Sheriff’s Office to Hold Memorial Blood Drive Honoring Dailey, Logsdon

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office and American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive! Please join our life saving mission and schedule an appointment today!

On Monday, February 10, 2020, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and American Red Cross are hosting a very special blood drive in honor of two Harford County Fallen Heroes: Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon.

Address: Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, 1401 Old Mountain Rd. South, Joppa, MD 21085

Date: Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Call 1-800 RED CROSS (733-2767) to schedule your lifesaving donation! Donors can save time by using RapidPass to begin their health history. For more information, visit: www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.

On the 4th anniversary of the day we tragically lost two of our heroes, take time to give blood and be a hero for someone else. To make an appointment, scan: