Del. Lisanti on Use of Racial Slur: “I am Sickened that a Word that is Not in My Vocabulary Came Out of My Mouth”

From Del. Mary Ann Lisanti:
I deeply apologize to the citizens of my district, people of Maryland, all of my colleagues in the Maryland General Assembly and everyone reading this for my word choice several weeks ago. I am sickened that a word that is not in my vocabulary came out of my mouth. It does not represent my belief system, my life’s work or what is my heart.
Last evening I met with the Legislative Black Caucus to express my deepest regret for the pain I have caused my colleagues in the General Assembly and repent. This morning, I expressed the same to the entire Democratic Caucus.
Earlier today, I met with House Speaker Busch and agreed to step down from my leadership position. I also agreed to participate in sensitivity training. I understand that the use of inappropriate and insensitive language is not acceptable under any circumstance. I am sorry for the hurt I have caused and will do everything I can to help heal that pain and regain the trust of my colleagues and constituents. I pray for forgiveness.
Comments
Reality of It says
Simply illustrates the racism in Harford County.
RU Kidding says
Oh, come on now! The only racism in Harford County is what the democrats would have you believe.
The True Test says
RUK: You can’t possibly believe what you just wrote. There is at least a little bit of racism in all of us–and very sadly far more racism in Harford County than a whole lot of places with which I’m familiar.
Conservative Chick says
Hey “Reality of It,” you need a reality check. It illustrates that Mary Ann Lisanti is a racist. Don’t you dare try to push her vulgarities on the rest of us.
Vicki says
You mean of the democratic party
34A voter says
Oh please – it is not in her vocabulary – total BS – a typical politician apology – she is sorry she was caught and may need forgiveness, but when she lies in her apology that the word is not in her vocabulary I lose all respect. Forgiven but not forgotten – can’t respect a liar.
Neil says
What did she say.? What was the word?
Sad but true says
She’s going to switch parties, Republicans welcome her.
Chris says
Dumb comment. Skip over the fact she is a Democrat and just try to align her to the Republican party because the Democrats told you they are racist?
Most smart Republicans left the democratic plantation a long time ago.
Veritas says
Typical liberal pablum. I’m sure she’d be right on the resignation bandwagon if a Republican uttered a slur yet she gets to go to training. Fairness dictates her resignation from the house.
mike humphreys says
Del. Lisanti needs to do what every loyal Democrat does…………. Resign….no id’s and or buts
A Reformed Republican says
I’m sorry I voted for you. I hereby rescind my vote.
Yup says
Not surprising, considering that the Democrats are the party of slavery, the KKK and Jim Crow laws.
Greg Cecil says
She draws a very hefty salary from the lower susquehanna heritage greenway.
Please let them know your thoughts.
We can no longer support this organization
http://www.hitourtrails.com