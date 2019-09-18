School Bus with 11 Students Aboard Sideswiped in Belcamp

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police are investigating after a public school bus with 11 children on board was sideswiped this morning in Harford County by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene. None of the children or the driver on the bus were injured.

The preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle sideswiped the bus along the traffic circle at Philadelphia Road and Ashford Drive and left the scene. All 11 students were transported on the same bus to Church Creek Elementary School.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101.