECOMMEND Ben Jealous says
This may not have happened if there was light rail service from Baltimore to Harford County
stupid gun laws says
Harford county doesn’t need or want light rail or buses to and from Bmore f that
Cdev says
How do you know that? I would? I would love how it increases my property value.
Lady Liberty says
Ask Hunt Valley Residents and local business owners how they light rail has work for them. Also go to a ride on the light rail from Hunt Valley to the Stadiums. Harford County does not need those issues.
LOLl says
OMG the Sheriff did his job someone call the media…..
Harford County Proud says
I think they did ?duh! The Dagger thought the details of the story were more important for you to know; not who fixed it!
Stayinformed>being a hater
Another One Striper says
Hey Jane and all your stupid aliases, not bad for your so called “Keystone Cops?” The top two put their lives on the line to protect us, even on the weekend and you were most likely sitting on your large rectum behind your keyboard, typing on that keyboard downing them. Pretty humbling for you now huh? Or are you too stupid and arrogant to recognize their dedication and expertise, Windbag? You wouldn’t have the courage to do any of what they did.
Now with that said, what an example of courage, pride and commitment to the public safety of all in Harford County by their Sheriff’s Department, including the Sheriff, his Chief Deputy and all the others involved in this arrest, not to mention all the other highly skilled Deputies who do this every hour of every day to keep all the citizens who live and work in Harford County safe.
#HCSOstrong
Jane says
What an example of Courage? Truly you must be kidding. The kid looks likes he is 19 and its pouring rain resulting in him crashing into two police cars. Even on the weekend….Wow….driving his taxpayer provided car with taxpayer provided gas he took the time to do his job. I am absolutely humbled as I pay for my own car and gas when I go out on the weekend. A car thief folks. That’s what this is. Nice try though.
I don’t think this should be touted as a major bust, but if it makes you feel good far from me to deflate your enthusiasm.
Now lets see what superman can do about the Heroin epidemic. If they moved the needle on that one I would give him credit. Not likely I suspect.
Jane Knows Best says
At least he spelt heroin right this time….ROFL
Jane says
Old and tired…….Come on now…..You can come up with something better. You can do it!
Come on Now says
@ Another One Striper and @ Harford County Proud,
Well said! The overwhelming majority of readers and posters agree with all the positive comments regarding our Sheriff and his Deputies. So now we all stand tall, with just another example of the competency and dedication to service by them out there for the public to witness.
Unfortunately we must now wait for Jane and the haters to disgorge their hate, and arrogance here just revealing their own downfaults and personal bias.
But in the end, the Good Guys prevailed!
Yes #HCSOstrong
Harford Republican says
I have never been so proud of someone in government actually doing the job they were hired or elected to do. Maybe next week Sheriff Jeffie can make the front page and pull over a soccer mm ion her cell phone.
Come on Now says
And Jane (Really Donald) has started. New name of course. Same old spelling and grammar errors. Hey Windbag, go over to their FB page and post your hate under your real name.
Jane says
Really Come on Now? You are seeing me everywhere now. I am in your head. BOO!
Seriously though you need to get over yourself whomever you are. There are more people in Harford County than me that think your wonder boy is who he is. I don’t own that opinion exclusively, but you think so if it makes you feel good. Kinda Funny I think.
Come on Now says
True Harford Republican says
Just shows your a dumb ass. Truth is those we elect promise one thing and deliver on nothing once they are in. Sheriff Gahler is anything but what you get with your normal elected person and that is a guy who works and does what he promised. Keep it up Sheriff and don’t be bothered with the nonsense of those who have failed (no doubt you know them by name) to stand up and instead to lie with the snakes.
Jane says
He is awesome…..Thanks for doing your job Sheriff. As all would expect if you are driving your taxpayer provided vehicle to a community event as a candidate for re-election. In fact some might say its expected if you decide to drive said taxpayer provided vehicle you must stop regardless whether your on or off duty.
Truly its a nice perk to have taxpayers pay for your transportation. The average citizen doesn’t get these kinds of privileges. Even if they have a 6 figure income. What kind of vehicle do we the taxpayer foot the bill on? After all cant have the Sheriff riding around in the same kind of vehicle the street patrols do. I am sure others would love to have taxpayer funded help in their election bid.
Idea says
I got an idea there Jane or who ever you really are. The HCSO is hiring on a continual basis. Why don’t you apply. If you end up somehow getting hired you could change things. You would even be issued a “take home” patrol vehicle. The caveat is you have to be able to pass an intensive background check. I am going to take a guess from your past posts that you wouldn’t. Just a hunch. I really don’t think they hire gutless cowards.
Jane says
Awww Idea…….Tell us how you really feel? Did that make you feel better? I am quite capable of passing a background check to include a polygraph. Can you say the same?
Come on Now says
Don’t think so Donnie, should we share with the nice people your record? Public info you know. Remember those arrests and bologna sandwiches in the HCDC? So easy even a divorce attorney can figure that out….LOL
Jane says
Tired and old….same old lame ass running his mouth about his fiction and non relevant babble to the subject at hand.
If you believe your a threat to me then guess again. Especially since you have no clue as to who I am or am not. At the end of the day the fact is you make broad assumptions that are not based on any real data. Hey that’s what turd attorneys do….Right? Especially Harford County attorneys.
Jane says
Ta Ta I have real stuff to work. Remember I will be there when uleast expect it.BOO!
Too Easy says
Hook, line and sinker..
Jane's Sista says
Leave Jane alone and mind your own business. She is VERY SMART, and quite Attractive. She/he is my heroine.
Jane says
Old and tired…..Come on now you can do better than that…..Get Wonder Boy to help you.
Jane says
Dagger never fails to provide much needed comic relief after a hard day of work….Now time to get onto doing real life stuff.
P.S. Any grammar or spelling mistakes?
Jane says
Perhaps the State of Emergency that was just declared in Maryland would be more important to report on than a car thief stop by someone running for reelection. Nah why report on preparing for a Hurricane that could be here by the end of the week. We will wait until the storm is here and then we might get the word out to the Citizens of Harford County.
Come on Now says
Jane says
Circular conversations…..That about sums up your capability.
At the end of the day it doesn’t really matter because the truth will prevail. This one is nothing more than a media stunt orchestrated by Gahler and the Dagger. Dagger aims to please.
Lets remember tomorrow is 9-11. If you would like to see an example of a Police Department then the NYPD and various other departments are good examples. I am sure their Police Chief isn’t out making traffic stops, but rather providing leadership, strategy, and vision in the role they have been appointed to. What do I know. There are really dangerous criminals here in Harford County. Thank God nobody from the public got hurt or even killed during this high speed pursuit in a rain storm.
A&E material…..Better get on the horn and call up the producers.
Jane Knows Best says
Look Jane, even your buddy below recognizes a job well done. Maybe you could learn something from his post. Oh really smart and attractive one!
Jane says
Call A&E if you believe you have something…..Not impressed.
SoulCrusher says
I’m going to have to give credit where credit is due on this one. How many jurisdictions can say that the Sheriff or the Police Chief was actually involved in an apprehension of suspects in todays environment? Not many. Not only was your Sheriff involved, it seems as if another one of Harford’s top cops was there as well. Color me impressed and I don’t impress very easily when we are speaking about law enforcement…..
resident says
It was nothing more than dumb luck. The reality of it is the boss had to take care of the business a rookie fresh out of the academy should have. Every deputy on duty that day should be ashamed,
SoulCrusher says
I’m not going to argue against that point either. Whenever someone stumbles across a stolen vehicle that could be anywhere in the area, a certain amount of luck is involved. However, I’m pretty impressed that it was the actual Sheriff and his Colonel who made the apprehension. That doesn’t happen everyday…..
Sam I Am A Butthead says
Well Jane? Now what? He makes sense.
Jane says
So what?
He happened to be in the area when a car thief was in the area I don’t see that great feat of police work that was accomplished. Car stops happen all the time with stolen vehicles and they never make the newspaper. Why should this one be any different? Thats right because Gahler was involved therefore we can get publicity for our campaign.
Now could he work on the real issues in Harford County?
If you believe this to be remarkable then call A&E. Maybe you have a chance. As for me I am not impressed. BTW tomorrow is 9-11. Those are officers that showed true courage.
Jane says
Hopefully he didn’t send any emails that could pop out in the media about this. Just Sayin….”Jam Them Up”
Jan says
Jane, You poor soul. A liberal so desperate to find dirt where there is none, gets himself so dirty digging. Get yourself some help.
Jane says
Really…no dirt huh…There is that L word again. Why because you have nothing else? I am sure there is plenty of dirt that can be uncovered. After all the email I reference turned out to be the tip of the iceberg for Mr. Ryden. So you continue to live in your fantasy world.
Jane says
Jane says
Yep terribly dangerous…..BOO! I am in your head….be very afraid…….
That’s right the email is a matter of public record and was reported right here on Dagger I believe.
You continue to live in your fantasy world….while the rest of us deal with reality.
Jane’s Sugerdaddy says
Isn’t it funny how the successful people are the ones with the “luck” and those who are not successful pointing fingers and trying to detract from a job well done? Plenty of other police cars down that way every time I drive through and yet it is the Sheriff who spots it. Sounds like good police work to me.
Jane says
He looked and saw it….What kind of Kool Aid are they giving you? Perhaps you are inferring his deputies were incompetent and couldn’t find the vehicle without Boy Wonder coming to save the day? Please don’t insult everyone’s intelligence.
The more I see comments the more I see this as a publicity stunt. A real leader would have not publicized this in the newspaper, but would have simply made the arrest and moved on. In fact a real leader would have given the credit to his Deputies who more than likely did a majority of the work. We will never know will we.
Like the alias whomever you are. Break me off some Sugar now.
Jane says
Yeah like Mr. Ryden? Now he was one hell of a good guy. If you get this excited over a stolen vehicle god only knows what you would do if real issues were worked. Don’t run over each other as you run down to the Detention Center to get that retainer to represent, or should I say throw him under the bus this kid.
Any bets someone on here name will appear as his counsel?
Wow…..That’s all I can say. You cant make this stuff up.
Jane says
*throw this kid under the bus?
Someone will just have to correct that as they have done so many times before. You get the idea.
Jane says
John Q Public says
If Gahler was arresting officer why does it say otherwise on MD Case Search? Neither Gahler nor Bodways name appear on the record.
Wild Pony says
Because he slugged it off on poor Wil Adams. Typical command staff we don’t have to follow the rules job.
For Real? says
The Sheriff and his 2nd top Cop were due at a community event, he completed the witness statement just like any other Deputy would, made the event as well. And seeing you really don’t too much about the procedure, the Sheriff’s and the Colonel’s vehicles are not equipped with prisoner transport vehicles. So for officer safety reasons, he was transported in another’s vehicle properly equipped. And Will Adams, a great Deputy wasn’t even the charging Deputy. The Deputy who took the original report was the charging Deputy, and all others will be summoned in as witnesses. SO come back with your misguided information and fake news spurts when you have the total facts. Good Job Sheriff and Colonel, and all the other Deputies involved. Go back to watching Cops and Live (LOL) not edited tv.
John Q Public says
You stated he made the arrest…..Didn’t he? If he did then he should be listed as the arresting officer. Regardless of all the other things you say. Or maybe he wasn’t really the arresting officer. Credit should be given where credit is due. Lets make sure the record accurately reflects the credit. Shouldn’t we?
A true leader would see the task all the way thru and set the example.
I am sure there will be 101 excuses why that wouldn’t be so. The facts show right there on Maryland Case Search. No “News Spurt”, but the facts as they are recorded in the charges.
For Real? says
The arresting officer , who actually places a suspect in custody, does not have to be the charging officer.
Here’s a simple example; a Law Enforcement Officers applies for a warrant. With me so far? The District Court Commissioner or a Judge either level, (District or Circuit) issues the warrant. Still following me? Now Law Enforcement Officer “B” finds the suspects, “arrests him/her) and brings them to the detention area. They serve the warrant, but in facto are not the Law Enforcement Officer charging the suspect. Get It? To arrest someone is the act of stopping their ability to move freely among the area and being detained for formal charging.
So, still with me, in this case the original Deputy was still in Joppatowne handling the initial call, gave the BOLO (stay with me know, that’s Be On The Lookout ) for and the Sheriff and Colonel spotted the suspect, risked their lives , like any other Deputy would and apprehended the suspect after he fled away from them at a high rate of speed in a dangerous manner..
I hope this little easy instructional post helps you. But if you need further information and rants about the corruption displayed by the Sheriff and his Deputies, who BTW excelled in doing their job, by safely taking a fleeing suspect with a two ton weapon off the streets , just summon Jane, Sam I AM, Earl, Harford Voter, Mike Tyson or any other of his aliases and he will tell you the real facts, as he thinks they are. He knows all there is to know about policing. Just ask him.
Good News and Good Night.
Great Job Sheriff and Colonel and others in Blue. #westandwithgahler
Just to Clarify says
Just to clarify, I didn’t see anywhere in the article it mentioned the arresting or charging Deputy by name? Maybe I’m missing something. But otherwise Great Job Sheriff and all your Deputies for a job well done. Winners keep winning and we are lucky to have you and your people.
“Deputies took the suspect, identified as Dionte Kyrell James Torrence, 24 of Baltimore, into custody and charged him with carjacking, 2nd degree assault, and theft. He was transported to the Harford County Detention Center where he is being held without bail.”
For Real? says
I certainly didn’t say the Sheriff was the arresting Deputy, but he and Colonel assisted in apprehending this bad guy. I also explained why the bad guy was not transported in the Sheriff’s Vehicle. Obviously the Colonels vehicle, also without a prisoner cage was severely damaged by this bay guy. Thank God all are ok .
John Q Public says
The Arresting Deputy is in the picture on Dagger? Nope….Picture seems pretty clear to me. If it was a “Team Effort” then where is the team in the picture? If it was my team I would acknowledge the team not take time for a photo op. Thats me….Guess we have different leadership styles.
5.0 says
Doubtful you are a leader but all the same it is entertaining when “John Q. Public” weighs in on policing. Provides us lots of laughs.
becky says
If he wanted a cab ride to Bmore,….. He really should have headed West on Route 40?
Winning says
Haters are going to hate and the fact that they can be anonymous and use multiple names only empowers their uselessness. Gahler did good police work and is also smart enough to use the situation to his advantage politically. When he wins big in November it will be because he is all around a smart guy. Kudos Sheriff!
Come on Now says
Must be referring to someone named Jane among others he usues…
Reality of It says
Rumor has it when Boardman wins he has offered Gahler a patrol job.
In the Know says
That is funny! Boardman winning LOL! Would you be willing to put your money where your anonymous fingers are? Gahler in a landslide and then you can crawl back in your hole for three years.
Reality of It says
Gee Gahler should be proud to win with no real competition. Now that is certainly something to be proud of. Show up and sign your name….Embarrassment.
Watcher says
The part he should be proud of is that those professionals that would have credibility as a candidate realized Gahler was doing a good job and unbeatable. No one signed up to put down their name but then again they were probably too busy with meetings.
CopWatch says
How does it feel that Boardman, as crazy as he is, had more fortitude – balls – than you?
Come on Now says
Too bad you can’t vote for him this year Donnie Boy, pick a good candidate for Sheriff of Cecil County though.
Wham Bam says
Chris Boardan is a joke. A joke of a person and a joke of a candidate. Hell, even Democrats voted him down 6 times before. This year, the fool goes against the most popular candidate on the ballot, loved by Republicans and well liked by many Democrats. The Sheriff has not only done a great job but has mastered marketing the Sheirffs Department all at no cost to his campaign. Just looked up his last campaign report and Boardman has -$400 – yes negative $400 – and I hear fines pending for not following election law. Another normal staple of his past campaigns, fines from the state! Less than 2 months to go and I can’t wait to see him crushed again.
Official Report says
Lol! I just looked at the finance report for Boardman. Looks like only one idiot, Jesse Bane, donating 25 bucks to him. That is a vote of confidence. Come on Jesse help poor Boardman pay his fines. Give his some more $$$$
Really? says
Are you joking? $25 is something he would give Boardman as a joke. Makes Bane and Boardman both look bad.
Official Report says
Sorry. I was wrong. Jesse gave him a whopping $50. That will help Krist pay his fines.
Come on Now says
Reality of It says
Slightly infatuated? You should really move on to something new and fresh. Wait your a turd so we know why you would focus on Jane.
You didn't make that says
If Obama had a son.
Come On Now says
In next weeks news Gahler will get himself a 20% Pay Raise….Oh Wait that already happened.
CNN WITH SPECIAL GUEST COME ON NOW says
More Fake news. Gahler will only get it if he is reelected. The position is getting the increase not the person. Thankfully for Harford County, he is the only one with a chance to win.
Reality of It says
The position is getting it….Wait so that means he wont get it? Please think about the logic in what you said. FACT: He lobbied himself a 20% pay raise. Conflict of interest……Do you think? Never mind he is already drawing a pension from the MD taxpayers.
If Harford County Voter are that stupid then I don’t know what to tell you.
That’s all most as crooked as Senator Cassilly entering legislation to give his brother the SA a raise. Again if the voters cant figure that one out then what can be said. I bet you use same logic for that one as well. Facts folks don’t lie.
Hope your all ready for the bill that is coming next year. Its going to be a big one……Courtesy of the Harford County Good Old Boys Club.