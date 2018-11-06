Harford County Republicans, Incumbents Prevail in 2018 General Election

Sixty percent of all registered voters in Harford County cast a ballot in Tuesday’s Gubernatorial General Election, returning to office mostly Republican incumbents and familiar political faces.
Meanwhile, too close to call races in the Senate 34 District and Delegation District 34A appeared destined for recount.
County Executive Barry Glassman, Sheriff Jeff Gahler, Clerk of the Courts Jim Reilly, Register of Wills Derek Hopkins, and County Councilmen Joe Woods and Chad Shrodes (all Republicans) cruised to re-election, while Republican Pat Vincenti ascended to Council President and Republican former Council President Robert Wagner returned to his old District E seat.
Incumbent Republican District F councilman Curtis Beulah led Democratic challenger Wini Roche by 310 votes.
Newcomers Andre Johnson (Democrat/District A) and Tony Giangiordano (Republican/District C) were both elected the the county Council by considerable margins. Other newcomer Republicans Jason Gallion and Albert Peisinger were elected as state senator District 35 and State’s Attorney, respectively.
In the state races, Democrat Del. Mary Ann Lisanti and Republican Dels. Andrew Cassilly, Teresa Reilly, and Susan McComas easily retained their positions.
However, fewer than 300 votes separated Republcan District 34 Sen. Bob Cassilly from Democratic challenger former delegate Mary-Dulany James. And Democratic delegation District 34A candidate Steve Johnson led incumbent Del. Glen Glass by just 25 votes.
Registered Voters: 180,209 Voter Turnout: 107,246 59.51%
Precincts Reported (of 93) : 90 96.77%
https://harfordvotes.info/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Export-Summary-Report-2.pdf
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman issued the following statement after tonight’s election results:
“I want to thank the citizens of Harford County for their continued confidence in me to chart our county’s future. We have made tremendous progress over the past four years, and I am excited for all the opportunities that are ahead of us.”
Comments
Pw3 says
So disappointed in Harford County ! No women on the board…Wagner…that’s going backwards!!!! This sucks.
Steaming says
Steve the exwife beater Johnson wins? Terrible.
Loyal Harford Dem says
Any evidence to back up this claim?
Chilling in Bel Air says
Okay Tony G – I’m ready for my lower property taxes right now baby. The last council must have kind of asleep at the wheel – our property taxes are still about the highest anywhere, our land fill is closing so that will cost more just to dump my trash, the development got crazy again so they said you will run out of water so here’s a new big expensive water pond you all get to pay for but that’s okay we’ll bill you every month so you won’t die from sticker shock. And now the Board of Ed is discovering there are some mighty big bills coming due with public schools. We’re all rich here in Right on Harford County – so we can take incompetence. Vincenti talks about – bi-partisan – what’s he talking about all but district A are Republican men again. I can hear the rubber stamps and the self congratulatory statements coming already while our wallets are getting ready for a workout.
Cecil's Whig says
If you think your property taxes are “still about the highest anywhere” you obviously have never owned a home in NJ. All of the NJ BRAC folks who moved to Harford County are paying at least half of their former NJ property tax bill, for an equivalent size house. This former Jersey guy has no complaints about his HarCo property taxes, that’s for sure
chilling says
If you like the taxes now – you should have seen them before the development hit the county.
I like Orange Juice says
New residents into new neighborholds get screwed in other ways.
I mean, there is something extremely wrong when houses that aren’t even 10 years old have problems and wear like they are +50 years old.
Oh well, have fun watching shingles fly off in a moderate thunderstorm in a few year old house.
? says
Where you save in property taxes they get in income taxes. My income taxes doubled moving her from New Jersey. The school systems are terrible in comparison to NJ.
LOL says
And the corruption will continue. The Republican party thanks you for your vote.
K says
Yesterday, for the first time, I saw the most blatant electioneering INSIDE a polling location. After voting, as I was leaving the location on Route 152, an adult woman was walking in with two kids who looked to be late elementary school age. Each child was carrying a pro Kathy Szeliga sign. They sat down, with the signs clearly showing Szeliga’s name and plea for a vote. I have no idea why the woman with the kids thought it okay to use them as political pawns. I guess they didn’t see the big signs about NO ELECTIONEERING PAST THIS POINT, as they walked in from the parking lot. Thankfully, an election judge promptly handled the problem, after being prompted. Some elected people are so desperate to keep their delegate license plates, they will encourage bad behavior, even with innocent kids. Very sad…..
Cecil's Whig says
I can’t stand being approached by candidate advocates as I enter the polling place. It should be against the law for them to harass voters with their words, placards and signs.
Tom Paine says
Right? Political speech is the very worst kind of free speech.
K says
Truthful and honorable free speech, the political kind, is always welcome and greatly appreciated. Personally, I don’t like fibs spewed around, or unlawful behavior(s), by those receiving tax payer funding. I need to reference the 1st amendment as related to the Federalist Papers.
Wouldnt we Like to Know says
Did anyone write in Dave Ryden? The next question is will he be moving on now that he has a new boss coming.