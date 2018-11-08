University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Confirms Aberdeen Location for New Medical Campus

From University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health:

The Board of Directors of UM Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) proudly announces Aberdeen as the location for the development of a new medical campus. The health system plans to move services from its current UM Harford Memorial Hospital location in 2021. The development of the medical campus remains dependent on regulatory approval by the state of Maryland.

The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center – Aberdeen will be developed on Route 22, located near I-95. The new campus is designed with the community’s health needs in mind and with the flexibility to expand in the future.

UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center – Aberdeen will offer:

– An expanded, state-of-the art, 24/7 Emergency Department with a heliport for emergency transfers

– Short stay medical care beds

– Expanded inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services that meet the most pressing needs of the community

– Primary and specialty care physician offices

– Full diagnostic services, including centralized radiology, laboratory and infusion

UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center – Bel Air, will also see some expansion including:

– Additional parking options for both visitors and UM UCH team members

– Development of an outpatient pavilion featuring a surgery center and related outpatient services

– Additional medical and surgical and short stay medical care beds on the UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Bel Air campus

Our vision of improving our health care delivery system remains steady and stronger than ever. Our focus is to increase access to care, coordinate efforts between hospital based and community care providers, and develop new models of care delivery supported by state-of-the-art technology. This new campus is designed with our community’s health care needs in mind and with the flexibility to expand in the future.

With the broad scope of services currently offered at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Campus in Bel Air, the expanded services which will be available at our new Aberdeen campus and our University of Maryland Medical System affiliation, we will meet all the health care needs of the residents of Harford and western Cecil counties.

“We are excited to finalize the location for our new campus in Aberdeen,” said Lyle Sheldon, President and CEO, UM UCH. “Our planning campaign, formerly referred to as “Vision 2020”, will now transition to “Your Health. Our Mission.” We feel this best describes how our care and services center on the patient, their family and our community,” he added.

Follow the Upper Chesapeake Health Facebook page (facebook.com/UpperChesapeakeHealth) and Twitter page (@UpperChesapeake), and visit the website (umuch.org/newcampus) for ongoing project updates.