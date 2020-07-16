Superintendent Bulson: “All Instruction During the First Semester will be Virtual”

From Harford County Public Schools:
Dear Harford County Public Schools Community,
Last week, Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) released the Draft Recovery Plan for opening the 2020-2021 school year and presented the plan publicly at the July 13 Board of Education meeting. Since the release of the plan, community stakeholders provided extensive feedback with the majority of messages falling into two distinct groups: (1) those who support opening schools to in-person learning, and (2) those who support a fully distance-learning environment due to safety concerns.
There is general agreement that safe, in-person learning would be the first preference, but the current conditions make it impossible for large groups of students to be in school at one time. Based on this feedback, we determined the hybrid model in the Draft Recovery Plan does not allow our students and staff to adequately practice social distancing, and it creates an insurmountable logistical challenge for parents in many cases. Additionally, due to several health and safety concerns, many of our educators may not be able to be present for an in-person model which would have impacted our ability to provide adequate supervision and instruction.
Subsequently, HCPS will be implementing a modified plan that relies exclusively on virtual learning while providing opportunities for students who need a safe, supervised place during the school day. All instruction during the first semester will be virtual. Chromebooks will be provided for all students in grades K-8, and Windows-based laptops will be provided for all students in grades 9-12. All teachers will receive a Windows-based laptop. HCPS is currently undertaking trials of cellular hotspots throughout the county, to provide Internet access to all students. In addition, we are making dramatic upgrades to our curriculum and professional development to ensure virtual instruction is more interactive and engaging than during the Spring of 2020.
To address the needs of students who require a safe place to spend the school day, we are offering a limited number of spaces in HCPS Learning Support Centers at each of our schools where students will be supervised by an HCPS employee and have reliable access to the Internet. While attending the HCPS Learning Support Centers, students will receive virtual instruction from their teacher working from a remote location. These students will have access to bus transportation and Food and Nutrition services.
Next week, we will send an Intentions Survey to all families asking who will be interested in having their children attend HCPS Learning Support Centers in the Fall. Prior to finalizing this plan, HCPS will have to weigh demand for attending the HCPS Learning Support Centers against our capacity to staff them safely. An infographic with additional details about the HCPS Virtual Learning and the HCPS Learning Support Centers is attached to this message.
This evening, HCPS is hosting a Parent Academy Town Hall to provide an opportunity for parents and community members to engage in a more robust conversation about the details of this plan. Please join us from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on-line. You can access the event at this link.
Our ultimate goal is for every student to return to in-person learning as soon as safety allows. We have been fortunate that Harford County has experienced the lowest infection rate among the large counties in Maryland. Our county leadership has done an excellent job balancing safety considerations with efforts to incrementally return the community to more “normal” activities. We believe this plan is consistent with that approach and we will continue seeking ways to incrementally provide additional in-person experiences, particularly for our students with the greatest learning needs.
Sincerely,
Sean Bulson, Ed.D.
Superintendent
Harford County Public Schools
Comments
Harford County Constitutionalist says
Terrible decision, the idea that technology is going to teach a k-5 student is disturbingly wrongheaded. This is all about the teachers and nothing to do with the students. The hospitalization rates for those under 18 is incredibly low.
https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/COVIDNet/COVID19_3.html
LookingAtYou says
Unless you’re willing to play craps with the lives of thousands of children – not to mention faculty – there simply is no other option. If the rest of the country wasn’t so dead set on reopening bars and barbershops for a few months, we might have been able to get control of this thing. And don’t give me hospitalization rates – exactly how many children are you willing to risk to find out if it’s safe? How many teachers are you OK with losing before you concede the point? Percentages work in certain instances but these are real people that will suffer and die. When we get to cold and flu season it’ll get really interesting, and all because of block headed fools who refuse to take this seriously.
michael s Humphreys says
Reopening bar and barbershops? Really? Nothing about tens of thousands of protesters, rioters, criminals, and thugs in close quarters.
Harford County Constitutionalist says
Life is full of risks. To act otherwise is foolish and naive. Anyone who doesn’t want to could refuse to come to school or go to work. Life is about personal choices about what to do, refusing to open up schools wrong. Let people make their choice.
SoulCrusher says
No, COVID-19 has proven that it is NOT the 100 year global pandemic that everyone thought it was. It seems to have targeted the elderly and people with underlying conditions. If you are in the high risk category and are a teacher, maybe you should stay home and be safe. Otherwise, the kids need you back in the classrooms. The biggest danger of COVID-19 is going to be the over reaction to this virus and the under reaction to the next, which could be the TRUE 100 year pandemic. Let’s see what Fauci hatches up next in his Chinese lab….
michael s Humphreys says
Good post. It is about failure of the HCPS leadership. I do not believe it was the staff.
? says
How many teachers and bus drivers do you know under the age of 18?
Harford County Constitutionalist says
Those who do not want to take the risk can quit.
. says
the acceptable number of dead children or teachers is ZERO!
SoulCrusher says
The acceptable number of children not receiving an education during the years they are supposed to be growing and learning is ZERO as well. For a disease effecting under 1% of the population and killing less than .4% that have been infected, the schools shutting down is not acceptable. Are we going to shut everything down every Flu season? I hardly think so…
Harford County Constitutionalist says
If you have gone to a convenience or grocery store, yet think its ok for teachers to hide at home at the expense of the children’s education, I personally think you are wrong. Who do you think is going to be affected by this the most the well to do or those that struggle?
duh says
I’m not in a grocery store 5 days a week for 9 hours.
Duh says
The clerk is, guess they are less important than you…
duh says
I have yet to meet one that wanted to be there
SoulCrusher says
So it’s all about the teachers. So what, too bad, and tough luck. I hope you sincerely believe that and it disturbs you to no end.
SoulCrusher says
Well, the Crusher of Souls didn’t comment this, but I’m going to have to say that maybe teachers should wear masks if they are that concerned about it. Give them some hand sanitizer and such. School is about the children receiving an education and interacting with other children. Do you really want the disconnect to do more damage than it has already done? Most children are more at home utilizing a tablet than talking to other kids. That’s a shame. Lets get people back to work and children back in schools…
Truth Be Told says
Incredible…..given you will need less custodial services, lunch services, security, busing, and the like HCPS better accommodate every child that needs to attend in person at these “learning centers.” Retool your staff (including Administrators) to provide adequate supervision at as many locations as you need to provide the oversight. Don’t hassle parents about your “Limited Space”.
As for this household we will Home School because its obvious the Public School System is inept and incapable.
Cecil’s Whig says
I have to disagree. Our 2 kids have and are receiving an excellent education in the HCPS system. One child was a Harford Tech cyber program grad and the other will be in the new HdeG Oracle program. Both got excellent grades from fantastic teachers!
HCPS Thanks You says
Thank you. That’s one less child we have to worry about, and two less bitchy, obnoxious helicopter parents with a toddler’s sense of entitlement.
Cecil’s Whig says
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot?
HCPS Thanks You says
That was a response to “Truth Be Told”, not you. Sorry for the confusion; I should have addressed him.
Cecil’s Whig says
Kids have been handling technology since almost the day they were born. They will do just fine. Thiscisn’t about them, it is about their stubborn parents who refuse to recognize that tech is the wave of the future. Get on the train parents or it will leave without you.
Harford County Constitutionalist says
Hospitalization rate for the age group 5-17 for covid is 4.4 and 38.3 for the flu per 100,000 infections(flu numbers from 2017-2018).
https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/COVIDNet/COVID19_3.html
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden-averted/2017-2018.htm#table2
In person education cannot be replaced by technology, even they guys in charge of tech realize that.
https://www.educationnews.org/technology/silicon-valley-tech-execs-sending-kids-to-tech-free-schools/
? says
How many teachers, bus drivers, custodians, food service workers, school nurses, principles and staff do you know that are in the 5-17 age group?
Gordon Koerner says
Please stop posting 2018 articles. This is half way thru 2020. A heck of a lot has changed.
Harford County Constitutionalist says
When they post the 2019/2020 flu numbers I will but the data holds similar from year to year.
SoulCrusher says
Let me get in on this. There are 3,500,000,000 people in American. there is less than 3,500,000 people infected, so that is slightly less than 1% of this country has been infected. Out of that 3,500,000 infected people, about 136,000 people whom have died. That’s like a .4% death rate. Less than half of the 1% of those infected. I think we need to be realistic here and I don’t think the numbers lie.
SoulCrusher says
Thats a shame because that’s what they are gonna do.
SoulCrusher says
Another post by an imposter. Look, in person education can not be replaced by technology because the quality of the education dwindles. If you can’t ask a teacher a question in real time during the learning process then how are you supposed to get the answers needed to learn? That’s the bottom line…
michael s Humphreys says
This makes the leadership of hcps look partisan, and not in a political way. I mean they (not the staff) chose to put their priorities above that of the kids. Simply wrong.
Henry Collins says
Mike you go do those jobs if it’ so safe…….
Too Bad says
So? Why shouldn’t they? Why should they risk their health and their families health? Good for them!
michael s Humphreys says
How many people 19 and under in Maryland have died from the Wuhan Pneumonia? The answer is one. The answer is 1. How any died from other illnesses during the past four months? Many more have died over a 4 month period from the FLU.
Just the facts says
It’s not either you die or you get better. 45% of the people will never fully recover and have life long health problems. People who have survived have required double lung transplants they are not fine. You cannot join the military if you where hospitalized from covid-19 why?
SoulCrusher says
How do you know they will never fully recover if the virus is less than a year old? Where in America are they giving double lung transplants? That’s a new one to me. So if you can’t join the military if you had COVID-19 is COVID-19 a good reason to discharge them? Honorably or what? Medical Discharge? I think the military isn’t taking recruits whom are COVID-19 infected until they show they have recovered. Where on earth are you getting your information?
Consider other options says
Consider other great options in the county like independent schools that are smaller (rather than a large one size fits all approach) and can handle this type of situation with efficiency and tailor the needs of their student body. We live in a great county that is full of options!
SoulCrusher says
With that note, Bulson has secured that many families will not be able to have both parents go back to work and earn a living. It keeps people on unemployment benefits and the national debt soaring. Good job Bolsun’ The Democratic Traitors Against America thank you from the bottom of their bureaucratic hearts.
Really? says
Children are the parents responsibility not governments. why do republicans like yourself not realize this?
Gordon Koerner says
No. Once the children enter the school system it’s fed, state and local governments responsibility. The parents have very little to say once authority takes over the students.
SoulCrusher says
You’ve lost your mind. Please state where this supposed authority to govern children is ordained from. The government can’t give itself a power or authority that has not been ordained to it. The parents have ALL the authority over their children unless they cede that authority to the government. The fact is the State government is who is supposed to educate, not the Feds, but parents have the ultimate authority over their children. Unless they commit mass murder or something….
SoulCrusher is powerless says
And you are going to do what to stop it?
SoulCrusher says
Wow. You really are infatuated with me. Is there something you’d like to ask me? E-mail or Phone # or something?
Harford County Constitutionalist says
Give the parents the 15 grand spent per student on education by local state and federal governments in Harford County. You would see open schools and better education. Gotta love the left gimme the money then complain about doing the job! Bet the private schools open up!
Embrace the things that bother you most says
That really bugs you, doesn’t it? Good! Keep thinking about it.
BTW…that 15k is an expression of an average. Some kids cost next to nothing to educate, and some cost over 100k. The state doesn’t take a head count and multiply it by 15k, then write a check.
Harford County Constitutionalist says
Look up the state funding formula. That is exactly what they do for each county based on that counties relative wealth. I love how people like you express loudly how ignorant you are on a subject.
Gordon Koerner says
I see. You want the schools to close. Sell all the school buildings and add thousands of people to the unemployment list. There by spending more money instead of people doing their job of education.
Hcc says
Or maybe allocating the money directly too parents would create a free market allowing parents to choose where their kids go. Do you think school leadership cares more about their kids than parents do?
Gordon Koerner says
Screw that so called free market. Nothing’s free. If parents know so much, why don’t they all home school.
SoulCrusher says
Nothing’s Free? How very un Democratic of you. I thought everyone was going to get free college and their student loans forgiven? What prevents a parent from sending their children to private schools? I don’t think the government can regulate the private schools like it can the public schools. The government only has jurisdiction of that which it creates and public places. Private schools are neither…
SoulCrusher says
While the State is supposed to educate, the parents are free to go to work. If the children are at school during the day, the parents can work. Its been keeping families well fed, clothed and owning homes for over a 100 years….
Gordon Koerner says
National debt over lives. That’s a very unthougthful remark. Since 2016 republicans have thrown money out the window. Now people get concerned about what teaching students will add to the national debt.
Harford County Constitutionalist says
The national debt is the sole property of the democratic party and the great society programs. All of our deficit spending is done on wealth transfer programs that have not eliminated poverty. Just look at any pie chart of government spending.
Cecil’s Whig says
National debt includes the cost of the Republican tax “cut”, the stupid Wall (that I thought Mexico was paying for), and all kinds of other crockpot Republican schemes.
SoulCrusher says
Mexico is paying for it. It’s called the Mexican National Guard and it is funded completely by Mexico. Trump couldn’t depend on Congress to do their job, so he got Mexico to do Congress’ job. That’s just the way it is….
Gordon Koerner says
Please don’t show your ignorance. Check the record. There are billions of dollars sitting there to build the wall and Trump isn’t spending it. Check the last budget Dem Congress passed. There was money to build the wall. Trump isn’t spending it. Harford County went crazy about eminent domain when a power company wanted to build electric transmission lines. Yet they say nothing about eminent domain in Texas to build a wall. Bunch of hypocrites.
SoulCrusher says
You’ve bumped your head. Congress won’t do their jobs so Trump had Mexico do it for them. That’s just the way it is…
Gordon Koerner says
Please don’t show your ignorance about which party runs up the debt. Check history. It will show the debt went up under Republican rule and reduced or maintained at the same level. Under Obama is the only Democratic President who ran up the debt. All because of Republican Bush causing the great recession. In fact the budget deficit was reducing under Obama. Trump has created the largest deficit in 4 years then any other president did in 8 years.The facts are there, if you want to admit it.
SoulCrusher says
Clinton was the last President to have a clean slate, so to speak. He was a Democrat and that was 2 decades ago. Both R’s and D’s have done horrible with the debt since. Busch had his wars. Obama had a bad economy and got into his own war, but he did get Bin laden. However, he did let ISIS emerge. Trump has not focused on the debt quite yet and is trying to get us into a position where other countries start paying their fair share and bringing back American manufacturing to America. Then there was the Coronavirus and everything went to shit. Then there was rioting, looting and burning down businesses. Hell, we’ve even seen statues of Lincoln and Washington attacked. If we become self sufficient and export more than we import, you will see that debt disappear…
Gordon Koerner says
Since Covid 19 in MD age 0 to 9 there’s 2000 cases. Age 10 to 20 age are 4000 cases, for a total of 6,000 in that age group. In the past week the growth is at about 11% and 14%. Should the students go to school in doors they will out number the 20 to 30 age group which is one third of the growth rate of Covid in MD. Expect the students Covid cases to be higher.
https://www.baltimoresun.com/coronavirus/bs-md-data-analysis-20-30-year-olds-maryland-coronavirus-20200715-6noljqjzijaq3ggfnlwr7ffwdm-htmlstory.html.
Harford County Constitutionalist says
It’s not novel, the predictions were wrong. Problem is no one like to admit when they are wrong so they continue to do things in light of evidence to the contrary. I just want people to have the choice and closing stuff doesn’t do that. Top down control never works, people aren’t as smart as they think they are, unintended consequences can be devastating, and living in fear is useless.
https://medium.com/@vernunftundrichtigkeit/coronavirus-why-everyone-was-wrong-fce6db5ba809
Gordon Koerner says
I read everyone was wrong. The author also sounds bewildered at this virus. In the beginning many people gave many opinions that are wrong with the knowledge the medical professionals now know. I constantly read such articles. They all have opinions and try to push their facts. Facts which prove correct and then wrong. There is but one fact so far on how to control this virus. NY and other countries have proven masks and social distancing along with stay away from large gatherings works. Anyone who thinks self governing and not applying those simple basic principles is a fool. Anyone who listens to words of your have a choice is a fool.
Harford county constitutionalist says
Better a fool than a bleating sheep. I can get your take any night on the horror porn that is mainstream news. If you think listen to a German immunologist is foolish then I guess I’m a fool. But his take sure explains why the predicted 4% death rate dropped 10 fold
SoulCrusher says
If the country wasn’t shut down the children would’ve already been exposed and would have developed immunity already. However, that is not the agenda going on right now because fear is how Democrats control the Country. I’m 47 and I had it. I lived. I just don’t know what to tell you other than if you are in the high risk category, you’re not going to die. I’m living proof of that….
Gordon Koerner says
Immunity. If someone who had the virus is immune, just why are so many catching it again. This virus is like no other that the medical professionals have dealt with.
SoulCrusher says
Are they? If someone comes down with a different illness but Coronavirus antibodies shows up in their system, how do they no the difference? The immune systems of everyone constantly wearing masks has been compromised as their natural immunities to germs, viruses and bacteria has been offset. The virus, as according to the CDC has many, many symptoms now and if that is the case how are they differentiating allergies from COVID-19? A Cold from COVID-19? The Flu from COVID-19? Remember, air conditioners throw air around during the summer months and all the immunities people had this time last year are not the same as this year because of wearing those masks. We all do it in public spaces. I try to not wear one as much as possible anywhere else. I even see people driving around by themselves wearing masks and I am just in disbelief that my once proud Country has submitted to a virus that has effected less than 1% of the populace with a death toll of .4% to those whom catch it….
Really??? says
Let’s think for a moment, shall we?
Let’s say we open all the schools. Sure, the students are the lowest risk group, but even before there was a world-wide pandemic, schools are notorious for being a petri-dish, especially during the flu season. For those of you who take care of school age children, or work around school age children, how often have you gotten sick from something they carry?
The children themselves may not get sick from this coronavirus, but then they infect the teachers, the secretaries, the administrators, the janitors, etc., who then themselves take it home and possibly give it to their families, who come in all age ranges.
What happens when the very staff that teaches your children become severely ill, and perhaps die? Oh, that’s right – most of the people in this county think that our teachers are easily replaceable. The last time I checked, Harford County doesn’t exactly have an army of teachers, beating on its doors, to get hired. Some schools the past few years have had substitute shortages – and what age group are most of the substitute teachers in HCPS? Do you really think a warm body off the streets is going to be qualified to teach your precious darling calculus, AP courses, or any of the specialized programs at any of the magnet schools?
What happens when the parents of children get ill and die? Unless those children have family members willing to take them in and care for them, they become wards of the state – and for those of you who are already complaining about too many of our tax dollars supporting others, well, you can’t have it both ways.
HCPS, as with many school systems in this country, are between a rock and a hard place. I would like to believe that they are trying to look at the larger picture, and make the best decisions they can, given the circumstances.
Mary Mary quite contrary says
Additionally if teachers, custodians, bus drivers, and other staff get sick or possibly die due to exposure on the job, does that not lead to possible lawsuits for damages and harm? There are enough ambulance chaser lawyers now. The potential for covid related lawsuits is very possible for all essential employees. Can the county really handle the possibility of multi million dollar settlements for HCPS staff from juries?
Lin Nguyen says
What about high school sports??!! No mention in the article. For many of us, this is more important than the schoolwork!
LOL says
you will be just fine without sports. Still no baseball and eveyone is still doing ok…..