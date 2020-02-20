Bel Air Police Chief Criminal Allegations Dismissed

From the Town of Bel Air:

The Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners met in a closed session meeting today, February 19, 2020, to discuss the status of Police Chief Charles A. Moore Jr., following the conclusion of the independent criminal investigation conducted by the Baltimore County Police Department.

The State’s Attorney for Harford County advised the Town Administrator and the Board of Town Commissioners that the investigation conducted by the Baltimore County Police Department did not sustain any allegations of criminal conduct on the part of Chief Moore and that, as a result of further review of that report by his office, he would not be pursing any criminal charges against Chief Moore.

Based on the findings of the State’s Attorney, the Bel Air Town Administrator, Mr. Jesse Bane, recommended, and the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners unanimously concurred, that Chief Moore will remain on paid Administrative Leave until the internal review process is complete.

Chief Charles A. Moore Jr. of the Bel Air Police Department was placed on paid Administrative Leave by the Town of Bel Air, on January 29, 2020, following a Temporary Protective Order issued by the Circuit Court for Harford County.

Deputy Chief of Police Richard J. Peschek will continue to fulfill the role of Acting Chief of Police during Chief Moore’s absence.