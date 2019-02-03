Sen. Cassilly: “Crime Flooding Out From Baltimore City Threatens the Entire Region”

From State Sen. Bob Cassilly:
Friends,
In Governor Hogan’s state of the State address he outlined a strong commitment in five areas that are of particular interest to citizens in Harford County: transportation, education, public safety, opioids, and retirees.
Transportation – Harford County has over the past four years under Governor Hogan benefited from numerous highway improvements. These were immediately evident to most of us in the form of traffic disruptions caused by paving operations. So the good news is that we can look forward to continued road improvements over the next four years. The bad news is, we are going to have to patiently endure more traffic disruptions over the next four years.
Schools – A large percentage of the proposed annual budget is dedicated to education. With such an immense investment, it is critical that we provide effective oversight to minimize waste, misuse, or corruption so that adequate State funds are available to raise teacher’s salaries. That is why Governor Hogan is pushing the General Assembly to adopt increased school accountability measures, including the employment of state investigators with subpoena power and full authority to investigate potential corruption and misuse in school systems throughout the state.
Public Safety – Crime flooding out from Baltimore City threatens the entire region. One of the chief causes for the crime epidemic is a criminal justice system in Baltimore City that is seemingly incapable of imposing sentences that will keep repeat violent offenders off of the streets. The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, of which I am a member, continues to hear extensive testimony and analysis on this issue. The Governor has introduced bills to increase public oversight of criminal justice, expand state police resources available to fight crime, and extend sentences for repeat violent offenders.
Opioids – The long, slow fight against the ravages of opioid addiction is enhanced by the Governor’s proposal for record funding. The State will continue our multi-pronged approach that includes prevention, education, treatment, interdiction, and enforcement. This important effort is worth the fight and will take all of us – federal, state, county, municipal, community leaders, and each one of us – working together to save thousands of lives.
Tax Reduction for Retirees – Thanks to our fantastic community, Harford enjoys a large population of retirees who enrich our community in countless ways. Unfortunately, many live on limited incomes and the tax burdens too often compel them to move out of state. Governor Hogan wants the General Assembly to approve lower taxes for all retirees, including exempting 100 percent of retirement income from state taxes and extending tax breaks for retired military, police officers, and fire and rescue workers.
Coming weeks will feature more of the bills being proposed by State Legislators this session. You can follow all of the action on-line at www.mgaleg.maryland.gov.
Very Truly Yours,
Bob Cassilly
Senator, District 34
Comments
The True Test of Government says
Nothing like a nice “judicious” headline to increase readership and stir up comments!
HYDESMANN says
I agree with the Senator completely. The city recently plea bargained the murder of a Fells Point man down to 8 years ( which in the city means less than 4).8 years for cold blooded murder
SoulCrusher says
I am going to have to agree with you and the Senator on that one. If you are talking about the recent premeditated murder committed in open public at a bar then you are totally correct. Shockingly, this man was granted bail after he committed murder wide open in a public bar. WTF! The system has failed and has failed miserably to say the least….
Bob says
Regarding public safety, what do you think about this? Maybe we build a tall, impenetrable, wall with guard towers encircling our county. Or perhaps, we build a wall around Baltimore City to keep all the ‘bad guys in’ and ‘crime from flooding out’.
Seriously though, the problem is that we Marylanders have allowed the inner city of Baltimore to become a racial ghetto. Ghetto life breaks a person’s spirit. And unfortunately, most people living in such an environment aren’t strong enough to break its cycle of despair.
The first step toward improving Public Safety is the recognition of and the need to address the fundamental racial and economic issues that divide us as a country and a people.
True Harford Republican says
You sound like a politician Bob
Gordon Koerner says
Thanks Bob. Your comment has solutions., not like the senator and the rest of GOP in Annapolis. All them pushing fear. When will they ever learn how to govern.
No says
Did you just blame Baltimore’s ghetto-ness on us — and not the residents?
GTFO out of here with that nonsense. It’s their city, their mayor, their policies, and their crime.
True Harford Republican says
Agreed. The city is a disaster. People act like it is the whole states fault for what goes on in the city. They waste more money and have less accountability that any county in the state. Give me some of what you are smoking. Unreal. Well put No says
Central Scrutinizer says
I see no comments about Jussie Smollet, the reincarnation of Tawanna Brawley. Over 300 cameras and not one catches his attack. WOW! Yet the reaction by many is to take him seriously instead of arresting him for “making a false report (aggrivated) as a hate crime”.
This disconnect with reality is why we are going the way of the doodoo bird.
Central Scrutinizer says
AS CICERO SAID……… MAYDAY, MAYDAY…WE ARE GOING DOWN!
Ryan Burbey says
“Crime flooding out from Baltimore City threatens the entire region. One of the chief causes for the crime epidemic is a criminal justice system in Baltimore City that is seemingly incapable of imposing sentences that will keep repeat violent offenders off of the streets.” is utter non-sense and completely unsupported by the facts.
“..it is critical that we provide effective oversight to minimize waste, misuse, or corruption so that adequate State funds are available to raise teacher’s salaries. That is why Governor Hogan is pushing the General Assembly to adopt increased school accountability measures, including the employment of state investigators with subpoena power and full authority to investigate potential corruption and misuse in school systems throughout the state.” This again is utter non-sense. We have locally elected boards of education who’s job it is to provide oversight. Governor Hogan is proposing using public funds to fund charter schools and casino money intended for operations to fund capital projects. Reigning in the governor’s penchant for privatization of our schools is the first level of oversight that the legislature needs to enact.