Fang: “What Bowtie Barry and Sidekick Billy Boniface Really, Really Want to Build…is a Muslim-Free Community”

From David Fang:
Much has been said in the matter of Delegate Lisanti. Interesting comments, hateful comments, comments from people 3000 miles away that have no clue. And one comment from someone right here in Harford County that also has no clue. As reported in the Baltimore Sun,
“Those comments are not reflective of the modern Harford County I’m building,” said Harford County’s Barry Glassman, a Republican who has been county executive since December 2014.
I almost lost my lunch reading this particular bit of fake news. Because last I looked Joppatowne is still part of Harford County, and Barry Glassman’s personal and his administration’s executive actions regarding a senior housing townhouse project there are below deplorable, possibly illegal, and have miraculously escaped public scrutiny.
What Bowtie Barry and sidekick Billy Boniface really, really want to build, as memorialized in the court opinion in OT, LLC, et al., Plaintiffs vs. Harford County Maryland, et al., Defendants, Civil Case No. GLR-17-2812 on Friday, June 22, 2018, is a Muslim-free community. They might deny it – in public anyway – but as they say, actions speak volumes.
What the Court basically found was a systemic and pervasive pattern of denying, or at the very least slowing down the issuance of permits by Harford County to the developer/builder of a senior living townhome community being developed by a Muslim non-profit. This development was initially marketed to Muslims 55+, but open to anyone aged 55 or older with a check that clears. The Court determined that this slowdown or denial – orchestrated from the highest levels of Harford County government – was based upon the religion of the plaintiffs. If this was pretty much any other County in the Baltimore area Boniface and Glassman and the named department heads would be out of jobs and investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s office for Federal Civil Rights violations. There’s always hope.
Specifically:
“At the outset, the Court finds at this preliminary stage that state delegates and some county residents applied direct and indirect pressure on county officials. The county defendants testified they were receiving significant pressure via e-mails and phone calls from county residents to stop or halt the development immediately…”
“The county defendants also admitted that during the meeting they emphasized to the plaintiffs that the county would apply a significant amount of scrutiny to the construction project as a result of the public pressure that the county was receiving…”
“Based upon the testimony, the Court finds at this preliminary stage of the litigation that the project received more scrutiny from the county than other projects as a result of the concern and pressure from some county residents because the prospective purchasers were Muslim…”
And more interesting tidbits.
The corruption and bigotry in the County Executive’s office is ongoing and systemic. Every week. Every day. Let’s not forget about the MRA case, where Glassman’s early decision making in politics has come back to bite Harford County taxpayers to the tune of $45 million+ in a lawsuit decided by a Harford County jury last Spring. And Glassman’s appeal of the case is costing another $500,000 in legal fees PLUS $15,000 PER DAY in interest charges on the settlement. This is where outrage needs to be directed. Go get a copy of the lawsuit and see how Glassman and Boniface appeared to knuckle under to knuckleheads Impallaria and McDonough. Glassman is planning a run for the Governor’s mansion and Boniface for County Executive…they need to be stopped and told their brand of bigotry and manipulation of departmental priorities needs to end now.
Barry Glassman, it’s clear your actions vis-à-vis the Muslim community are a true indicator of the Harford County you’d like to build. No thanks.
David Fang
Harford County, MD
Comments
Libtard says
It’s a shame that the Dagger has published an article by an asshole like this.
James says
Typical liberal bashing from outside idiots… Constant moronic comments.
You are correct this guy is an a- hole. And this paper loves this type of crap.
Gordon Koerner says
There is one thing most conservatives hate. That is the truth. Most of this statement by Fang are part of the public record.
Yes the word is Glassman is running for Governor. His chances are pretty good now that many other county executives were beaten in the past election.
As far as Boniface, just read all the power he has given the county executive when he was on the county council. Then look at Glassman gave he a perk job. Yes he has been groomed for the county executive seat by himself and by Glassman and his past friends on the county council.
The powers to be were able to breath after Hogan won reelection. There would be no state police investigation.
Can Spot'em says
That’s funny… Glassman, Hogan, Boniface as conservatives… my friend, you must have never met one nor even seen one before. Thank you for the laugh on the day. Put your broad brush of condemnation away and avoid making such sweeping and generalized statements that reveal nothing but weakness and ignorance.
Gordon Koerner says
You must be kidding me. I have met the 2 locals. Have been outside the Annapolis Hogan home, but he is afraid to show his face.
Mike Callahan says
Great jouralistic investigation of the corrupt Glassman government!.
Glassman as Governor ? What a joke that would be!
DaggerDan says
Not if there are ribbons to be cut.
Janice says
Mr. FANG, you mentioned you almost lost your lunch. What were you eating?
Do you like cheese?
Harco Gone says
Spot on analysis. I’m glad left Harford County for more the more liberal Fort Worth, Texas.
Bel Air mom says
You know why Texas is such a good place to live? Because muh conservatives.
This op-ed is mostly nonsense. Well, except for the “knuckleheads Impallaria and McDonough” part.
Joel says
This is a thoughtful, civil article that does so much to elevate our discussions.
Harford County Citizen says
Nailed it
SoulCrusher says
Well, you really shouldn’t put much faith into any Judicial finding in this State because the Judiciary of Maryland is nothing but a group of treasonous scumbags whom all deserve the full penalty of Article 3 Section 3. There is NO Judges in Maryland, only traitors. If you think differently you really need to research it for yourself. That being said, I’d like to point out that the article plainly states the townhome community that was being built by a Muslim non profit organization was “initially marketed to Muslims 55+”. That tells the story right there. I don’t care if they eventually agreed to be “open to anyone aged 55 or older with a check that clears” because the initial intent was to create a Muslim EXCLUSIVE community and that is apparently not what the leaders of your County have envisioned. It was the developers intent to market to a specific religion and that is highly suspect to say the least. Now, the Courts of treason have declared that your duly elected leaders are discriminating against these developers when the developer’s own marketing strategies were based on a policy of discrimination in the first place. To say these opinions of this supposed Judicious Court are skewed would be an understatement. Remember, those Judges are nothing but traitors who are trying to hold the Annotated Code to a higher regard than the Constitutions they have sworn to uphold. That’s all you need to know. Never trust a Judge. Never trust a lawyer. Never trust a cop. Never trust any government employee or elected official. However, in this particular case, it seems that your elected officials may have been doing the right thing all along. Ask yourself this question. Are there other communities in Harford County that are or were originally marketed to citizens of a certain faith? Maybe Glassman and Boniface were trying to prevent a precedent your County does not need….
Gordon Koerner says
Soul Crusher, you are wrong about the developer wanting to build an exclusive Muslim Community.
The fact is the lots were not being sold. A represenative of the Muslim community approached the developer and agreed to sell the lots to his Muslim friends. Of course the developer would build those homes. I know darn well if you were the developer, you would have agreed also.First it’s all about the money then it becomes all about racism.
I had the videos of the first 2 meetings by those delegates and there were racial slurs thru out the entire meetings.
Then I attended a meeting at the Magnolia Fire station. That meeting was chaired entirely by Impallaria. He started the meeting by saying he was advised by lawyers to inform the group they were not allowed to yell out racist slurs. Imagine it takes advice from outside people to tell republican delegates they are not allowed to let racist slurs go unchecked.
SoulCrusher says
Then there is a discrepancy to the truth in the article. Did I not read “This development was initially marketed to Muslims 55+, but open to anyone aged 55 or older with a check that clears”? From that statement, it seems very clear to me that the development was “initially marketed to Muslims 55+”. That is all I need to know to develop my opinion about this article. We then need to clarify that the development was being built by a “Muslim non-profit” and it makes perfect sense that these homes were “initially marketed to Muslims 55+”. Now, I am getting my info from this “David Fang” who authored this article in what I perceive to be opposition to “Bowtie Barry and Sidekick Billy Boniface”. Am I not correct? Did “David Fang” provide us with false facts? Is this “Fake News”? Do you see where I’m going with this? Am I using too much common sense for you to see where I’m coming from?
Gordon Koerner says
Soul Catcher, You are confusing the marketer of the project. That promotion was done by the person who said he would find the people to fill those empty lots. The developer didn’t advertise that way. When the promoter was approached by other realtors he corrected his mistake and added anyone over 55. That was an oversight I am willing to overlook, since I agree people make mistakes. When they immediately correct them it is a plus.
SoulCrusher says
I’m sorry, but I am NOT confusing a damn thing. I am quoting what was written in the article. YOU are adding additional information that may or may not be fact. There is no questioning the words, “This development was initially marketed to Muslims 55+, but open to anyone aged 55 or older with a check that clears” and “developer/builder of a senior living townhome community being developed by a Muslim non-profit” . If you want to battle words, you need to take that up with “David Fang”. He’s the one that submitted the article to the Dagger.
pw3 says
Boniface AGAIN?????? Hard pass….
DB of Joppa says
Gordon Koerner,
Correct, the developer did not want to build an all Muslim community. He had lots in his inventory that were not selling, the representative from the Muslim non-profit approached and offered to purchase the lots. The town homes would then be constructed and sold to members of the Muslim community. We were told that this is common for the Muslim community as it is against their religion to pay interest on a loan. Several of the lots would be converted from housing units to a community center and their original intent was for a mosque. As the zoning would not allow for such an activity, they settled on a community center.
Personally I don’t care who buys any of the town homes just so long as they are made available for anyone to purchase. But, as the developer stated the lots were not advertised for sale in an effort to save in advertising costs, meaning only members of the Muslim community would know the homes were available. This seems one way to make the community fairly exclusive without breaking the law. Sneaky, but not illegal in my opinion.
Seriously? says
In the 25 years I’ve lived in Harford just about every opportunity to development was allowed except in rural areas where they came up with the bogus “farm preservation” to stop development on former farm land that might be close to Boniface, Glassman et al. Very few, of any, developments anywhere else have been openly opposed by these guys. They subscribe to the NIMBY philosophy- not in my backyard. Was there this much resistance by these officials to Presbyterian Home of Maryland’s Eva Mar retirement community by these elected officials? Just imagine if their name was Muslim Home of Maryland.
Gordon Koerner says
“Farm preservation” A means for people with land to make money off the citizens. Nothing else. They will claim there is a provivion that says they can’t build. Tell me what court down the road will hold a 30, 40 year old agreement when it may be a hardship on those families.
David Fang says
Additional FACTS from OT, LLC vs. HARFORD COUNTY MARYLAND:
Page 10 – “…Mr. Boniface showed (a local attorney) a picture of the prospective Muslim purchasers and their families, praying at a groundbreaking ceremony prior to the construction.
“…Boniface showed (the attorney) the photo and then stated words to the effect of “this isn’t helping anything.””
Page 11 – “In addition, during this time period Mr. Boniface as well as Ms. Lambert (County Attorney) were particularly focused on ensuring that the community center could not be used as a mosque, a religious place of worship for the Muslim faith even though the community center had already received preliminary approval and had not even been constructed. Ms. Lambert admitted that a mosque would have been permitted under the community center zoning requirements and Mr. Boniface admitted that the county was concerned about the public perception that it had approved a mosque.”
This is not leadership, folks. This is pandering to the worst of human nature. Glassman and Boniface either believe in this branch of Trumpian orthodoxy, and it sure looks that way as evidenced by their actions, or they need to show some spine and tell the haters that they have no home in the Harford that WE are trying to build.
To all of you hiding your hate behind pseudonyms, there’s more. 30 page opinion. Just keep the hate coming.
Jeanne Flora Dietz says
You are highly partisan and your rhetoric is unhelpful.
Gordon Koerner says
David thanks for giving the facts to the none believers, especially those that right away insult and tag with names.
SoulCrusher says
and how do we know you’re really “David Fang”. Submit it to the Dagger and I am sure they will be glad to post it up as “Updated”. Until then, you could be multiple personality Mike using Mr. Fang’s name on here….
Nidal Malik Hasan says
If I’m correct…and I usually am…….Islam places itself laterally above the Geo-political govt. The “believers” have loyalty to Islam before their govt. In this case the county and on up to the fed govt….ultimately our constitution.
GD
Embarrassed for our County says
The truth is often offensive.
The Central Scrutinizer says
WOW…….BIGOTS GONE WILD ! EMPOWERED BY THE NEW DEM HOUSE CHEERING THEM ON. Add to this the Lisanti “N” word story, ( ridiculous ), which is so ridiculous its embarrassing but indicative of the vitriol that has become a cancer in our discourse having metastasized from the shadows out to the forefront! The house cant even pass a resolution against bigotry at this time! This is not America….this is 1935 Germany! There are to many working very hard to keep hate alive.
The weird thing is Lisante is a Democrat and I’m about as hard core, MAGA supporting, card carrying Trump loving, America loving, Humanity loving person as you’ll ever find ! THIS TRULY MAKES ME SICK! There is no place in America for supremacists of any kind. Whether those are Black, Muslum, Hispanic, Ethnic, or White in any of its hundreds of non visual variants.
GD!
Gordon Koerner says
Amazing that you write 1935 Germany, when we have a president that thinks the Nazi party in America is great.
Weird how lies are mentioned when there is a president that so far has over 9,000 since he took the office in Jan. 2017.
Something that when the woman was killed in Charlottesville, VA, the pesident said white supremist are nice people
.I hated to see Nixon brought down, but this clown in the WH, I just may have a BBQ in one of the parks in Harford County. Trouble is I don’t know if I can payto feed 200,000 people at the party.
The Central Scrutinizer says
Gordon ….bad boy…you have lied. Show us Trumps endorsement of the American Nazi Party.
GD