Harford County Republicans, Incumbents Prevail in 2018 General Election

Sixty percent of all registered voters in Harford County cast a ballot in Tuesday’s Gubernatorial General Election, returning to office mostly Republican incumbents and familiar political faces.

Meanwhile, too close to call races in the Senate 34 District and Delegation District 34A appeared destined for recount.

County Executive Barry Glassman, Sheriff Jeff Gahler, Clerk of the Courts Jim Reilly, Register of Wills Derek Hopkins, and County Councilmen Joe Woods and Chad Shrodes (all Republicans) cruised to re-election, while Republican Pat Vincenti ascended to Council President and Republican former Council President Robert Wagner returned to his old District E seat.

Incumbent Republican District F councilman Curtis Beulah led Democratic challenger Wini Roche by 310 votes.

Newcomers Andre Johnson (Democrat/District A) and Tony Giangiordano (Republican/District C) were both elected the the county Council by considerable margins. Other newcomer Republicans Jason Gallion and Albert Peisinger were elected as state senator District 35 and State’s Attorney, respectively.

In the state races, Democrat Del. Mary Ann Lisanti and Republican Dels. Andrew Cassilly, Teresa Reilly, and Susan McComas easily retained their positions.

However, fewer than 300 votes separated Republcan District 34 Sen. Bob Cassilly from Democratic challenger former delegate Mary-Dulany James. And Democratic delegation District 34A candidate Steve Johnson led incumbent Del. Glen Glass by just 25 votes.

Registered Voters: 180,209 Voter Turnout: 107,246 59.51%

Precincts Reported (of 93) : 90 96.77%

https://harfordvotes.info/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Export-Summary-Report-2.pdf

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman issued the following statement after tonight’s election results:

“I want to thank the citizens of Harford County for their continued confidence in me to chart our county’s future. We have made tremendous progress over the past four years, and I am excited for all the opportunities that are ahead of us.”