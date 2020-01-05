Virginia Woman Arrested in Connection to Harford Community College Bomb Threat

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A 22-year-old Fairfax woman is in custody and charged in connection to a bomb threat that was made against Harford Community College on Friday.

On Friday, January 3, 2020, at approximately 9 a.m., deputies assigned to the Northern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Harford Community College for the report of a bomb threat. Upon arrival, deputies were informed a staff member found a threatening email, sent late the previous night, stating someone was going to plant pipe bombs on campus. The campus was evacuated while deputies, with assistance of K9 Units from several allied agencies, searched the campus for potential explosives. None were located.

Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to assume the investigation. Contact was made with the person of interest from whose email account the threat was sent. Through investigation, it was determined that individual was not responsible for sending the email, but a victim of an email hack. Further investigation determined an individual, who had previously been in a relationship with the person of interest, had hacked into his email and sent the threat. The suspect was identified as Amara Mallory Leonard, 22, of Fairfax, Virginia.

Leonard turned herself in to the Harford County Detention Center on Saturday, January 4. She is charged with Threat of Mass Violence, Threat of Arson, False Statement, and Disturbing School Operations. She is being held without bail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-879-7929.