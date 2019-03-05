Fang: “What Bowtie Barry and Sidekick Billy Boniface Really, Really Want to Build…is a Muslim-Free Community”

From David Fang:

Much has been said in the matter of Delegate Lisanti. Interesting comments, hateful comments, comments from people 3000 miles away that have no clue. And one comment from someone right here in Harford County that also has no clue. As reported in the Baltimore Sun,

“Those comments are not reflective of the modern Harford County I’m building,” said Harford County’s Barry Glassman, a Republican who has been county executive since December 2014.

I almost lost my lunch reading this particular bit of fake news. Because last I looked Joppatowne is still part of Harford County, and Barry Glassman’s personal and his administration’s executive actions regarding a senior housing townhouse project there are below deplorable, possibly illegal, and have miraculously escaped public scrutiny.

What Bowtie Barry and sidekick Billy Boniface really, really want to build, as memorialized in the court opinion in OT, LLC, et al., Plaintiffs vs. Harford County Maryland, et al., Defendants, Civil Case No. GLR-17-2812 on Friday, June 22, 2018, is a Muslim-free community. They might deny it – in public anyway – but as they say, actions speak volumes.

What the Court basically found was a systemic and pervasive pattern of denying, or at the very least slowing down the issuance of permits by Harford County to the developer/builder of a senior living townhome community being developed by a Muslim non-profit. This development was initially marketed to Muslims 55+, but open to anyone aged 55 or older with a check that clears. The Court determined that this slowdown or denial – orchestrated from the highest levels of Harford County government – was based upon the religion of the plaintiffs. If this was pretty much any other County in the Baltimore area Boniface and Glassman and the named department heads would be out of jobs and investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s office for Federal Civil Rights violations. There’s always hope.

Specifically:

“At the outset, the Court finds at this preliminary stage that state delegates and some county residents applied direct and indirect pressure on county officials. The county defendants testified they were receiving significant pressure via e-mails and phone calls from county residents to stop or halt the development immediately…”

“The county defendants also admitted that during the meeting they emphasized to the plaintiffs that the county would apply a significant amount of scrutiny to the construction project as a result of the public pressure that the county was receiving…”

“Based upon the testimony, the Court finds at this preliminary stage of the litigation that the project received more scrutiny from the county than other projects as a result of the concern and pressure from some county residents because the prospective purchasers were Muslim…”

And more interesting tidbits.

The corruption and bigotry in the County Executive’s office is ongoing and systemic. Every week. Every day. Let’s not forget about the MRA case, where Glassman’s early decision making in politics has come back to bite Harford County taxpayers to the tune of $45 million+ in a lawsuit decided by a Harford County jury last Spring. And Glassman’s appeal of the case is costing another $500,000 in legal fees PLUS $15,000 PER DAY in interest charges on the settlement. This is where outrage needs to be directed. Go get a copy of the lawsuit and see how Glassman and Boniface appeared to knuckle under to knuckleheads Impallaria and McDonough. Glassman is planning a run for the Governor’s mansion and Boniface for County Executive…they need to be stopped and told their brand of bigotry and manipulation of departmental priorities needs to end now.

Barry Glassman, it’s clear your actions vis-à-vis the Muslim community are a true indicator of the Harford County you’d like to build. No thanks.

David Fang

Harford County, MD