Havre de Grace Inmate Hangs Self in Harford County Detention Center

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
A 56-year-old inmate from the Harford County Detention Center died Wednesday after hanging himself in his cell.
At approximately 1:00 p.m., correctional deputies found the inmate unresponsive in his cell, with his clothing wrapped around his neck. Deputies immediately called for Detention Center medical staff and available deputies to respond and assist with lifesaving efforts. Medical staff initiated CPR and applied an AED for assistance, with no success. Members of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded and continued life saving efforts. The inmate is identified as Tommy Wayne Pardew, Sr., from Havre de Grace, Maryland.
Pursuant to policy, the inquiry into the Pardew’s death was assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Despite immediate medical care, Pardew was pronounced deceased at 1:51 p.m.
Investigators with the Forensic Services Unit also responded to document the scene and collect evidence. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified and responded to transport the body for an autopsy.
Pardew was booked into the Detention Center on April 25, for Violation of Probation on DUI charges.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.
Comments
Rjbaskins says
Let the Gahler bashing begin
Simple Math not Common Core says
As it should after he bashed the previous Sheriff for the same issue
Harford Best says
Gahler bashed Bane for hiding the deaths. He even said not all could have been prevented. Just critical of the typical Democrats lying playbook.
Yup says
The Sheriff has an obligation to protect and care for inmates in his care and custody. If checks aren’t working every 30-45 minutes and people are dying, he has failed. Maybe if the Detention Center wasn’t so short staffed he could make checks every 15-30 mins. The Gahler way isn’t working, he is failing big time.
Jelly says
Sure, man. Let’s see what the citizens have to say about it next election.
Rjbaskins says
Just one more to cross off the Darwin Award list
friend of art says
Case search gives an Aberdeen Address.
Carol Lewis says
So sad. Condolences to the family of this poor man.
True Harford Republican says
He is in jail people. He is not Mother Teresa.
. says
You are a True republican only happy when someone less advantaged is suffering..
asshole.