Suspect Steals Taxi in Joppatowne, Rams HCSO Cars after Pursuit by Sheriff Gahler

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

On Saturday, September 8 at 1:50 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a carjacking in the Joppatown Plaza.

Upon arrival, deputies were informed an unknown black male entered the cab, requested a ride to Baltimore, then implied he had a weapon. The cab driver jumped out of the car, and the suspect got into the driver’s seat and fled with the cab. A call went out on the radio for deputies to be on the lookout for the cab.

Shortly thereafter, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler was traveling along Route 40 in the area of Route 755 on his way to a community event when he saw the cab that was reported as stolen. He immediately began a pursuit, which ended after the suspect collided with two Sheriff’s Office vehicles, including Colonel Steven Bodway’s, on Route 40 near Spesutia Road. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Deputies took the suspect, identified as Dionte Kyrell James Torrence, 24 of Baltimore, into custody and charged him with carjacking, 2nd degree assault, and theft. He was transported to the Harford County Detention Center where he is being held without bail.