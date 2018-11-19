Elderly Housing Proposed for Bel Air Auto Auction Site; Church Planned for Churchville

From Friends of Harford:

Development Advisory Committee

Meeting Notice

Meeting Time: Wednesday, November 21, 2018 9:00am

Meeting Place: 220 South Main Street, Belair MD- First Floor Conference Room

AGENDA

1. Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Located south of Churchville Road (Route 22); west side of Schuck’s Road. Tax Map 42; Parcel

231; Third Election District. Council District E. Planner Jenni.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. S431-2018 Construct 3,312 sf Church Bldg/8.230 acres/AG.

Received 10-17-2018 Bel Air Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses Inc. / FWA.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

2. 2210 Old Emmorton Road

Located between Old Emmorton Road & Emmorton Road (Route 924); west of Laurel Bush Road.

Tax Maps 56; Parcel 236. First Election District. Council District C. Planner Jenni.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. S463-2018 Construct 3 story 8,750 sf Medical/Dental Office Bldg/0.454 acres/B2.

Received 10-24-2018 Estelle S. Bolton, Trustee/2210 Old Emmorton Rd, LLC/David G. Taylor & Associates, LLC.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

3.Bel Air Overlook (Previous Belair Auto Auction Site)

Located on the west side of Bel Air Road (Route 1); south of Tollgate Road. Tax Map 48; Parcels 253, 256, 116; Tax Map 49; Parcels 249, 27, 30, 31, 219, 658 & 29. Third Election District. Council District C. Planner Jen.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. C466-2018 Housing for the Elderly (38.75 acres), Commercial Lot (1.92 acres),

Retail Lot (3.59 acres), Future Lot (.97 acres)/45.2 acres/B3/R1.

Received 10-24-2018 G & N Properties LLC/ G & N LLC/ Nichols Bel Air Properties LLC. /

Cohen Siegel Investors/Morris & Ritchie Associates, Inc.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN