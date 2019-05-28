Man in Critical Condition after Shooting in Havre de Grace

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On Sunday, May 27, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Officers from the Havre de Grace Police Department responded to the 700 block of Alliance Street, Havre de Grace, MD for a shooting complaint.

Officers arrived on scene to a residence and determined a male subject had been shot multiple times, after securing the scene safe, officers began rendering aid to the subject. A medivac transported the shooting victim to Christina Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Havre de Grace Detectives are investigating this incident. There is no threat to the public, and all parties involved are known to each other.