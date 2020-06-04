Stolen Auto Suspect Fires Shots at Aberdeen Police During Foot Pursuit

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

The Aberdeen Police Department (APD) charged two men with attempted murder, 1st degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a stolen vehicle, and numerous firearms violations after shots were fired at officers during a foot pursuit.

On June 3, 2020, at approximately 6:30 PM the Aberdeen Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being pursued by the Maryland State Police (MSP) that entered Aberdeen city limits. Troopers lost sight of the stolen vehicle when it made a left onto W. Bel Air Avenue from an unknown cross street. APD officers began an immediate canvas to assist in locating the vehicle. Additionally, members of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and Havre De Grace Police Department arrived to assist in the investigation.

At approximately 7:00 PM APD officers located the stolen vehicle, a 2016 Ford Mustang, in the 600 block of Saddler Street. The vehicle was left unoccupied; however, a witness observed two males exit the vehicle and walk away. Police began an immediate canvass of the area for the males.

During the canvas, an APD officer located two males walking together on Gunnison Drive and stopped them for a field interview. One male provided the officer a driver’s license that identified him as Ryan P. Samuel, 23, of Virginia. While the officer continued to speak with the males, Samuel struck the officer with an open hand to the chest and both suspects fled in separate directions. Additional APD officers arrived on the scene and all gave chase. Samuel ran in the direction of Royal Terrace. Samuel stopped in a yard in the unit block of Royal Terrace, turned toward the pursing officers and fired multiple rounds in their direction. Samuel fired a second round of shots at officers as they turned a corner of a house as they continued their pursuit of him. Samuel was able to flee into the unit block of Gunnison Drive where he disappeared into a backyard. Officers did not return fire.

Officers from the Maryland State Police, the Aberdeen Police Department, Havre De Grace Police Department and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter around the yard. A Deputy performed a K-9 track that led to the detection of Samuel, who was hiding under an overgrown bush. Officers ordered Samuel out from under the bush at gunpoint. Samuel complied and was taken into custody without force.

At almost the exact same time the second suspect, identified as Isaiah Terrell Thomas, 22, of Virginia was taken into custody in the 600 block of W. Bel Air Avenue. It was discovered that Thomas had an active warrant through the Harford County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of probation.

To assist officers in locating the weapon used to fire upon them, a second K9 Deputy and his partner arrived to conduct a scan for gunpowder related evidence. During the search, the K9 located a black single stack 9mm Glock Pistol in a bush directly across from where Samuel was arrested.

Detectives from the Aberdeen Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit assumed control of the scene. Crime scene responded to collect and preserve evidence related to the investigation. Detectives recovered video from a residence containing audio of seven gunshots that can be heard at the time of the incident. Additionally, four 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The Ford Mustang was reported stolen through the Portsmouth Police Department in Portsmouth, VA. The vehicle registration plate was also reported stolen. Upon his arrest, Samuel was found to be in possession of the key fob to the stolen vehicle.

Both subjects are prohibited from possessing a firearm. Samuel for a prior concealed weapon conviction, and Thomas for CDS distribution. Thomas admitted during the investigation that he had possessed two loaded magazines with ammunition.

Samuel was released from medical care at 7:30 AM. Both Samuel and Thomas were transported to the Harford County Detention Center and were charged with attempted murder, 1st degree assault, reckless endangerment, stolen vehicle, and numerous firearms violations.