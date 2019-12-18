Rep. Harris on President Trump’s Impeachment: “The American People Aren’t Fooled So Easily”

From Congressman Andy Harris:

WASHINGTON, DC: Rep. Andy Harris, M.D. (MD-01) today voted against impeaching the President of the United States. Only members of the Democrat Party voted in favor of impeaching President Trump to remove him from office, which passed the House of Representatives. The vote against impeachment was bipartisan. The issue next moves to the Senate for consideration, where a two-thirds majority vote is required for a conviction.

Rep. Harris made the following statement:

“Today was a sad day for our republic and for our Constitution. Congress passed the articles of impeachment on a purely partisan vote by Democrats – with no support from any Republicans and, in fact, opposition from some fair-minded Democrats. This proves that this sham impeachment was a politically motivated attempt to remove President Trump from office despite the votes of 63 million Americans in the last election. When the President was elected, radical liberals immediately objected to his election and referred to themselves as “the resistance.” Then they claimed the President colluded with Russia – until the Mueller report definitively ended that charade. Now they claimed he abused power by rightfully trying to investigate potential corruption involving over a million dollars in payments made to Hunter Biden, and blatant attempts by the previous Ukrainian government to influence our 2016 election. As to the actual articles of impeachment, as Professor Turley testified two weeks ago, the only abuse of power is by the radical Democrat House majority, which made a mockery of impeachment by proceeding without substantial evidence. As to obstruction of Congress, all Presidents have claimed executive privilege, and even President Obama’s own Attorney General Eric Holder refused to answer House subpoenas during the Fast and Furious investigation that he claimed infringed on executive privilege. Since Speaker Pelosi couldn’t even get all her House Democrats to vote for impeachment, much less any Republicans, it is clear that the Senate will, and should, vote against conviction. This means the entire impeachment hoax was a waste of time that distracted Congress from getting real work done for the American people – fighting the opioid crisis, lowering prescription drug costs, making health care more affordable, securing our borders, and keeping our booming economy going. Democrats failed to make their impeachment case, and fewer Americans support impeachment now than before Adam Schiff held his one-sided, secret Soviet-style impeachment inquiry. The American people aren’t fooled so easily.”