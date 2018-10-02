Store Employee Intentionally Run Over During Verbal Dispute in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On Sunday, September 30, 2018, Aberdeen police responded to a report of a person struck by an automobile.

At approximately 9:28 AM, officers responded to a convenience store located in the 700 block of S. Philadelphia Blvd and found a female, 17, suffering from life threatening injuries because of being run over by an automobile. Witnesses stated that the victim, a store employee, was intentionally run over by a white vehicle following a verbal dispute between her and another female.

Witnesses stated the driver of the white vehicle intentionally attempted to drive at the victim, causing the victim to jump onto the hood of the car. The victim then struck the vehicle’s windshield which caused the vehicle driver to move forward, propelling the victim onto the ground. The suspect then pulled forward, driving over the victim and fled the scene.

Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries she was transported by Maryland State police Medevac to University of Maryland Shock Trauma.

While still on the scene Officers were met by the owner of the striking vehicle. The owner was able to convince the vehicle driver to return to the scene. Shortly thereafter a white Nissan with damage to the hood and windshield returned to the scene. The operator was identified as Shyria Watson, 21.

Watson was arrested at the scene and has been charged with the following: Attempted Murder, 1st Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment.

The victim remains hospitalized because of this incident.