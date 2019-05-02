Havre de Grace Inmate Hangs Self in Harford County Detention Center

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A 56-year-old inmate from the Harford County Detention Center died Wednesday after hanging himself in his cell.

At approximately 1:00 p.m., correctional deputies found the inmate unresponsive in his cell, with his clothing wrapped around his neck. Deputies immediately called for Detention Center medical staff and available deputies to respond and assist with lifesaving efforts. Medical staff initiated CPR and applied an AED for assistance, with no success. Members of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded and continued life saving efforts. The inmate is identified as Tommy Wayne Pardew, Sr., from Havre de Grace, Maryland.

Pursuant to policy, the inquiry into the Pardew’s death was assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Despite immediate medical care, Pardew was pronounced deceased at 1:51 p.m.

Investigators with the Forensic Services Unit also responded to document the scene and collect evidence. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified and responded to transport the body for an autopsy.

Pardew was booked into the Detention Center on April 25, for Violation of Probation on DUI charges.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.