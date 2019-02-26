Del. Lisanti on Use of Racial Slur: “I am Sickened that a Word that is Not in My Vocabulary Came Out of My Mouth”

The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

From Del. Mary Ann Lisanti:

I deeply apologize to the citizens of my district, people of Maryland, all of my colleagues in the Maryland General Assembly and everyone reading this for my word choice several weeks ago. I am sickened that a word that is not in my vocabulary came out of my mouth. It does not represent my belief system, my life’s work or what is my heart.

Last evening I met with the Legislative Black Caucus to express my deepest regret for the pain I have caused my colleagues in the General Assembly and repent. This morning, I expressed the same to the entire Democratic Caucus.

Earlier today, I met with House Speaker Busch and agreed to step down from my leadership position. I also agreed to participate in sensitivity training. I understand that the use of inappropriate and insensitive language is not acceptable under any circumstance. I am sorry for the hurt I have caused and will do everything I can to help heal that pain and regain the trust of my colleagues and constituents. I pray for forgiveness.

      • RUK: You can’t possibly believe what you just wrote. There is at least a little bit of racism in all of us–and very sadly far more racism in Harford County than a whole lot of places with which I’m familiar.

    • Hey “Reality of It,” you need a reality check. It illustrates that Mary Ann Lisanti is a racist. Don’t you dare try to push her vulgarities on the rest of us.

  2. Oh please – it is not in her vocabulary – total BS – a typical politician apology – she is sorry she was caught and may need forgiveness, but when she lies in her apology that the word is not in her vocabulary I lose all respect. Forgiven but not forgotten – can’t respect a liar.

    • Dumb comment. Skip over the fact she is a Democrat and just try to align her to the Republican party because the Democrats told you they are racist?
      Most smart Republicans left the democratic plantation a long time ago.

  5. Typical liberal pablum. I’m sure she’d be right on the resignation bandwagon if a Republican uttered a slur yet she gets to go to training. Fairness dictates her resignation from the house.

