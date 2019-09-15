Suspect Wanted in Connection to Edgewood Armed Carjacking and Kidnapping

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have secured an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed carjacking and kidnapping that occurred yesterday, September 14, 2019.

On September 14, 2019, at approximately 3:20 pm, deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Food Lion parking lot, located in the 2200 block of Hanson Road in Edgewood, for the report of an attempted carjacking. Upon arrival, deputies met with the victim who indicated the suspect had approached her and asked for her to call him a cab before grabbing her arm, and attempting to get her into a vehicle. The victim was able to get away and call for help. A short time later, deputies were called to the 700 block of Monticello Court for a similar incident. This second victim reported that she had been approached by, who we believe to be the same suspect, in the Food Lion parking lot. During this incident, the suspect entered the passenger seat of her vehicle, produced a knife and forced her to drive him to a nearby location. The victim complied. When they reached the destination, the suspect ordered her to stop and began to undress. The victim was able to escape the vehicle and call 911. The suspect fled the area in the victim’s car.

Patrol and K9 deputies conducted a thorough canvass of the area, with assistance from Maryland State Police Aviation. During that canvass, they were able to recover the victim’s vehicle, but the suspect was not located. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to interview the victims and witnesses and assumed the investigation. The active investigation continued through the night and resulted in the identification of the suspect as Devon Allen Odell Scott, 36, with an Edgewood address. The Warrant Fugitive Unit is actively searching for Scott, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you know of Scott’s location, please call 911.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-879-7929. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below.

Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted

Text message: Metro Crime Stoppers: Text “CRIMES” (274637)Begin the message “MCS,” then add the information.

Phone:Harford Crime Solvers: Call 1-888-540-8477